Exclusive $1,000 Freeroll (With a Small Enough Field to Beat It)

Most freerolls are not worth the click. A few hundred dollars spread across a field of several thousand works out to pennies of equity per entry, and it costs you an evening to find that out.
The one BCPoker is running on August 9 is a different shape. The prize pool is $1,000, and entry is restricted to players who register through PokerCoaching, which caps the field at a fraction of what an open freeroll draws. Check it out yourself.
The math behind the freeroll
Value per entry depends entirely on turnout, and that is the one number nobody knows yet. With the field capped to one community, on a site still building its traffic, the realistic range looks like this:
|Entries
|Average value per player
|10
|$100
|25
|$40
|50
|$20
At the time of writing, and with only a few days to go, there is just one registered.
That is not a typo. The tournament does not appear in the BCPoker lobby at all unless you signed up through PokerCoaching, so the field will not quietly fill up with the site’s general traffic in the meantime.
Even at the busy end of that range, everyone in the field is sitting on something worth more than a $20 buy-in without having paid for it.
That is not really a freeroll. That is a normal tournament somebody else covered.
Why BCPoker
Jonathan Little, who put the promotion together, describes the games there as some of the softest he has seen in a while.
That comes with BCPoker not having any meaningful traffic you would find on the larger sites. Games run, but you need some flexibility about when you sit down.
For most players, that is a fair trade. Soft fields with thin traffic are a better problem to have than tough fields with plenty of it.
How to enter
- Register a new BCPoker account through the PokerCoaching link, using the code pokercoaching
- On August 9, find the event in the freeroll section of the BCPoker lobby
- Cards in the air at 5 pm UTC+0
The fine print
Only new BCPoker accounts qualify. US players are not eligible, so this one is for the international audience.
Anyone who makes a deposit also picks up a $20 ticket to BCPoker’s Sunday Gems event. That is a separate offer and has no bearing on freeroll entry.
👉 Register at BCPoker with code pokercoaching
Disclosure: Pokerati earns a commission if you sign up through this link.