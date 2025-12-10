WPT World Championship Is Taking Over the Wynn

Another poker year is coming to an end, and once again, the WPT World Championship offers one last opportunity for tournament grinders to save their year by winning a major trophy in the world’s gambling capital.
Hosted by the luxurious Wynn in Las Vegas, the WPT World Championship Festival is already underway, with a variety of side events already in the books, and the $1,100 WPT Prime Championship with a $5,000,000 guarantee well underway.
The preliminary events have given players a chance to warm up for the main action, which kicks off on Saturday, December 13, with Day 1A of the $10,400 WPT World Championship event.
IT’S TIME. 🚨— World Poker Tour (@WPT) December 2, 2025
The WPT World Championship STARTS TODAY at @WynnLasVegas 🏆
🔥 78 events in 21 days, including 25 milestone satellites
🪙 $1,100 WPT Prime Championship $5M GTD — Dec. 7-12
🏆 $10,400 WPT World Championship — Dec. 13-19 pic.twitter.com/VUHfapOJgp
WPT World Championship Event
Like every year, the highlight of the festival will be the $10,400 WPT World Championship event, the crowning jewel of the entire World Poker Tour season.
The tournament starts on December 13 and runs through December 21, with three Day 1 flights on the schedule for December 13, 14, and 15.
Survivors from the three Day 1 flights will come together for Day 2 action on December 16 and will continue battling until only one WPT World Champion remains at the end.
This year, the WPT World Championship once again starts with no guaranteed prize pool, but it will aim to attract a larger field than last year’s WC, when 2,392 entries were made, compared to the 3,835 the year before, when the event guaranteed a $40,000,000 prize pool.
A massive playing field is guaranteed, as thousands of players have already started flooding the Wynn, many of them with the hopes of qualifying for the Championship over the following days.
$1,100 Milestone Satellites to the WPT World Championship are running at the Wynn daily, with up to 100 seats guaranteed in each one for players who can 10x their starting stack.
The event itself will feature 60-minute blind levels and a slow playing structure perfectly suited to the renown of a WPT Championship event.
Events for the Ladies, Seniors, and Mixed Games Specialists
The WPT World Championship may be the highlight of the festival, but it is far from the only event players have to look forward to at the Wynn this December.
Starting at the same time as WPT Championship Day 1A is the $1,100 Ladies Championship, a 2-day event with a $250,000 guarantee, designed to give all the ladies in poker a unique opportunity to experience the thrill of a WPT Main Event at a fraction of the cost.
Later in the festival, starting on December 18, the WPT will host a $1,100 Seniors NLH Championship. This event will play out over three days, with a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool to play for.
Seniors will get another chance to play an event with only their peers in contention, starting December 20, when the $10,000 Seniors High Roller kicks off, also with a $500,000 guarantee.
Fans of the mixed games will have a chance to play their favorite poker variants in the coming days as well, with a variety of mixed game formats on the schedule.
The mixed games schedule includes:
- $600 Limit Omaha 8/Stud 8 – December 11
- $600 TORSE – December 12
- $1,100 5-Card PLO – December 13
- $1,100 Big O – December 14
- $1,100 Mixed Limit Draw – December 15
- $1,600 Limit Omaha 8 Championship – December 16 (2-day event)
- $1,600 HORSE Championship – December 17 (2-day event)
- $1,600 TORSE Championship – December 18 (2-day event)
- $600 Mixed Triple Draw – December 19
- $600 5-Card PLO Turbo – December 21
Full WTP World Championship Schedule
The key events of the WPT World Championship festival are upon us, so here is a full look at the key events you can play at the Wynn over the next couple of weeks:
|Date
|Starting Time
|Event
|Buyin
|Guarantee
|Dec 11
|2 PM
|Limit Omaha 8/Stud 8
|$600
|$50,000
|Dec 11
|9 PM
|NLH Turbo
|$600
|$50,000
|Dec 12
|11 AM
|NLH Turbo (2-day)
|$1,600
|$1,000,000
|Dec 12
|2 PM
|TORSE
|$600
|$50,000
|Dec 12
|7 PM
|PLO Turbo Bounty
|$1,600
|$100,000
|Dec 13
|11 AM
|WPT WC Day 1A
|$10,400
|Dec 13
|11 AM
|Ladies Championship
|$1,100
|$250,000
|Dec 13
|11 AM
