Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Alex Foxen Makes HCL Debut, Mizrachi Folds a Monster

Last week, we saw some of the sickest high rollers gamble it up for nosebleed stakes over in Cyprus, but this time around, the live-streamed action was significantly tamer.
The Hustler Casino Live show was in focus once more, as it hosted its three weekly high-stakes games, with both of the Foxen couple making their appearances on Thursday and Friday shows, respectively.
Alex and Kristen took on the likes of Nik Airball, Rampage, and Ryan Feldman at their own game, and both ended up playing some interesting hands.
Over at Venetian Poker Live, The Grinder hosted another one of his games, with Chino Rheem joining a group of show regulars.
For all the fans who missed this week’s action, we are bringing a full rundown of the most interesting hands and biggest pots played across the popular poker streams.
Alex Foxen Goes for a Massive Bluff
Alex was the first of the Foxens to take on the cash game grinders in LA this week, as he showed up on Hustler Casino Live’s Thursday show.
The blinds were set at $25/$50/$100, and there was a lot of limping going on, so Alex came in for a limp holding A♥3♦, and Francisco, who was next to act, did the same with his A♦K♥.
Dr.P also limped in, before Nik Airball made it a silly $200 with his K♦Q♦. Big Mike, always one to give action, bumped the action up to $1k holding Q♦4♠, and Alex made a slightly dubious call.
Francisco now got to spring his trap, and he made it $7k to go, which got rid of all other contenders. Out of position and holding a small offsuit Ace, Foxen probably should have folded, but he decided to take it to the flop.
The flop was all action, as A♠5♦4♦ rolled off. Foxen checked, Francisco put out a relatively large $7k bet, and Alex made the call.
🚨 INSANE RIVER BLUFF 🚨 @WAFoxen puts Francisco to the test for $212,000!! 💵
Brought to you by @Polymarket, the World’s Largest Prediction Market pic.twitter.com/eNNWC9kJi7
The turn was the 4♣, and both players checked quickly. The river brought the 6♣, and Alex opted for a small $6k blocker bet, looking to get value from Francisco’s pocket pairs, but also avoid a bigger bet from superior Aces.
Francisco could have just called with his AK, but decided there was value to be had, so he bumped it up to $16k.
Alex rolled his eyes as soon as the raise came in, but then went into the tank. After dissecting Francisco’s range in his hand, and probably deciding Francisco has either AK or AQ, went all-in for $91k total.
The HCL regular was tortured, but eventually found the call after thinking about it for a few minutes. Given Foxen’s aggressive table image, it’s not too unusual that Francisco made the call, but it was still the best call of the day.
After losing that hand, Alex ended up losing very small, but $4k in total, while Francisco finished as the day’s big winner, up $183k for the session.
Nik Airball and Rampage Play a Big One
Alex’s wife, Kristen Foxen, a live and online poker star in her own capacity, made an appearance on the Friday show and joined Nik Airball, Rampage, Big Mike, and Ryan Feldman at the tables.
While she played some fun hands and ended the game a slight winner, it was Nik Airball who was the star of the show.
Nik got involved in a bunch of huge pots, including one where he ran a big bluff against one of his nemesis, Rampage.
The hand was straddled to $400, and Rampage was the first to limp in with A♥2♥. This opened the flooedgates, and a number of players joined the pot before Nik finally put the hammer on, raising it up to $8k with his K♥10♥.
Rampage made the call, as did Feldman, who also held A♣2♣, and the three players went to a flop with $25k in the middle.
The dealer put out Q♥8♦3♠, which missed everyone involved, and it seemed like Airball might just pick this one up without much resistance.
OMG!!! @nikairball goes for the suicide bluff! 😵😵
$400,000 on the line if @rampagepoker can find the call…💰
$400,000 on the line if @rampagepoker can find the call…💰 pic.twitter.com/Ry6zYyegTf
He put out a $10k bet, but Rampage decided to stick around for one more street with his backdoor flush draw, while Ryan got out of the way.
The turn was the A♠, which improved Rampage to top pair, but also gave Nik a straight draw. Nik kept firing for $35k, and Rampage once again just called.
With over a million in his stack, Nik moved all-in when the river 4♥ peeled off, which meant Rampage would have to call off his remaining $140,600 to see the cards.
Not known for making too many hero folds, Rampage eventually made the right decision and called Airball’s bluff, which was a big nail in Nik’s coffin for the day.
The session ended up with Rampage raking in a significant $253k win, while Airball lost just shy of $400k, continuing his trend of massive wins and losses on HCL live streams.
Grinder Folds a Monster on Venetian Poker Live
This week’s high-stakes stream on Venetian Poker Live was hosted by none other than Michael “The Grinder” Mizrachi, as the world champion once again mixed it up at the cash game tables.
This game was quite a bit different from what we often see on Hustler Casino Live, despite the stakes being somewhat similar to begin with.
The group was playing $50/$100, when Mizrachi put in a $1k 3-bet, with his A♣Q♥ which got called by both Chino Rheem and George, who had K♥10♣, and K♣10♦, respectively.
The dealer put out a flop of A♦Q♠6♦, which was all Grinder. He put out a tiny bet of just $675, and both players made the call, with Chino only having less than $2k in his stack to begin with.
All gas, no breaks! 🤯— Venetian Poker Room (@VenetianPoker) February 16, 2026
George applies max pressure against @TheGrinder44, who flopped top two pair.
Can he get it through?
🔗 https://t.co/TfozRjud0v pic.twitter.com/ioRJ5gRNbT
The turn card was the 6♥, and Mizrachi bet $1,300. Surprisingly, Chino folded his hand for just $875 more, while George decided to put in a raise to $4,400.
Mizrachi called the turn raise, and the two went to the river, which was the irrelevant 7♠. George kept telling his story and bet $5,500 into about $14k, giving the Grinder an amazing price to make the call with his top two pair.
George started talking, even telling Michael to save his money, which eventually worked. Mizrachi folded his cards and got shown the bluff of the day.
The fold made by Mizrachi in this hand, which would have probably sent the likes of Nik Airball and Rampage to the ER, demonstrated the massive differences between the way poker is played in LA and in the Las Vegas Strip card rooms.