The Foxen Couple Crushing On: Alex Ships Another High Roller, Kristen Enters Women in Poker Hall of Fame

Alex and Kristen Foxen have been the most talked about couples in poker for several years now, and it’s not without a reason. The poker power duo has been a force to be reckoned with, posting impressive tournament results left and right.

Kristen’s achievements on the felt have been officially recognized a couple of weeks back, as she was inducted into the Women in Poker Hall of Fame. Although there were a few worthy candidates competing for the 2024 spots, nobody was surprised to see Foxen awarded the prestigious honor.

At the same time, Alex continues to do his thing, claiming trophies in tough high rollers like it’s nobody’s business. The latest in his series of triumphs came just a couple of days ago when he came out on top of the super-strong field in the $100k Triton Super High Roller at the 2024 WSOP Paradise.

Kristen Foxen Joins Women Hall of Famers

The 2024 selection process for the Women in Poker Hall of Fame saw a number of deserving ladies nominated, but there were only two spots up for grabs.

One of those spots went to Kristen Foxen, and there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that this was a correct decision. With over $8.5 million in live tournament earnings, five WSOP bracelets, and several wins in very tough events, her poker resume speaks for itself.

Kristen is no stranger to online poker, either, as she achieved the coveted Supernova Elite status several years in a row on PokerStars back in the early 2010s.

It is worth noting that Foxen was selected ahead other big names, including the likes of Liv Boeree, Kara Scott, Jen Shahade, and Annette Obrestad, which only speaks further about how qualified she is for the “position.”

Wow! Thank you SO much!!! What an absolute honor! ☺️ https://t.co/7udhzvE4mM — Kristen Foxen (@krissyb24poker) November 17, 2024

The other induction for 2024 went to Jeanne David, a person who’s played an important role in bringing regulated online poker to the US and has put a lot of efforts towards improving responsible gambling measures and procedures worldwide.

Just Another Big Payday for Alex

The second member of the poker power couple, Alex Foxen can’t seem to be stopped, either. With well over $42 million (and counting) in live tournament earnings, he’s been on a particularly good run lately, cashing for over $9,000,000 in just the last three months.

The biggest score in that recent serious came yesterday, when he topped the 182-player field brimming with some of the biggest names in the industry in the $100k Triton Super High Roller at the WSOP Paradise, picking up $3,850,000 and his third WSOP bracelet for his extraordinary performance.

This score comes on the back of his 6th place finish in the Triton Million event just a couple of days ago, which brought him another $2.8 million.

Although these are impressive numbers, Alex has been consistently posting mid six-figure results for years now, with occasional seven figures thrown into the mix for good measure. So, for him, it’s just another (albeit very good) day at the office.

The Foxens Making Poker History

It is clear the Foxen couple will end the year on a high, but with several major series still going on, we wouldn’t put past them to win another title or two before the clock strikes midnight on December 31.

The New Year brings new poker challenges, and we can be pretty sure the Foxens will be back on the grind from the get go, chasing more titles and padding those Hendon Mob numbers.

Both Alex and Kristen have already deserved their sections in poker “history book,” but there are still many pages remaining to be written, and the poker world is excited to see what story they’ll tell!