|NLH Day 1A
|$600
|$250,000
|Dec 13
|1 PM
|5-Card PLO
|$1,100
|$100,000
|Dec 13
|9 PM
|NLH Turbo
|$600
|$50,000
|Dec 14
|11 AM
|WPT WC Day 1B
|$10,400
|Dec 14
|11 AM
|NLH Day 1B
|$600
|$250,000
|Dec 14
|1 PM
|Big O
|$1,100
|$100,000
|Dec 14
|7 PM
|PLO Bounty
|$1,600
|$100,000
|Dec 15
|11 AM
|WPT WC Day 1C
|$10,400
|Dec 15
|12 PM
|NLH
|$1,100
|$200,000
|Dec 15
|1 PM
|PLO PKO
|$3,000
|$250,000
|Dec 15
|1 PM
|2-7 Mixed Limits
|$1,100
|$100,000
|Dec 15
|7 PM
|NLH Turbo Bounty
|$1,600
|$100,000
|Dec 16
|11 AM
|NLH Day 1A
|$1,100
|$2,000,000
|Dec 16
|11 AM
|Limit Omaha 8 Championship
|$1,600
|$150,000
|Dec 16
|12 PM
|WPT WC Day 2
|Dec 16
|2 PM
|NLH PKO
|$3,000
|$250,000
|Dec 16
|5 PM
|NLH Day 1B
|$1,100
|$2,000,000
|Dec 17
|11 AM
|NLH Day 1C
|$1,100
|$2,000,000
|Dec 17
|12 PM
|WPT WC Day 3
|Dec 17
|12 PM
|HORSE Championship
|$1,600
|$150,000
|Dec 17
|12 PM
|PLO
|$1,100
|$100,000
|Dec 17
|1 PM
|NLH High Roller
|$25,800
|Dec 17
|6 PM
|NLH Day 1D
|$1,100
|$2,000,000
|Dec 18
|11 AM
|Seniors NLH Championship
|$1,100
|$500,000
|Dec 18
|12 PM
|WPT WC Day 4
|Dec 18
|12 PM
|NLH Day 1A
|$3,000
|$3,000,000
|Dec 18
|1 PM
|TORSE Championship
|$1,600
|$150,000
|Dec 19
|12 PM
|WPT WC Day 5
|Dec 19
|12 PM
|NLH Day 1B
|$3,000
|$3,000,000
|Dec 19
|12 PM
|Mixed Triple Draw
|$600
|$50,000
|Dec 19
|12 PM
|NLH
|$800
|$100,000
|Dec 20
|11 AM
|Seniors High Roller
|$10,000
|$500,000
|Dec 20
|11 AM
|Mystery Bounty Day 1A
|$1,600
|$1,000,000
|Dec 20
|1 PM
|NLH 6-Max
|$3,000
|$500,000
|Dec 20
|7 PM
|NLH 6-Max Turbo
|$1,100
|$100,000
|Dec 21
|11 AM
|Mystery Bounty Day 1B
|$1,600
|$1,000,000
|Dec 21
|12 PM
|NLH
|$600
|$50,000
|Dec 21
|1 PM
|NLH 8-Max
|$10,500
|Dec 21
|4 PM
|WPT WC Final Table
|Dec 21
|6 PM
|5-Card PLO Turbo
|$600
|$50,000
|Dec 21
|7 PM
|Mystery Bounty Day 1C Turbo
|$1,600
|$1,000,000
|Dec 22
|12 PM
|NLH
|$1,100
|$100,000
Beyond the Feld – Enjoy Christmas Vibes in Las Vegas
The biggest WPT festival of the year playing out at the Wynn has become a yearly tradition. This year, the WPT World Championship is back in Vegas, and players will have a chance to experience the unique vibes of Sin City in wintertime.
The action inside the poker room will be hectic, but the moment it’s over, there is plenty to see and do away from the tables as well.
If you are visiting Las Vegas for the WPT World Championship and haven’t gotten around to planning your days, here are a few recommendations for activities you should look to experience while visiting Sin City:
- Take a Tour of the Strip: The Las Vegas Boulevard (The Strip) has the world’s highest concentration of gambling facilities. Whether you are looking to join other poker tournaments, play cash games, or gamble on slots, roulette, blackjack, or sports, casinos like the Bellagio, Cosmopolitan, Aria, Horseshoe, and Resorts World are just a few of the spots you should hit up along the Strip.
- The Fremont Street Experience: If you want to party in Las Vegas, and aren’t looking to spend big, the Fremont Street is the place to be. Visit the old Las Vegas Downtown, mix in with the crowd, and enjoy free street performances, outdoor drinking, and unparalleled vibes that can only be found here.
- World Class Cuisine: Apart from being the world’s gambling capital, Las Vegas is also one of the top places for the ultimate gourmet experience. Michelin Star restaurants like Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, The NoMad Library, Guy Savoy, and Joel Robuchon are only a few of the dozens of spots where you can experience a rhapsody of flavor and luxury in Vegas.
- Magic and Burlesque Shows: Every night of the week, Las Vegas plays host to dozens of exciting live shows, many of which are only suited for adults. Venues like Zombie Burlesque and X Burlesque Theater are only a couple of the adult-only venues with thrilling performances that stimulate all the senses. Beyond those, you can experience true magic by hitting up one of the many magic shows running nightly at Vegas’ resorts, each designed to leave your mind spinning by the end.
- Helicopter, Quad, and Horse Tours: On top of the countless live and virtual shows, endless gambling, and culinary experiences, Las Vegas also allows you to experience it from many different perspectives. Take a helicopter ride for stunning views of the city and the Grand Canyon, rent a quad to explore the surrounding dunes, or ride out on a horse with real cowboys and spend a day living the real Wild West lifestyle.