Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Fan Heroes Dominate the Games

It was a relatively slow week at the live-streamed poker tables, as the regular shows ran across Hustler Casino Live, Poker at the Lodge, and Venetian Poker Live without any exceptionally big games in the mix.
Hustler Casino Live games stole the show, with fan heroes like Mariano, Nik Airball, Peter, and Jellyfish all getting into the mix.
If you missed this week’s action, we got you covered, as we bring you another weekly recap of the top streamed poker hands of the week.
Nik Airball Runs Hot
As we’ve grown accustomed to, the high-stakes schedule on Hustler Casino Live last week started with the Wacky Wednesday game.
This time around, the likes of Nik Airball, Mariano Grandoli, Mike X, and Jellyfish headlined the lineup. Although Jellyfish ended up the big winner for the day, Nik Airball picked up quite a few big hands worth mentioning.
About three hours into the game, Nik got into a huge $200k pot, and considering the blinds were only $50/$100 in this game, it was one of the biggest pots of the entire game.
The hand started with Mariano raising to $500 with his A♦K♥ and Ohio David making the call with just Q♣8♦, before Nik looked down at a pair of Kings.
Airball was always going to 3-bet this one, and he made it $2,500 to go. When action got back to Mariano, he opted for the aggressive route and raised to $11k.
Nik had a choice between slow-playing and trying to get all the money in right now, and he opted for the latter, re-raising once more to $25k.
Mariano decided his AK was good enough to play for all of it, and he pushed the remainder of his stack into the middle, only to get snapped off by Nik.
The board ran only once and was no help to the Argentine streamer, who would end up losing the pot but winning nearly $75k in the game.
Just a few hands later, Nik was in action again when he got dealt a pair of black Aces. Nik made the first raise to $400, and Lambo Tyler re-raised to $2k holding Q♣J♣. Surprisingly, both Jellyfish with K♥6♥ and Armen Hammer with 9♥7♥ cold-called before Airball made it $18k to go.
Against many opponents, this would have been the end of it, but both Tyler and Jellyfish decided they had to see the flop.
With $56k in the middle, the dealer put out a flop of Q♥9♣8♦, and Nik decided to give his opponents some rope, and he checked his option.
Both opponents followed his lead, and the turn 7♣ gaveTyler additional outs. Nik checked once again, and Tyler decided he didn’t need to bet his top pair, while Jellyfish knew he had the worst hand, and also checked.
The final card was the 4♠, which was of no help to anyone. This time around, Nik went for some value, betting $44,400, which got quickly called by Lambo Tyler.
Nik won the $145k, but would end up winning only about $30k in the game, making him only the third biggest winner for the day.
Mariano Gets into a 3-Way All-In
The Thursday HCL game brought together a similar group of players, with Mariano, Jellyfish, and Armen Hammer involved in one of the silliest hands we have seen in a while.
The blinds were set at $100/$100, and it was early in the game, which meant the stacks were still somewhat shallow.
Tomer opened the action to $700 with his 10♠9♠, and Armen Hammer set the trap holding A♣K♥, before Jellyfish re-raised to A♠Q♥, falling right into the trap.
Next to act was Mariano, who also looked down at A♥K♣. Not one to slow-play too often, Mariano popped it up to $9k, which probably made Armen Hammer worry about his hand.
Yet, he decided his own AK was good enough to gamble in this spot, so he put in the rest of his $19,900 stack. Despite all this action, Jellyfish still went all-in for $44,100 with just AQ, and Mariano took a second but eventually made the call.
With three players in the hand, the flop came J♥10♥6♣, giving everyone a gutshot straight draw, before the turn 7♥ also gave everyone a flush draw.
All three players were probably hopeful of a heart on the river, but Mariano verbally called for a heart, which probably gave his opponents some idea about the strength of their own flush draws.
The river was indeed the 3♥, which meant Mariano would scoop the entire $109k pot, and eventually win $101k in the Thursday game.
Airball Gets the Better of Turbo
The Friday game on Hustler Casino Live saw Peter, Turbo, and Tomer all join the mix for some $100/$200 action. The stacks got deep and the action was hot some three hours into the stream, when one of the biggest hands went down.
The action started with a $400 straddle, which was called by Tomer who held 6♥4♥, Peter with K♥8♥, Turbo with 9♦8♠, and Dimitri with 8♦4♦, before Nik decided to defend his straddle and bump it up to $5k.
Peter, Turbo, and Dimitri all held on to see the flop, which was J♠9♥6♣, giving both Airball and Turbo a pair of Nines.
Nik checked his option, as did the other players, until Turbo fired out a small $5k bet into the $20,700 pot, which got called by Nik and Peter.
Just like that! 🪄✨ Magical turn card for @nikairball.— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) December 20, 2025
Brought to you by @bet_105 — built for grinders, loved by line shoppers pic.twitter.com/ASGFuPFkap
The 9♣ on the turn was the dream card for Airball, as it gave him superior trips. This time, he came out firing for $15k, and Turbo decided to raise right away, hoping to get value from various draws in Nik’s range.
Nik had another $42,400 behind, and he put it all-in, and Turbo quickly called. With just over $200k, the players ran the river just once.
The 2♥ river changed nothing, and Nik Airball scooped the massive pot. Despite that, he only ended the day up $19k, while Peter was the big winner, up $184k to finish the game.