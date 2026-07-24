Clear Your Schedule for CoinPoker’s Battle of Malta Online Meet-Up Game

With the Battle of Malta Online festival in full swing, CoinPoker is gearing up to spice things up with yet another Creator’s Meet-Up Game. These MUGs have become a common occurrence on the site, giving players a chance to face off against some of the biggest names in the game, test their skills, and pick up extra prizes while doing so.
The upcoming Meet-Up Game is scheduled for July 30, kicking off at 16:00 UTC. Since it is a part of the Battle of Malta Online festival, this one will take place in a tournament format, with CoinPoker creators getting in the mix.
The tournament in question is called Regs of the Round Table, and it will feature three buy-in tiers, allowing everyone to get involved. On top of regular prizes, there will be $15,000 in tournament tickets given away across participating creators’ communities.
Who’s in the Mix This Time Around?
These Meet-Up Games usually feature quite a few familiar faces, and the one coming up on July 30 will be no exception.
Among those who will be joining the Regs of the Round Table event are a popular poker coach and highly successful tournament player, Jonathan Little, the high-stakes cash game grinder, Matt Berkey, one of CoinPoker’s more recent signings, Alejandro “Papo MC” Lococo, Charlie Carrel, and more.
As mentioned, there will be three buy-in tiers available, so you can choose the one you’re comfortable with, or you can get involved with two or all three if you are eager to and have the bankroll to support it. The buy-ins are set at $11, $55, and $530.
As mentioned, CoinPoker will be giving away $15,000 in tournament tickets via participating creators’ social media communities, so keep an eye out for these giveaways as well.
The Battle of Malta Online Is in Full Swing
The upcoming Meet-Up Game is meant to add to the excitement surrounding the currently happening Malta of Battle Online series. The festival started on July 12 and will run through August 3, bringing $30,000,000 in guaranteed prizes.
In addition to cash prizes, the series is dishing out physical and digital trophies for the marquee events, and awarding 100 VIP packages to the live Battle of Malta series, so there is a lot to get excited about.
Players can win packages to the live series in autumn via the Battle of Malta Champion’s Trials, by reaching certain milestones to win a seat in the final tournament, and by playing in three Main Events. A total of 25 packages will be distributed to Main Event players, honoring Day 1 chip leaders and those who place high enough in the tournaments:
- $11 Main Crusader – a special freeroll for Day 1 chip leaders & BoM live packages for top six finishers
- $55 Main Challenger – a special freeroll for Day 1 chip leaders & BoM live packages for top eight finishers
- $565 Main Event – a live package for Day 1 chip leader & 11 live VIP packages in total
The Creator’s Meet-Up Game on July 30 gives you a chance to test your skills against some familiar faces, have some fun, and win some tickets for the Battle of Malta Online series, so don’t miss out on this opportunity. Once again, the action starts at 16:00 UTC, sharp!