How to Read Your Opponents in Online Poker

Poker is a well-loved casino game by many all over the world. One of the reasons why it’s such a beloved casino game is that it incorporates a lot of strategy and logic in terms of proper gameplay. Unlike other casino games wherein the outcomes are ultimately determined by chance and luck, poker requires a greater deal of agency on the part of the player.

In fact, it has grown to become a very popular sport to the point wherein televised events like cash games and tournaments are broadcast on television with huge pot prizes. Aside from the typical poker houses and land-based casinos, many people are also flocking to online platforms to be able to play their favorite poker games online.

Now, there are always going to be fundamental differences between playing poker online and playing it in person. However, there are certain strategies that apply to both scenarios. In this article, we are going to go over some of the basic tips in reading an opponent in poker. After all, you’re not just playing with yourself in poker.

You always need to make your moves with your opponent in mind. Being able to read your opponent effectively and accurately is one of the most important skills that you need to develop in poker. Be careful. Many online platforms feature some of the best online poker players. That's why it's very important for you to improve your skill level as you go along.

Betting Too Small

This could go either one of two ways, but it’s very important that you know what it means when your opponent is betting small. Sometimes, an opponent will just want to play loosely and make things interesting by betting small even when they don’t have anything. However, some opponents will also bet small in an effort to get people to call and increase the pot size because they have a bigger hand. Try to remember which opponents bluff their small bets and which ones have a tendency to bet small when they have good hands.

Waiting Too Long Before Going All-In

One of the most classic tells that players, both online and in real life, have when it comes to going all-in is when they wait too long before doing so. Sometimes, people will act like they’re really hesitant to go all-in because they want to represent a weaker hand. This is especially true in online poker games wherein it can be very easy to make other people wait.

Check and Massive Raise

This is one of the classic moves of someone in poker who has a strong hand. They represent a weak hand by checking a betting round. Then, when you bet, they instantly raise it to an inordinate amount. They were fishing for you to bet and now that you’ve done it, they know that it will be hard for you to back out. Most of the time, the best thing to do in this scenario would be to fold and cut your losses. However, there are exceptions to the rule and you may have the stronger hand in the end.