Top 3 Poker-Themed Slots to Unwind With

There is no shortage of poker players who enjoy playing some casino slots when they’re not busy grinding and are looking to simply chill and potentially let off some steam.
In this day and age, there is certainly no shortage of slots to choose from, as there are thousands of games readily available and a few dozen new titles hitting virtual shelves on a weekly basis.
But if you’ve stumbled upon this article, you’re likely a poker player looking for a way to merge your two passions together. If that’s the case, you’ve come to the right place, as we bring you the top three card and poker-themed slot machines that offer the best of both worlds! And if you want more information about slots in general, make sure to check out this source.
Gunslinger Reloaded
Powered by Play’n GO, one of the largest and best-known casino game developers, Gunslinger Reloaded merges themes of the Wild West and playing cards to bring a unique and thrilling adventure filled with big prizes.
While it offers base game wins, just like any other slot, Gunslinger Reloaded is all about bonus features, and there are three of these available.
The Bounty Hunter feature will have you chase an outlaw all over the city to try and claim the reward multiplier of up to 4x. The Whiskey Bottle Free Spins bring a classic free spins bonus, but all your wins on the reels are doubled.
Finally, there is the Shoot the Cards bonus, and this one is the most exciting of them all. As you play, you’ll be collecting poker cards, and if you manage to collect a win on each of the cards, you’ll win the progressive jackpot.
Deck of Scurra
An interesting slot from Print Studios, Deck of Scurra, as the name suggests, is all about playing cards. On each spin, there are 15 cards placed on the virtual table, and you are paid based on the combinations containing the same cards.
It would be better if the winning combos were represented by actual poker hands, like straights and flushes, but this game is still a lot of fun.
In addition to regular cards, Deck of Scurra also features Alteration Cards that you collect and place on the side, and that get used when there is no winning combination available.
Of course, things get increasingly exciting when you trigger the Evolution Bonus, during which all card alterations remain permanent for the duration of the bonus round.
Deal With Death
The most poker-themed slot I could find is Hacksaw’s Deal With Death. All symbols are represented by cards, and win lines are formed based on poker hand rankings, starting with two pair and going all the way up to Royal Flush, which pays 2,000 times your bet.
To help you along, the game also features several types of joker cards, adding win multipliers or transforming into the best possible card to create the highest winning combination.
Deal With Death has an unusual number of 14 paylines, several bonus features, and the maximum win of 20,000 times your stake, so if you’re looking for a truly poker-inspired slot that comes with a big payout potential, this is the one!