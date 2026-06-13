The Moment Polk Took Negreanu for $1.2 Million in High Stakes Feud

Images courtesy of PokerGO
Daniel Negreanu and Doug Polk are two of the players with the biggest fan bases in the poker world, so when they announced they would be playing a heads-up match, it got unprecedented attention.
First announced in the summer of 2020, and finally played out in early 2021, the “High Stakes Feud,” as it was called, quickly became the most followed event in all of poker, as thousands tuned in to watch their poker heroes battle it out in the purest form of poker possible.
The match followed years of back and forth between the two players, who always had a lot to say about each other, and it was supposed to be a way for them to clear the air and see who the better man actually was.
Dozens of sessions and thousands of hands later, a victor emerged, and the match ended up bringing Negreanu and Polk closer together than anyone had anticipated, as the two found respect for each other and realized their feud had perhaps gone a bit too far.
How the Grudge Match Came to Be
Daniel Negreanu has been one of the biggest ambassadors for the game of poker for years, and in his roles as an official Ambassador for PokerStars and GGPoker, he was always in the public eye, with his words often subject to criticism.
As early as 2014, Dnegs and Polk started having differences, as Negreanu claimed he could adapt to any form of poker and win in online poker games if he wanted to, while Polk pushed back and said players like Daniel need to respect the online poker community better.
A year later, while he was still with PokerStars, Daniel defended the operator’s decision to increase rake, and said something along the lines of “More rake is better” in an interview. This statement became a meme, with Doug Polk leading the charge in ridiculing the WSOP champion.
These incidents prompted the grudge between the two, and over the years, they would often take digs at each other in various interviews and public appearances. The only way to settle the feud once and for all was to play “heads up for rollz,” as the young kids would say.
Polk Issues a Challenge – Negreanu Accepts
The 2020 World Series of Poker was one of the strangest in the history of the event, as the Covid-19 pandemic forced the organizers to push it to a later date. The atmosphere was different and the turnout much smaller, but the festival was still held in late summer.
During that Series, Doug Polk issued a heads-up challenge to his rival Daniel Negreanu, and DNegs accepted. Yet, it would be months before the match would actually start.
After accepting the match, Daniel announced he would not start anything before the WSOP ended, and they would need some time to hash out the rules.
Over the coming months, the two players agreed to play 25,000 hands of heads-up poker, playing two tables at a time on WSOP.com, with stakes set at $200/$400.
During the build-up, Polk often teased Negreanu for taking forever to come up with the rules and agree to them, and many believe Daniel was taking this time to master heads-up poker and sharpen his skills to have a better chance against Polk, who is widely considered to be one of the best heads-up players of all time.
Negreanu Takes Early Lead
In early 2021, the High Stakes Feud finally started, with all action streamed live on multiple channels. The fans split into two camps, each supporting their hero, and the poker world had something to get excited about following one of the most depressing years in modern history.
Things started out great for Negreanu, who held his own against the heads-up master in the first few sessions. He built a lead of about $200k, and looked like he had a chance to come out ahead when the dust settles.
Yet, there was a long way to go in the match, and Doug understood the importance of variance in poker better than anyone. Both players kept working with their coaching staff, but Polk kept a cool head and approached the game in the methodical fashion he is known for.
Before you knew it, Polk was back to his winning ways, Negreanu’s lead was gone, and by the time 5,000 hands were played, the players were back to even.
Heads-Up Master Steamrolls DNegs
After the 5,000-hand mark, it was all Doug Polk in the High Stakes Feud. Polk went on a strong run and won about $600k over the next few thousand hands, and would only keep extending that lead over the coming weeks.
The match took about three months to play out in full, and while Daniel had his winning sessions, he could never truly recover or get anywhere close to even.
The great number of hands proved to be Polk’s recipe for success, as the heads-up master understood that many repetitions would allow him to realize his edge over the less experienced opponent.
Despite all of Daniel’s experience with poker in general, his heads-up game proved to be insufficient to win against a specialist like Polk. Daniel worked with coaches to improve his heads-up play, and did get a lot better, but not nearly enough to beat someone like Doug.
By the time it was all over, Daniel had lost $1.2 million, good for over 12 big blinds per 100 hands, which was a serious beating when looking at the statistical side of things.
High Stakes Feud Aftermath and Lessons
The immediate aftermath of the High Stakes Feud was one of the most eye-opening moments in poker history. Instead of going to the next level, the rivalry between Negreanu and Polk actually went down by quite a few notches.
Both players spoke highly of each other’s game in the interviews and openly said they respected the other a lot more than they did when the match started.
Known for his sarcastic tone and jokes, Polk showed a lot of respect for Negreanu and commended him for how far he had come with his heads-up game. Similarly, Daniel said good things about his rival, although he was a little upset that the match could not go on longer.
Negreanu wanted a rematch, but Polk insisted he was done with poker for a while, as the challenge had left him burnt out.
Now, a few years later, both players are still industry leaders, and there are even talks about a renewed challenge, although the exact format for such an event would probably be different.
The one lesson we definitely got from the High Stakes Feud is that sharing the trenches with someone, even as a rival, can often lead to a greater degree of respect than you would ever think possible.
Polk and Negreanu found friendship in their heads-up feud, and although it cost Daniel more than a million dollars, Polk has mostly stopped making fun of him in his YouTube content.