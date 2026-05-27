Sky Is (Apparently) Not the Limit for CoinPoker Streamers

There is a fine line between dedication and insanity, and it’s fair to say that ‘BobbyJamesPoker,’ the man who’s become known for bringing recaps of high-stakes matches and the biggest hands played on CoinPoker, has really been treading that line lately.
Bobby was on his way to Las Vegas the other day, taking a trip that many poker players have already taken or will be taking over the next few weeks. But, unlike most, he couldn’t sit idly in his seat, watching a movie, listening to an audiobook, or trying to catch some sleep.
Instead, he figured it was a good idea to fire up a $25k tournament on CoinPoker while in transit, connecting to the site using the Starlink connection. And, if that alone wasn’t enough, he also fired up a live stream while at it.
Cards Hit Differently in the Air
This story could have gone many different ways, but it seems that poker gods do have a certain level of appreciation for crazy ideas. So, instead of busting early or having his internet connection crash and burn in the middle of a key hand, ‘BJPCoin’ went on to make the final table.
Sure, it wasn’t a huge field, as there were only 60 entries, but you can rest assured that there were some sharp poker minds in there. People these days don’t throw away $25k on a poker tournament just like that.
The streaming experience was a bumpy one, as you’d expect, but you can’t take away anything from the sheer effort, dedication, and perhaps a dash of degeneracy that one must possess to attempt something like this in the first place.
The only way this story could have had a better finish is if ‘BJP’ went on to win the tournament, and if there is such a thing as having deserved it in poker, he certainly qualifies. It wasn’t meant to be, though, as he busted in fifth place, banking just over $117,000.
That’s one way to start your Las Vegas trip – winning six figures long before the plane even touches the land. This might be the world’s first, but it could also be the start of an interesting trend among poker players.
It’s the modern technology taking poker degeneracy to a whole new level, and we love to see it!
The Action Is Good on CoinPoker
All jokes aside, if you’re looking for a site with soft games and players still willing to give action, CoinPoker ranks high on a somewhat short list.
The operator’s World Poker Master series has been going strong, and it is now entering its final stretch. Day 2 of the $2.5M Main Event takes place on June 1, and you still have one more opportunity to secure your seat in the final starting flight taking place on Sunday, May 31.
If there are people firing up $25k tournament bullets while flying internationally, one must wonder what types of shenanigans happen behind the scenes in those lower buy-ins.
If you ask ‘BobbyJamesPoker,’ sky is certainly not the limit, at least not when it comes to online poker, so don’t miss out on all the action set to take place over the next few days.