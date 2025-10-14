Brzezinski and Margerson Are Champions at the 2025 EPT Malta

Images Courtesy of PokerStars Blog
The fourth leg of this year’s PokerStars European Poker Tour (EPT) came to a close this week in Malta, with Poland’s Tomasz Brzezinski taking home the EPT Main Event trophy and €631,632 in prize money.
This was the first EPT festival played in Malta in nine years, and it was a big one, with a schedule made up of over 70 events, including both an EPT Main Event and a PokerStars Open Championship.
The turnout for the few major events was quite spectacular, with 1,845 players signing up to play the €1,650 PokerStars Open, and another 898 ponnying up the €5,300 entry fee for the EPT Main Event.
The festival ran for a total of 12 days and crowned quite a few champions, although many of the side events ended up only bringing in small groups of a few dozen players.
With that in mind, let’s take a look back at the event of the 2025 EPT Malta and find out how the key events played out.
Scott Margerson Becomes PokerStars Open Champion
The €1,650 PokerStars Open was the first major event of this year’s EPT Malta festival. It started on October 4 and ran for three days, as 1,845 hopefuls chased after the prestigious PokerStars trophy.
A number of well-known names made deep runs in the PokerStars Open, with Barny Boatman and Ana Marquez being the most recognizable players at the final tables.
Unfortunately for their fans, the two fell in 8th and 7th place, leaving six players from different parts of Europe to battle it out for the trophy.
The final table was dominated by the Spaniard Gerard Carbo, who eventually came second, and the champion Scott Margerson from the United Kingdom.
The two players eliminated one player after the next, eventually playing down to a heads-up match, where over €150,000 in cold hard cash was up for grabs.
The British pro, who had previously won a World Poker Tour (WPT) Main Event title in 2018, added a PokerStars Open trophy to his cabinet, along with €423,700 in prize money, while Carbo had to settle for a €264,650 consolation prize.
While significant, the win was not the biggest of Margerson’s professional career, although it helped push his career earnings to over $4,000,000 in total.
Here is a look at all the final table payouts of the 2025 PokerStars Open Malta:
|Place
|Player
|Nationality
|Payout
|1st
|Scott Margereson
|UK
|€423,700
|2nd
|Gerard Carbo
|Spain
|€264,650
|3rd
|Siarhei Sochneu
|Belarus
|€188,900
|4th
|Evaldas Aniulis
|Lithuania
|€145,350
|5th
|Donato De Bonis
|Italy
|€111,850
|6th
|Modar Alsoud
|Germany
|€86,500
|7th
|Ana Marquez
|Spain
|€65,950
|8th
|Barny Boatman
|UK
|€50,700
Brzezinski Dominates the Main Event, Mateos, Pardo, and Heath Knock on the Door
EPT Main Events are notoriously tough poker tournaments, and the 2025 EPT Malta Main Event was no exception to the rule.
A total of 898 players showed up to try their luck in the €5,300 Main Event, with many of Europe’s most elite poker players in attendance.
135 of the 898 were paid, with the likes of Kenny Hallaert, Monika Hrabec, and Daniel Razeai all among the ITM finishers.
As the final table approached, Adrian Mateos, Juan Pardo, and Ben Heath were all still in action, along with former EPT champion Aliaksei Boika.
Yet, Mateos was eliminated in 11th place, while both Pardo and Heath made the final table, only to get eliminated in 8th and 7th places.
A relatively unknown Polish player by the name of Tomasz Brzezinski and Ukraine’s Mykhailo Ostash were able to overcome their opponents and reach the final stage, where they quickly made a deal that secured over €600,000 for each.
ICYMI…— PokerStars LIVE (@PokerStarsLIVE) October 13, 2025
Tomasz Brzezinski 🇵🇱 took down the #EPTMalta Main Event, defeating a field of 898 entries to win €631,632. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oIx6qLWpiq
The payout was already the biggest of both players’ lives, and the heads-up match was more for the trophy and the glory than money.
Brzezinski was eventually able to close the deal and get just under €30,000 in extra cash, along with the coveted EPT Main Event trophy and a place in poker history.
For Ostash, the €603,058 second-place payout will serve as a worthy consolation prize, as the entirety of his previous tournament poker cashes amounts to less than $20,000.
Here is a look at the final table finishers and payouts in this year’s EPT Malta Main Event:
|Place
|Player
|Nationality
|Payout
|1st
|Tomasz Brzezinski
|Poland
|€631,632
|2nd
|Mykhailo Ostash
|Ukraine
|€603,058
|3rd
|Adria Calonge
|Spain
|€339,000
|4th
|Aliaksei Boika
|Belarus
|€260,750
|5th
|Tom-Aksel Bedell
|Norway
|€200,550
|6th
|Toni Kaukua
|Finland
|€154,250
|7th
|Ben Heath
|UK
|€118,650
|8th
|Juan Pardo
|Spain
|€91,250
Alexandros Theologis Is the Super High Roller Champion
The €100,000 EPT Super High Roller event was the most exclusive event of the festival, but it was not one to draw in a massive crowd.
Only a few of the world’s biggest high rollers showed up in Malta this time around, and the Super High Roller ended up with just 16 entries in total.
The likes of Adrian Mateos, Aleksej Ponakovs, and Mikita Badziakouski were all in attendance, but fell short of the money, as only three players got paid.
Juan Pardo was once again close to a big payday, but fell just short, as he bubbled the event and was eliminated in third place.
Ben Heath was the first player to get eliminated after making the money, and he took home €310,420 in prize money, for a solid return on his €100k investment.
Turkish high roller Orpen Kisacikoglu and Greek Alexandros Theologis faced off in the heads-up match, with the latter getting the better of his opponent to win the Super High Roller trophy and the €776,200 first-place prize.
Here is a look at the final results and payouts of the 2025 EPT Malta Super High Roller:
|Place
|Player
|Nationality
|Payout
|1st
|Alexandros Theologis
|Greece
|€776,200
|2nd
|Orpen Kisacikoglu
|Turkey
|€465,700
|3rd
|Ben Heath
|UK
|€310,420
EPT Is Going to Prague in December
Four EPT festivals are now behind us in 2025, with just one remaining. The 2025 EPT Prague is scheduled for December 3 – 14, and is expected to be quite the spectacle.
Like every year, PokerStars will be bringing its flagship tour to the Czech capital just ahead of Christmas, the season when Prague truly comes to life.
The 2025 EPT Prague will be one of the final major tournament festivals in Europe this year, so make sure to mark the dates on your calendars and head over to PokerStars to start grinding the satellites and win your way to one of the most attractive poker tournaments of the year.