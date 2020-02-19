The Highest Earning Poker Players Right Now

We never for once thought that people could actually make a living from playing poker games on online casinos and land-based as well. Well, if you put in the right effort, research and skill you can end up joining the millionaire poker players club.

Justin Bonomo. (Image: WSOP)

Here is a group of the richest poker players right now you could take notes from.

Bryn Kenney

Bryn Kenney made his biggest win of over 20 million US dollars at the Triton Million just from one game alone! To make it more interesting, he did not even finish 1st, rather, he was 3rd. However, he is not an overnight success story. Kenny began his poker career in 2007. He went on to win the World Series of Poker bracelet in 2014.

After, it all seems to be going uphill for the American poker star as he has ended up in the top 5 of numerous games.

Bryn Kenney is worth a Massive US55 million from playing poker only.

Justin Bonomo

Bonomo might just go on to top the richest poker player list if keeps moving at his pace. The 32-year-old is worth about 45 million dollars from poker matches.

His major winning was from the World Tournament $1million Big One for One drop. This is where Bonomo won US$10 million.

After, seems to be in a million scooping frenzy from almost if not all the major poker matches he plays.

Daniel Negreanu

This Canadian poker player is the richest and most famous poker player in both online casino and land based casino poker rooms.

Famously known as kid Poker, Negreanu has won six World Series of Poker bracelets. To top it off, he has played 38 final table matches and has cashed 108 times.

Therefore this validates his induction in the Poker Hall of Fame back in 2014.

According to analysts, Negreanu is good at reading his opponents, which is mostly the whole idea of poker games. Keeping a poker face and seeing through the next person.