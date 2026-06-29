Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Rampage, Mariano, and Britney Back in Action

After a few weeks of relentless high-stakes action, much of which went down in Las Vegas, last week brought back regular programming, with most of the live-streamed poker action coming from Hustler Casino in Los Angeles.
The three usual weekly shows were aired on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, each bringing reasonable stakes and familiar faces, but none of the seven-figure degeneracy we got used to more recently.
The likes of Mariano, Rampage, and Britney were back in action, with some interesting bluff attempts, big all-ins, and a few exciting coolers in the cards.
If your attention was all wrapped up in the ongoing WSOP, we don’t blame you, so we’ve brought you a rundown of a few of the most interesting live-streamed cash game pots of last week.
Mariano Bluffs Into the Nuts
The high-stakes action on Hustler Casino Live kicked off with the Wednesday $50/$100 game last week, and it involved players like Mariano, Wolfgang, Brown Balla, and Britney.
Riding the wave of success he’s been on this year, Mariano was in the center of all the action, as he tried to make things happen in a game that played a bit lower than he’s been used to in recent months.
About halfway through the stream, with the stakes still at $25/$50, Mariano raised it up to $225 holding 10♠9♠ and got called by Harut’s 10♥9♥, before Jack C re-raised to $1,500 holding A♦Q♣.
Mariano made the call with his suited connectors, while Harut folded due to his short stack. The flop brought 8♦7♦5♦, giving Jack C the nut flush draw, while Mariano was drawing to a straight on an all-diamond board.
Mariano 3-bet jams the river… with absolutely nothing. 😬😳— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) June 25, 2026
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Jack check-called a bet of $1,100 and the 3♦ completed his flush. He went for another check-call, this time for $2,000, and the board completed with an irrelevant 2♠.
Jack put in another cheeky check, and Mariano took the bait, betting $3,000 this time around. Jack made it $13,000 to go, and normally, things would have ended there.
Yet, Mariano, being what he is, decided an all-in play for $27,525 could work, as it represented the nut flush. Unfortunately for the Argentine poker vlogger, it was Jack C who held the A♦, and the pot worth more than $70,000 would go the other way.
Jack C ended up winning just over $100k to start his week, while Mariano got buried some $70k in a relatively small game, giving back some of the winnings he’s accumulated so far over the course of 2026.
Can Jeff the Cash Get Paid?
On Thursday, the HCL gang came together for the traditional $25/$50 Ante Game. Britney, Jack C, and Mariano were all back in action, but one of the more exciting pots came down to Jeff the Cash and Sakis.
It was Sakis who put in the first raise to $400 with his J♥J♦, before Jeff the Cash re-raised to $2k holding K♣J♠. Sakis went for a 4-bet to $8k, and Jeff made a somewhat speculative call, leaving some $67k behind to play for.
With $16k in the pot, Sakis checked on the Q♣7♠5♥ board, only to call a bet of $6k that came from Jeff.
The turn card was the 9♣, giving Jeff some equity, and Sakis went for a check-call once again, this time putting in $18k of his stack.
The pot had swollen up to $64k when the K♥ showed up on the river, finally giving Jeff the Cash the best hand. Sakis checked once more, and this time Jeff wagered $26k.
Sakis went into the tank, presumably trying to find a hand that Jeff could still be bluffing with. Although it was hard to imagine one, he eventually made the hero call, only to see the bad news seconds later.
The $116k pot helped Jeff the Cash eventually leave the game with a win of some $32k, while Sakis dropped $71k in the game. Mariano was once again the big loser, walking away with a $95k loss.
Rampage and Britney Run It Twice
Ethan “Rampage” Yau and Britney have become true staples of the Hustler Casino Live shows, and they were the main stars of this Friday’s action.
It’s no wonder that the biggest pot was played between them either, but it’s a little surprising that this time around, it was a true cooler.
With blinds at $100/$200 and a $400 straddle on, Rampage opened the action to $1,500 holding a pretty looking 8♥7♥, before Britney made it $8k to go with her J♥J♣.
Rampage made the quick call, and the two went to a flop. The dealer “Magic” did his thing and opened a flop of J♦10♠9♠, immediately giving Ethan a straight and Britney a top set.
As two of the most action-prone players were involved in the pot, it comes as no surprise that the money went in quickly.
Britney checked, Rampage bet $8k, and got raised to $30k. Leaving nothing to interpretation, Rampage moved in for $118k, and Britney quickly called.
TOP SET VS STRAIGHT 😳💥@rampagepoker & @AllInBritney play a MONSTER POT 💰💰 pic.twitter.com/7TUcjcKEDV— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) June 27, 2026
The pot was now more than a quarter of a million dollars, and Rampage was about a 2:1 favorite to win it. The players agreed to run it twice in a friendly fashion, and Britney was hoping to chop it up.
The first runout brought the 7♠ and the 6♦, ensuring Yau would not be losing any money in this hand. The second board brought the 4♦ and the K♠, which meant Rampage would scoop up the whole thing.
Despite this win, Rampage ended up losing about $43k in the game, while Britney ended up buried over $189k, while Jeff the Cash was once again the big winner, walking away with a $270k win that came as a result of pure domination throughout the entire stream.