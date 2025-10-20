Best Streamed Hands of the Week: Mariano, Airball, and Keating All in Action

Another exciting week of live poker action is behind us, with the Hustler Casino Live games bringing some extremely heated action this time around.
Mariano and Brandon Steven dominated the Thursday game in LA, both winning six-figures, with Mariano getting involved in some unconventional pots.
Friday was all about Nik Airball, who lost three-quarters of a million in a nominally $100/$200 game, thanks to both coolers and some tilt-induced plays.
Over on the PokerStars Big Game on Tour, it was Alan Keating driving the action once again, as he got involved in the biggest pot of the new episode with poker coach Chance Kornuth.
Let’s break down some of the most interesting live-streamed poker hands of the week!
Mariano Runs Good in the Thursday Game
One of the heroes of the live stream poker community, Mariano had a big showing in this week’s Thursday game on Hustler Casino Live.
He joined a lineup made up of players like Peter, Brandon Steven, Nik Airball, Dimitri, Jellyfish, and Doc Hollywood, and as usual, got involved in some interesting hands.
The first notable hand went down between Mariano and one of his rivals in the game, Peter. Action opened with a couple of $1k limps in a straddled pot, and Peter raised to $6k with his K♦J♦.
Mariano was next to act, and he had Peter out-pipped with his K♥Q♥. Mariano bumped it up to $18k, and Peter didn’t take much time before making the call.
The flop was action, as K♣9♥8♣ rolled off. Peter checked, and Mariano went for a big bet of $28k. Instead of calling, which is what we usually see in these spots, Peter went for a raise to $60k.
Mariano had a big decision to make. He could have been drawing very slim against a set or two pair, but could have also been ahead of draws or a hand like the one Peter had.
After thinking for about a minute, Mariano decided to move all-in. Peter was in pain, but eventually found a fold and saved himself over $110k in this hand.
About 45 minutes later, Mariano was again in action, this time with a much weaker hand. Dimitri opened the pot with A♣A♦, and after a couple of calls, Mariano decided to re-raise to $8k with nothing but 5♥3♠.
Mariano was one of the two players without a button in the Nit Game, and was desperate to win a button. Dimitri decided to slow-play his Aces, and he just called the raise, while other players got out of the way.
To Dimitri’s unfortunate, the flop was Q♣3♥3♣, Dimitri checked, and Mariano bet $6k, before his opponent made it $18k.
$214K POT!! 💰💰— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) October 17, 2025
Dimitri has AA but then THIS happens… pic.twitter.com/IZw5XBe14G
Mariano slow-played the flop at this point, and Dimitri committed his stack with a $40k bet on the turn. The remaining $39,800 quickly went in as well, and Mariano was in the driver’s seat.
They dealt the river twice, but neither of the two cards brought any help to Dimitri, who ended up losing about $40k in the game, while Mariano went home with $125k in profit.
Nik Airball Goes Full Tilt on Hustler Casino Live
The Friday night game on Hustler Casino Live was a particularly spicy one last week, as the likes of Nik Airball, Peter, Turbo, Jellyfish, and Big Mike took to the felt to play some $100/$200 No Limit Hold’em.
The blinds didn’t matter too much with this lineup, as the pots swelled significantly out of proportion throughout the night, and Nik Airball was involved in many of the biggest hands.
Nik was already doing poorly 5 hours into the stream, when he was dealt A♦K♣ in the small blind. The action started with the cutoff, and a $1k straddle was on, setting the stage for a big pot.
On the button, Jellyfish woke up with Q♥Q♦ and just called the $1k, while Nik bumped it up to $7k. Peter came along for the $7k with his pocket 3s, and Turbo decided this could be a good spot to get frisky with his A♣5♥, as he re-raised to $45k.
To his unfortunate, Jellyfish was waiting in the weeds with his Queens. When action folded to him, he went all-in for $214,100 total, putting Airball in a tough spot. Not one to fold AK too often, Nik also went all-in, which forced Turbo to fold.
Unfortunately for him, two of the Aces were already folded, and when he decided to run it just once, the board ran out 8♥8♣9♦9♣J♦, and Jellyfish won a $485,300 pot.
Let's flip for $480,000 💰💰💰— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) October 18, 2025
QQ vs AK — Jellyfish vs @nikairball pic.twitter.com/H6e4TQeEeh
Nik was now on full tilt, and just moments later, that tilt would cost him dearly. Rick raised to $2k with K♠10♦, Nik called with K♦J♠, and Big Mike bumped it up to $10k. Both players called, and with $30k in the pot, the dealer put out a flop of A♦7♦A♣.
With trip Aces, Big Mike bet $10k, and Airball called, which could be justified by the size of the bet and the fact Big Mike could still have many hands that didn’t connect with the board.
The turn was the 6♠, and Big Mike had no reason to slow down. The bet $40k this time around, and Nik quickly made the call.
$338K POT with K high?!? 💵💵@nikairball is now down more than $500K tonight 😱— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) October 18, 2025
Tune in NOW for the Airball punt show: https://t.co/m9SBDtAc2T pic.twitter.com/7YYl2Hdkw8
The river card was the 7♣, improving Big Mike to a full house. He moved all-in for $103,200, and after short deliberation, Airball called this bet as well.
The pot grew to $337,600 in total and went Big Mike’s way. Nik Airball would end up losing over $750,000 on the day, while almost all other players recorded 6-figure wins in the game.
Kornuth and Keating Go to War on PokerStars Big Game on Tour
Another new episode of the PokerStars Big Game on Tour hit YouTube this weekend, with an absolutely star-studded lineup at the table.
Alan Keating, Jason Koon, and Chance Kornuth were three of the players joining the Loose Cannon in action.
The biggest pot of the day started with Alan Ketaing raising to $1,800 with A♠7♠, Kornuth calling with 2♠2♣, and Jay joining the ride with his A♦5♠.
The flop brought 9♠8♠2♦, and Keating c-bet for $3,500. Not one to mess around, Chance popped it up to $10,500, and Keating quickly decided to put him all-in for over $100k.
That escalated quickly.— PokerStars (@PokerStars) October 19, 2025
Watch the full episode 👉 https://t.co/qcMdr8aswa#BigGameOnTour pic.twitter.com/Ve4S1zJTaA
The players decided to run it twice, and the first turn brought the 9♣, sealing the deal on the first half of the pot.
The second turn was the 9♥, once again giving Kornuth a full house, and sealing the deal on this $200k pot.
Despite this loss, Alan Keating managed to climb out of the hole, and build up to an $80,500 profit for the season thus far.