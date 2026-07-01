Walk the Poison Path & Play in ACRPoker’s Marquee Mystery Bounty Venom Tournaments

There are very few online tournaments that can compare to the marquee Venom tournaments on ACRPoker. With millions of dollars in prizes up for grabs, these are some of the most exciting and rewarding events you’ll come across.
The price of admission isn’t low. To get a seat in one of these, you ordinarily need to pay $2,650, which is out of most players’ bankroll guidelines. Luckily, that doesn’t mean you can’t get involved.
Looking to give as many players as possible a chance to take a shot at their two upcoming Mystery Bounty Venom events, ACRPoker has launched the Poison Path. With some luck, time, and effort, you could get your seat for as little as $0.80!
Step onto the Poison Path
There are two Mystery Bounty Venom events coming up on Americas Cardroom. The first one features No Limit Texas Hold’em and comes with a guarantee of $12,000,000, while the second one is Pot Limit Omaha with a $3,000,000 guarantee.
Day 1 flights for both events kick off on Thursday, August 13, and there will be plenty of opportunities to secure your seats for Day 2 as starting flights continue throughout the month, until August 30.
If you’re looking to get in on the cheap and not pay that $2,650 admission price, the good news is that there are ten tickets available via the Poison Path promo.
The Poison Path consists of four steps (four Survivor Flips satellites), and you have to go through all four steps – no skipping is allowed:
- Step 1: $0.80 Survivor Flip, awarding a $6 ticket
- Step 2: $6 Survivor Flip, awarding a $46 ticket
- Step 3: $46 Survivor Flip, awarding a $350 ticket
- Step 4: $350 Survivor Flip awarding a seat in the $2,650 Venom event
The first ten players who manage to complete the path will receive tickets, so the sooner you start, the better your chances of securing a seat.
If you’re looking for even more value, go ahead and join the Americas Cardroom Discord community. If you manage to complete the path and post your screenshots, you’ll receive an additional free ticket, so that’s another $2,650 in value just for being in the channel.
Turn Cents into Big Bucks
Making a deep run in one of the Venom events could be a huge leap for your online poker career. With millions in prizes up for grabs and the mystery bounty dynamics in play, every hand could be a huge one for your bankroll.
The Poison Path challenge is open to everyone. Simply look for Venom Poison Path Flip Satellites in the Satellite lobby of the ACRPoker client, enter one of the listed Step 1 events, and start your journey.
We won’t say it’s easy, but you can take as many shots as you want, and at $0.80 a pop, the risk is certainly worth the potential reward. The two events taking place in August feature $15,000,000 in prize money between them, and, with a bit of luck, you could be one of the players battling for your share of that prize pool at a fraction of the buy-in cost.