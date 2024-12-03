December 2024 Live Poker: Tournaments Galore to Wrap the Year

The last month of 2024 is one of the richest months of the entire year in terms of live tournament action. Several major festivals occur almost concurrently, giving players plenty of options.

Kicking things off:

WPT World Championship, taking place at the Wynn in Las Vegas on Dec 3 – 23 .

. PokerStars is hosting its final stop of the EPT festival in Prague. Running Dec 4 – 15 .

. WSOP Paradise kicks off in the Bahamas, featuring 15 bracelet-awarding events from Dec 6 – 19.

Below is the main information for each series, which will help you delve a bit deeper into them.

WPT World Championship at the Wynn: Dec 3 – 23

The World Poker Tour is concluding its 2024 season with a festival in Las Vegas. Taking place at the iconic Wynn Casino, the Championship will be highlighted by three events, namely:

$1,100 WPT Prime Championship ($5M GTD) kicking off on Dec 8

ClubWPT Gold $5M Invitation Freeroll on Dec 13 – 15

$10,400 WPT World Championship starting on Dec 14

In addition to these major tournaments, there is a rich schedule of side events, featuring not only No Limit Hold’em, but many other poker variants, including PLO, several draw games, Omaha 8, and more. There are also a few tournaments featuring the popular Mystery Bounty format.

The Wynn will be hosting numerous Milestone Satellites during the festival, giving players opportunities to win their seats for the Prime and the main Championship. These satellites will also give away a few dozen extra seats to the big freeroll.

Even though this year’s WPT World Championship is shorter (in terms of days), it offers a richer schedule than in 2023, with a great range of buy-ins to accommodate all players.

Check out the full WPT World Championship schedule here.

WSOP Paradise in the Bahamas: Dec 6 – 19

The World Series of Poker returns to the Bahamas for the second iteration of the WSOP Paradise. Between Dec 6 – 19, 2024, players will have an opportunity to compete for a grand total of 15 bracelets.

The highlight of the entire festival is the $26,000 Super Main Event. This tournament is set to become one for poker history books, featuring an unprecedented guarantee of $50,000,000.

The 2024 WSOP Paradise is just nine days away!☀️🌊



What are you looking forward to the most this year?🤩https://t.co/gERofgeocU pic.twitter.com/SOEwwrBWVo — WSOP – World Series of Poker (@WSOP) November 27, 2024

WSOP Paradise takes place at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas and aims to offer players an unparalleled experience. In the months leading up to the Main Event, numerous qualifiers and promotions were running, helping to attract more people to the island.

Beyond the Main, the 2024 WSOP Paradise will offer 14 more tournaments, with buy-ins ranging from $2,500.

One event particularly standing out is the $1,000,000 Triton Million, kicking off on Dec 7. Created in cooperation with the Triton Poker Series, this is an exclusive tournament that features a mix of rich recreational players and invited pros, and it should be a real treat for the fans.

Those interested in participating in the Super Main Event can still find some online opportunities at GGPoker, including official satellites and online Day 1 flights.

Check the full WSOP Paradise 2024 schedule here.

EPT Prague: Dec 4 – 15

In Europe, Prague will be taking center stage as the poker hub of the continent for the first half of December. PokerStars is coming to the Czech capital to host the final event of its 2024 European Poker Tour season.

Bringing together the EPT and the Eureka Poker Tour, the Prague festival features 68 individual events and promises plenty of tournament action around the clock.

Eureka takes place over the first few days, featuring buy-ins as low as €330. The Eureka Main Event comes with a recognizable buy-in of €1,100, and there is also the €550 Eureka Poker Cup.

The main EPT action kicks in on Dec 8, with a €50k Super High Roller getting the ball rolling. The €5,300 EPT Main Event takes place Dec 9 – 15, and, as is always the case, the tournament will attract many big poker names, even though some of them might miss out due to other festivals happening at the same time.

PokerStars will be bringing a few interesting novelties to the Prague festival, with the first Live Spin & Go Championship (invite-only this time around) and the €2,200 Mixed Game Championship.

Check the full 2024 EPT schedule here.

In summary, December brings heaps of tournament action across the globe and for all bankrolls. It’s not often that players have so many options to choose from in a span of a few weeks, and those looking to wrap up the year in style certainly have their choice of titles to go after at their fingertips!