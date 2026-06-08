Top Streamed Hands of the Week – Rampage Dominates in Las Vegas

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) is in full swing, and for the first time in history, live-streamed cash games are being integrated with it, thanks to a partnership with Hustler Casino Live, the world’s biggest live-streamed poker show.
The first week of action brought us two episodes of WSOP High Stakes Live, with players like Rampage, Nik Airball, and Chris Moneymaker dominating the lineups.
The stakes were high, the action was wild, and the pots were massive in preparation for the Million Dollar Game Las Vegas, which will be on the schedule this coming Friday.
If you were too busy watching the WSOP final table action or playing at one of the hundreds of social casinos available these days, keep reading and learn the details of some of the biggest pots and most interesting hands played last week.
Nik Airball Gets It All-In with the Cowboys
The first day of action in Vegas saw a mix of players from shows like Hustler Casino Live, Venetian Casino Live, and Poker at the Lodge take to the tables.
Rampage, Nik Airball, Penzoil Don, and Isaac were only a few of the familiar faces we got to see fighting it out at the Paris Casino, the home of the WSOP.
As you would expect, the biggest pot of the night involved Nik Airball, but this time around, he wasn’t the one holding an airball when the money went in.
Nik had just lost a medium-sized pot the hand before, as he was caught bluffing with complete air, and it was Rips who opened the action up to $2k holding A♣Q♦.
Rampage, Ace, and Penzoil Don all made calls with some fairly dubious holdings before Nik looked down at K♣K♦, the second-best hand in all of poker.
HALF A MILLION DOLLAR POT 😳😱— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) June 6, 2026
KK vs AQ… Here we go‼️ pic.twitter.com/LHoCqcjuJg
Nik popped it up to $15k, and the action was immediately back on Rips. Not a believer, Rips made another re-raise, this time to $77k, about 30% of Airball’s total stack.
The other players got out of the way, and Nik didn’t take too long to move all-in. Rips asked how much more, but decided to call off the remaining $170k in less than a minute.
The pot went up to just under half a million dollars before the flop was even dealt, and Airball was a 75% favorite going into it, given the folded cards.
The players agreed to see two full boards given the size of the pot. The first board brought 4♥Q♥9♥8♠J♣, while the second one was 5♠4♠5♦8♦3♠, which meant Rips never improved enough to overtake Nik’s pocket cowboys.
After winning this massive pot and many others along the way, Nik Airball ended up winning $323,800 in the game and was followed by Rampage, who also took home $301k in profits without playing any massive pots in this particular session.
Ace and Rampage Duke It Out with the Goods
Hustler Casino Live hero Ethan “Rampage” Yau is another player known for often not having the goods when the money goes in, but maybe that’s only the case when he plays in LA.
Just an hour into the second High Stakes Live show last week, Rampage got involved in a big pot with Ace, but it was the vlogger who held the Aces.
Two players limped into the pot for $200 each, before Ace looked down at K♥K♦ and popped it up to $1,500. Rampage was next to act, and he could hardly believe his luck, as he looked down at A♣A♦.
Known to often re-raise preflop with a variety of hands, Rampage could easily make it $5,400 and not give off the strength of his hand. Holding a monster of his own, Ace just called, setting a trap for Yau.
The ULTIMATE Poker Cooler 🥶❄️— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) June 7, 2026
But wait till you see this runout… pic.twitter.com/AoHCacV2Gf
The flop brought 9♠5♣3♦, and both players were confident that they had the other right where they wanted him. Ace check-raised to $20k, and it was Rampage who set the trap this time, just calling with his Aces.
The turn card was absolutely gut-wrenching for Rampage, as the K♠ now gave Ace top set. Rampage only had $33k in his stack, and Ace decided to check and let the vlogger potentially hang himself.
With the Aces, Rampage now bet $10k, hoping to get value from one-pair hands. Ace made the call, hoping to keep Rampage in and get his last $23k as well.
The river card was the A♠, the ultimate gift from heaven for Ethan, who could now be fairly sure he had the best hand. Ace check-called Ethan’s all-in, and both players could hardly believe what had just happened once the cards were flipped over.
Rampage’s Hot Run Continues
A couple of hours after making set-over-set against Ace, Rampage was once again in the thick of it, as he raised the bet up to $600 with J♣10♥. Penzoil Don called in the cutoff with a dominating A♥J♦, as did Ace in the straddle with 10♦8♦.
An action flop of J♥10♣5♠ hit all three players, with both Rampage and Don getting a massive piece of the board. Rampage bet $2k, and Penzoil went for a small raise to $5k, which probably wasn’t solver-approved.
Given a number of potential draws and top-pair type hands, Rampage correctly put in another raise with his top two, making it $15k to go, which Don gladly called.
The turn card was the 5♦, which paired the bottom card on the board. Rampage kept betting for $25k, and Don decided his hand was simply too good to let go, but also didn’t want Rampage to get a free turn.
Top Two Pair for @rampagepoker— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) June 7, 2026
Can he find the call for $235K? 💰 pic.twitter.com/wmXQ0fDgh8
He jammed all-in for $102k, and Rampage was in a bit of a tricky situation. He was now losing to trickly played overpairs like QQ, KK, or AA, but he took a couple of minutes to get the exact chip count and make sure he was doing the right thing.
The players agreed to two rivers, and those rivers were the 8♥ and the 2♣, which meant Rampage would drag in a pot worth nearly $250k, while Penzoil Don left the game quite disappointed.
Rampage won $316k in the game, taking his cumulative winnings for the two sessions to over $600k, and finally stringing together a couple of big wins on live-streamed shows.
Nik Airball was the big loser this time around, stuck about $192k, while Penzoil Don left the game with a $50k loss to his name.