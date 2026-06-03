CoinPoker’s World Poker Masters Wraps Up Smashing Its Guarantees

The World Poker Masters series at CoinPoker is now officially in the books, and the numbers are in. And no matter how you look at it, the operator and the players alike have many reasons to be happy.
The series launched with the original guarantee of $25,000,000, which was a hefty sum to begin with. However, by the end of it all, World Poker Masters ended up paying $48,000,000 in prizes, nearly doubling the original promise.
The online series was a big bite for the room, and they put a lot of resources behind it, not only in monetary terms, but also in terms of technical support and social media coverage. All of these elements came together, and, thanks to a lot of support from the player community, World Poker Masters goes into the big win column for CoinPoker.
Strong Attendance & Record-Breaking Prize Pools
Over the course of the World Poker Masters series, there was a total of 476,489 entries. Although this number includes all the reentries, it is still a really big one, showing that the site has come a long way and is becoming one of the leaders in the online poker space.
This led to many events reaching record-breaking prize pools, and we’ve also witnessed some historic moments, such as one of the CoinPoker streamers going live and streaming his play in a high roller tournament while on a plane to Las Vegas.
The $530 WPM Main Event attracted a crowd of 5,476 entries, which was more than enough to exceed the original guarantee of $2.5 million. The eventual winner walked away with $300,000.
The $55 Mini Main Event performed equally as impressively. The tournament saw a total of 16,734 entries (over 12,000 of those were unique entries), resulting in a prize pool of almost $850k. The winner took home just over $70,000.
There were dozens of other big winners over the span of the series. World Poker Masters was designed so that players of all bankroll sizes could get involved, and that approach proved to be very successful.
Bright Future Ahead
The success of World Poker Masters would not be possible without players. It is thousands of players who decided to put their trust in CoinPoker, which allowed for the series to pay out nearly twice its original guarantee, and the operator is well aware.
To show its appreciation, moving forward, CoinPoker will increase its weekly guarantees by an additional $2,000,000, bringing even more value for the players across the board.
It is a major step for the operator as they seek to maintain the momentum they got from the WPM series. It was a community effort, with numerous streamers, social media influencers, and players themselves getting involved beyond the site itself to spread the word.
The focus of the poker world is now on the World Series in Las Vegas, but it’s safe to assume that it won’t be long before CoinPoker comes back with another online series or a special event. In the meantime, players can enjoy the boosted weekly MTT schedule and a plethora of leaderboards and other promotions on offer.