Poker Strategy Guide: Back to the Beginning

Poker is not a complicated game. In a matter of minutes, you can learn the basic rules and understand which hands are the best. That’s the easy part. It is the mastery of your style of play (and turning poker into a source of income) that can take a lifetime.

New players need to know that it is important to keep a balance between the fun of playing poker and the significant losses they can suffer if they don’t know what they are doing. How to become the next poker star? Here are five tips for beginner poker strategy.

Tip # 1: Be more aggressive than you would like to be.

In poker, the only way to win is to bet, and the only way to win a lot is to bet a lot. Poker is a game of concentrated and timed aggressiveness. As you master the basic rules of the game, you will learn that you will need to increase aggressiveness at the table.

Novice players are often too cautious. They check when they should bet and call when they should raise. In strong hand starts, such as high pairs or AK or AQ, you should play more aggressively than you think is correct. These cards are great to start with, so you’ll want to make sure, in a game with a table full of opponents, that you put pressure on players with worse cards or force them to pay to keep playing. There is nothing worse than wasting a pair of kings for someone who has passed before the flop with 8-4, miraculously getting a straight and beating you. Make them pay to see those cards and drive as many players as possible out of the pot as soon as you can. With six people to the pot, you have a probability of winning of only 17%. With only two people for the boat, it shoots up to 50%.

The worst thing about playing cautiously is that the rest of the players will identify you as the weakest player. If you hardly ever bet or raise, the stronger players will push you, as they know you will give in to the pressure. If you go big, players will immediately know that you have a strong hand and everyone will fold, which will reduce the amount obtained.

Remember that aggressive play is the basis for creating big pots. If you have a winning hand, your best bet will be to squeeze the table and get as much as you can. This is what makes poker fun and exciting.

Remember that aggressive play is the basis for creating big pots. If you have a winning hand, your best bet will be to squeeze the table and get as much as you can. This is what makes poker fun and exciting.

Tip # 2: You must be patient

Being aggressive does not mean throwing money away with bad hands and that you have to bet everything expecting to receive a good card on the river. If you do that, your chip stack is sure to shrink quickly.

One of the most useful basic tips is to withdraw more hands than you play. Many players find it boring to spend an entire afternoon sitting while the rest play.

Remember that, as a general rule, most of the hands dealt will be losers. If you don’t have a strong hand, your best option is to fold immediately. Take advantage of this time to observe the other players at the table and study their playing styles. When you don’t have to worry about your own hand, you can focus more on the rest.

Ultimately: Wait patiently until luck is on your side and use your aggressiveness to get the pot.

Tip # 3: Have a Lynx View

In poker, there is an old saying: It is not the cards, it is the player. It is a more philosophical way of saying that the game of poker depends on the situation. Your hand will be good or bad, depending on the hand of the other players. KK is a fantastic hand, but if another player has AA, your kings will have an 82% chance of losing. Imagine the opposite situation: You have A-10, and the other player has JJ. The flop comes 10-8-6. Suddenly your two 10s have only a 20% chance of winning.

How do you know what the other player has? Observing the players and knowing how they play. Imagine that you are on the flop situation 10-8-6 above and that you have AA. What would you do? Have you seen the player on your right, playing big hands little by little? Maybe you should play your aces more cautiously. Have you seen him bluffing to try to take the pot when there are “scary” cards on the table? You could call, or even raise, considering that 10-10 is a very rare hand.

Learn to read the movements of others and be aware of the “clues”. The clues are the nervous habits that you can perceive in their movements, such as playing with the chips or a ring, and they are also included in the style of play of each one. For example, someone who has been calling all night and suddenly goes up a lot may have a strong hand.

Tip # 4: Play Long Term

You are a novice player, so you are going to lose from time to time. At some point, you will bet everything with a pair of aces and lose to a player who has a pair of nines and receives a 9 on the river. Don't let these losses (known as "bad beat") put you off. Luck won't always be on your side, but in the long run those aces will win more than they lost at 9. Learning to win at poker is a long-term project that requires thousands upon thousands of hands in a real environment. It is the only way to understand the essence of the game, and you will need more time for that than to become an expert. As you develop your skills with this poker strategy guide, always keep these three tips in mind: Play cautiously, be aggressive when necessary, and study the table as if it were your favourite movie. This way, you will have your game under control, and you will resist playing without ahead. Don't try to make up for losses with mindless bets. Set and stick to each session and long-term funds.

Tip # 5: Build Your Skills

Although you learn a lot when you win and when you lose, poker is not a game you can master just by playing. You can also learn a lot by reading blogs and books on poker strategies. You can start with the 888poker blog or take a look at Doyle Brunson’s Super System and Dan Harrington’s Harrington on Hold ’em. There are many more sources of information on poker, but you will have to discover them for yourself.

Online games are also a good way to improve your skills and knowledge. Make sure you choose the correct table. The tables where money is played will be full of newbies who don’t play seriously. So it would be wise to focus on minor tournaments with buy-ins of less than $ 5. Take notes to sharpen your strategies!

Conclusion

Every player has had a bad session on occasion. When you are starting and lose your funds, remember that many professional players have lost tens of thousands of dollars in a single session. Still, they managed to get back on their feet and become million-dollar winners on the professional circuit.

We all start as newbies, so don’t be discouraged if things don’t go your way. Follow these poker tips and never stop practising to improve your skills. Above all: Have fun! In the end, it’s just a game.