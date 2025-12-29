Top Streamed Hands of the Week: PokerGO and Venetian Stream Through the Holidays

The Christmas week saw both Hustler Casino Live and Poker at the Lodge taking a break from regular poker streaming, giving the fans a chance to enjoy the holidays without the fear of missing out on watching their heroes in action.
Yet, that didn’t mean a complete break in live cash game streams, as Venetian Poker Live streamed a high-stakes episode headlined by Eric Wasserson, while the high rollers came together for a nosebleed game in the PokerGO Studio as part of this year’s Super High Roller Bowl.
If you missed this week’s episodes, keep reading to get a full rundown of the most exciting hands and the biggest pots played on both.
Gavri’s Bad Run Continues
Justin Gavri’s bad luck in live-streamed cash games has become somewhat of a meme over the last couple of years, as he has been on the losing side of quite a few of the worst beats and biggest coolers seen on shows like High Stakes Poker.
This week’s Super High Roller Cash Game was not much different, as he was able to get into some amazing spots, but once again ended up as the game’s biggest winner.
The first notable hand saw Justin flop a set of Nines on the A♠K♥9♠ board, after cold-calling a 3-bet from Turbo before the flop.
Turbo check-called a $10k bet on the flop, and check-shoved for over $100k effectively when the 3♠ rolled off on the turn. Justin snap-called, and the two were off to the river with $210k in the middle.
Turbo’s hand was revealed to be A♣J♠, which meant Turbo could only win with a spade that didn’t pair the board. However, the 2♠ on the river confirmed that Gavri’s luck had not changed.
Shortly after, Andrew Robl opened the action to $2k with A♣K♠ and got two callers before Gavri made it $16k with his Q♠Q♦. Robl put in the fourth bet, and Gavri put him all in for $122k in total.
At least one Ace was folded, and the players agreed to run it twice, so Gavri expected to get at least his money back in this hand.
The first board ran out 9♦3♣8♣J♣6♣, giving Andrew a runner-runner flush, good for one half of the pot, reminiscent of a classic online poker runout, rather than a high-stakes live cash game one.
The second flop brought K♣8♠3♠, leaving Justin drawing to the remaining Queens in the deck. The turn 7♠ and river 10♠ gave Robl the superior flush, which meant Gavri was felted once again, and the $250k pot would go Robl’s way.
Senor Tilt Runs into a Superior Flush
Sam Kiki, also known as Senor Tilt, has been the biggest star of live-streamed cash games in recent months and has won millions playing on shows like Hustler Casino Live and High Stakes Poker.
The Super High Roller Cash Game didn’t quite go his way, though, as he ran into several big coolers and didn’t get paid off with the strong hands he was able to make.
The biggest blow to his stack came at the hands of Kirk Brown. It all started innocently enough, with Justin Gavri raising it up to $3k holding 8♥7♥, Kiki calling on the dealer button with 10♠2♠, and Brown coming along for the ride with his J♠3♠.
The flop was a disaster for Tilt, as A♠K♠7♠, rolled off, giving both players a flopped flush. Kiki bet $5k, Brown made it $15k, and Kiki called.
The river was the 9♣, which changed nothing for either player. Brown bet $15k once more, and this time Kiki came with a raise to $45k, which was called by Brown.
The river card was once again a complete blank, as the 6♦ completed the board. Brown checked, and Kiki went big for value, betting $175k into the $133k pot.
Needless to say, Brown snap-called the bet, building the pot up to $482k, which made it one of the biggest played in the entire game.
Wass Plays a Big One with Royski
This week’s high-stakes game on Venetian Poker Live included mostly the show’s regulars, with the likes of Eric Wasserson, Brian Okin, and Royski all in action.
As is usually the case, Wasserson was involved in many of the biggest pots of the day. With blinds at $100/$200, Wass came along from the small blind, after both Justin with K♠Q♠ and Julien Martini with 7♠7♥ had limped in, while Royski checked his 10♥2♥ in the big blind.
The flop brought Q♥6♥5♥, giving Royski an unlikely flush, while Wasserson had an open-ended straight draw, but was actually drawing dead.
Everyone checked over to Julien, who bet $400 with his Sevens. Wass called, and Royski sprang to life, making it $2k to go. Julien folded his pair, but Eric decided to keep drawing.
The turn card was an unlucky 4♦, giving Wasserson his straight. He check-raised Royski’s $4k bet to $15k, and Royski made the call.
The river was the 6♠, which paired the board, making both players’ hands weaker. Wass went for value with a blocker-sized $15k bet, which got snapped off by Royski.
This pot, combined with the other hands of the day, led to Royski taking home a hefty $64.5k profit, while Wasserson lost $64.6k in one of the final games at the Venetian for 2025.