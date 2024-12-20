WSOP 2025 Dates Are Out, Full Schedule to Follow Soon!

The World Series of Poker dates and location have been revealed in a recent press release. The full schedule for the 2025 WSOP will be out early next year, but we now have a few main details, including the venue, duration, and Main Event dates.

The 56th annual World Series of Poker will take place in Las Vegas from May 27 to July 16, and the largest poker festival of the year will once again take place at Horseshoe and Paris casinos.

The Main Event action is set to kick off on July 2, with the final table taking place on July 15 – 16, which means that crowning the Main Event winner will also wrap up the series.

WSOP 2025 Highlights:

World Series of Poker will run May 27th – July 16th

WSOP Main Event takes place July 2nd – July 16th

Players’ Favorite Events Set to Return

While the full 2025 WSOP schedule will be revealed at a later date, most likely early next year, organizers have confirmed that some of the most popular events will be back.

The list includes hugely popular Millionaire Maker, Mystery Millions, and Seniors Championship. In addition to these classics, WSOP is promising some new and exciting tournaments thrown into the mix.

If history is anything to go by, the 2025 World Series of Poker schedule will feature a three-figure number of bracelets. Each year, the schedule has grown, and with 99 bracelets awarded last year, it’s safe to assume the 56th edition of the summer series will have 100+ events.

In the press release announcing the dates, Jack Effel, Senior VP of Poker Operations and WSOP said the following:

“Building on last year’s triumphs and familiar faces winning WSOP bracelets, we are excited to see who will expand their legacy or become a new legend by passing poker’s ultimate test in the game’s most iconic arena.”

There is no doubt that tens of thousands of poker players and enthusiasts will descend upon Las Vegas once again come the summer, some in pursuit of affirming their poker legacy and many others eager to write the very first chapter of their own story.

Mark Your Calendars for the 2025 WSOP

Although it’s hard to make any exact plans without having the full schedule, you now know the dates, the place, and when the Main Event takes place, so it’s enough to help get you started.

In the weeks to come, there will also be online satellites kicking off for those looking to potentially secure their seats in the Main early on and at a discount.

The 2025 WSOP schedule will likely be out in January or February of 2025 at the latest, and it will be interesting to see what novelties the organizers have prepared for the next series.

THE WORLD SERIES OF POKER® RETURNS TO HORSESHOE LAS VEGAS AND PARIS LAS VEGAS FROM MAY 27 – JULY 16🚨



The World Series of Poker returns for a fourth consecutive year to the @HorseshoeVegas and @ParisVegas on the Las Vegas Strip.



The series will run from May 27 to July 16, with… pic.twitter.com/CslXVTuIsp — WSOP – World Series of Poker (@WSOP) December 18, 2024

It is also safe to assume there will be plenty of affordable events thrown into the mix, giving everyone a chance to take a seat at the table and compete for the most coveted piece of poker jewelry.

It’s time to mark your calendars, at least mentally, and start making some plans for the next World Series of Poker. It may seem very far away right now, but time flies, and before you know it, it’ll be time to book those flights, pack your bags, and head back to Las Vegas for another summer of hot poker action!