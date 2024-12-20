PokerStars Reveals First EPT Stops for 2025, Cancels Paris Event

The first three stop for the 2025 season of European Poker Tour have been announced by PokerStars, giving players some time to plan ahead and prepare for the next year’s grind.

The initial announcement revealed three stops: Paris, Monte Carlo, and Barcelona. However, shortly after, another announcement came, revealing that the Paris event had to be canceled and might take place at a later date.

So, as things look like now, there are two 2025 EPT stops that we can count on, with more to be revealed later on.

2025 EPT Schedule

Dates Location Venue April 30 – May 10, 2025 Monte Carlo Sporting Monte-Carlo August 18 – 31, 2025 Barcelona Casino Barcelona

The European Poker Tour by PokerStars is coming back for another season of exciting poker action, big prize pools, and prestigious trophies waiting to be won.

The Paris event was supposed to introduce the season, but with it being canceled, it seems the first stop will take place at Monte Carlo. The place of luxury and high-rollers, Monte Carlo will welcome poker players from all over Europe and world at the end of April.

The only other confirmed stop so far is the one in Barcelona. Traditionally one of the most popular venues on the EPT schedule, Casino Barcelona is set to host another vibrant and crowded poker festival during August.

The year-ending festival in Prague hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, but that one has been a staple festival of the European Poker Tour, so we’ll likely see it make a return, unless there are further technical difficulties behind the scenes.

EPT Paris Cancellation Surprises Players

The 2025 EPT Paris event was supposed to take place in February at Club Barrière, with the French capital kicking off the season and setting the tone for the rest of the year.

However, only a few weeks after the original announcement, PokerStars shared the news that the Paris festival had to be canceled. It was a surprise for the players, especially after an impressive turnout in 2024.

The reason behind it is the changing regulatory climate in the country and uncertainty surrounding licensing requirements. With too many things hanging in the balance, it was decided to cancel the event for the time being, leaving door open for a possibility of rescheduling at a later date.

With only two stops confirmed for the 2025 European Poker Tour, it is safe to assume there will be more news coming from PokerStars to announce additional festivals. We’ll be keeping our ear to the ground and share any updates as they become available.