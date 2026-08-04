CoinMillion Becomes a Regular Monthly Feature on CoinPoker

CoinMillion, a $215 event with a guarantee of a cool million, will become a regular monthly tournament on CoinPoker moving forward. This is great news for all tournament grinders out there, but also recreational players who now have another quality event to add to their calendars.
The decision to make CoinMillion a recurring event comes on the heels of two very successful performances the tournament had during World Poker Masters and Battle of Malta Online.
These two tournaments attracted a total of 9,062 combined entries, sending a clear signal that there is more than enough interest among players. CoinPoker looked at the numbers and decided to give the players what they want.
Big Money & Prestige on the Line
Moving forward, players will have a chance to compete for a prize pool of at least $1,000,000 every single month. The first edition of CoinMillion outside of a tournament series is scheduled for next Sunday, August 9.
The event will feature top-heavy payouts, with those making the final table handsomely rewarded for their efforts. Additionally, winners will receive physical and digital trophies to celebrate their success and will earn their place in the CoinMillion Hall of Champions.
The Hall of Champions will display information about all tournament winners, including the field size and the amount won.
To make planning easier, CoinPoker will be hosting the monthly CoinMillion event on the first Sunday of every month. So, after the August edition, the next one will take place on September 6, then on October 4, etc.
This is certainly great news for the players but also an important milestone for the operator. In today’s competitive online poker environment, hosting a regular tournament with a seven-figure guarantee is a big risk.
That said, CoinPoker’s player traffic has been on a consistent upward trajectory, and the site is looking to keep up and add to the momentum.
Get Ready for the Grind
CoinMillion will run as a two-day event. The action will kick off on the first Sunday of every month, and the tournament will complete on Monday. Only seven players will get a seat at the final table.
Players get 100,000 chips to start, which equals to 200 big blinds. CoinMillion features ten-minute levels, and late registration is possible until the start of Level 19.
As mentioned, the event will feature a top-heavy payout. In previous editions, eventual winners walked away with over 12% of the total prize pool. The prize distribution in tournaments is often a point of discussion, but a majority of players prefer structures that pay more to the winners.
While the direct buy-in for CoinMillion is $215, you can secure your seat for much less. CoinPoker hosts a variety of satellites, starting as low as $5.50. So, if you have a smaller bankroll or simply want to save some money, there are some great opportunities.
You’ll find a bunch of satellites running every single day on the site, with each of them guaranteeing a certain number of seats in the big event.
On top of all this, you can even build your way into the tournament through step freerolls that award entries to main qualifiers, so everyone has a proper shot at getting involved.