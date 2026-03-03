Top Streamed Hands of the Week – Mariano and Patrik Antonius Headline the Week’s Action

It was a relatively calm week on the live poker streaming scene, as we saw mostly regular programming from Hustler Casino Live and Venetian Poker Live, although a few unexpected guests joined the games.
High-stakes poker legend Patrik Antonius played on the Friday game at HCL, which was sure to excite his many fans around the world, while Texas poker regular Bulldog also made a couple of appearances in LA.
Over at the Venetian, a big $100/$200 game sparked action, with 6-figure pots and huge coolers making the show a must-watch for the diehard poker fans.
For those of you who missed this week’s action, here is a look at a few of the biggest pots and most entertaining hands from this week’s action.
Mariano Makes Another Dubious Call
It’s not every day that you see a $65k pot in a $25/$50 game, but Hustler Casino Live games are built differently, and the various progressive stand-up games build the action quickly.
On Wednesday’s stream, Mariano was playing with the likes of Dr.P, Sandor, Limpy Pimpy, and Oliver for a slightly altered mix of players.
One of the big pots of the day came out of nowhere, as the $200 straddle was on, and two players limped in. Mariano made it $2.2k with his Q♦J♦, and Sandor decided to take his shot holding Q♥J♥, the same hand in a different suit.
As Sandor moved his $14,850 into the middle, Dr.P beat him into the pot, as he held a pair of black Kings. He was in for over $51k, but Mariano only had another $22k left.
Mariano calls ALL IN with QJ!! 😳😬— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) February 26, 2026
Can he somehow scoop against KINGS? 🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/fLJqW1KUFT
Somewhat shockingly, the Argentine poker vlogger decided that this hand was worth calling with, so Dr.P went to the flop in a $65k pot as an 82% favorite.
Mariano was going after the bounties, as he already had two buttons in front of him, and was due $6k extra if he could win the pot.
The players ran it once, and the flop brought K♦8♣7♦, which gave Dr.P top set, but also opened up a way for Mariano to win with a diamond.
The turn card was the 4♣, while the river paired with the 7♥, completing Dr.P’s full house.
Dr.P ended up winning over $100k in this $25/$50 game, while Mariano dropped over $130k, despite ending the day with the biggest stack still in play.
Can Bulldog Make a Big Fold?
Patrik Antonius was the special guest on this Friday’s game at Hustler Casino Live, as he joined HCL regulars like Nik Airball, Big Mike, and Britney.
Also in the mix was Bulldog, the British player who frequents the Texas poker rooms and is one of the stars of the Poker at the Lodge live streams.
The two collided in one of the most interesting pots of the day, as Patrik opened the action to $2k with 4♣4♦, Bulldog called with K♦6♦, and Britney came along for the ride holding 9♣5♣.
The flop was huge for Patrik, as K♠7♠4♥ rolled off, giving him a bottom set. The Fin continued for $4k, and only Bulldog made the call.
The turn brought the J♦, and Antonius overbet the pot for $18k, taking the pot to $50k, before the K♣ hit the river.
This was the magic card for Patrik as it gave his opponent trips, and improved his hand to a full house. After some deliberation, Patrik bet $75k, nearly all of Bulldog’s chips.
Where many players would have made the snap call with trip Kings, Bulldog decided to take some time and examine the situation.
Bulldog took his time, dissected the situation, and eventually ended up landing on a fold, which saved him $75k in cold hard cash.
Patrik was a bit unlucky to get this hand against a player capable of making a big fold, but still ended up winning about $60k in the game, with Nik Airball ending the day as the big loser, down $183k.
Three-Way Action on Venetian Poker Live
The Venetian Poker Live games traditionally play a little smaller than those on HCL, as do all games in Las Vegas compared to LA, but this week’s high-stakes game at the Venetian was quite action-packed.
The biggest pot of the day started with Julien raising to $1k holding J♦10♦ and Tiger making a very loose call holding J♥5♠. Gal also came along with his Q♦9♠, as did Noam with [invalid notations].
Everyone checked it to Tiger, who decided his top pair was good enough for a $2.4k bet. This gave Gal a chance to move all-in for his remaining $12.7k, which put Julien in a tricky spot.
After some deliberation, Julien ended up making the call with his top pair, and Tiger stuck around to see the turn as well.
The turn was just what the doctor ordered, as the 5♣ peeled off, now giving Tiger the best hand. Julien now bet $16k for protection, and Tiger made the call.
The river was the J♣, a card that seemingly helped Julien, but was actually likely to cost him even more. He checked his option to give Tiger a chance to bluff, and Tiger bet his remaining $29.8k.
Julien knew he could be up against a monster like a full house or trips with a better kicker, but folding trips in this spot was not an easy task.
After some thinking, he ended up putting in the call, swelling the pot to over $138k in total, which went Tiger’s way.
Tiger ended the game as the biggest winner, up $52.1k, while Julien was also able to stay in the green with a $2k win.
Royski, V, and Gall all suffered five-figure losses, losing a combined $90k between them to conclude an exciting game at the Venetian Poker studio.