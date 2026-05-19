CoinPoker’s WPM Series Going Strong, CoinMillion Attracts Massive Crowd

The World Poker Masters series on CoinPoker has been running for a couple of weeks now, and the numbers are painting quite a picture.
The four-week series, featuring a big $25,000,000 guarantee across the board and the $2.5M guaranteed Main Event, represents the operator’s biggest investment on the tournament side of things, and, so far, it’s looking like a real success.
CoinPoker has encouraged players to share their results and impressions on X, and many have been happy to oblige. The operator’s social media page is flooded with messages, screenshots, and short videos of deep finishes and wins from all buy-in levels.
With a spread of events to match every bankroll, the series has successfully created a lot of buzz on socials and heaps of engagement from the players, which should help the CoinPoker brand continue to grow and gain recognition in the heavily contested online poker space.
CoinMillion Attracts Over 4,000 Entries
One tournament that exceeded all expectations and created a lot of buzz was last Sunday’s CoinMillion, an event that the operator plans to keep as a part of its regular weekly schedule.
The $215 event debuted on May 17, right in the middle of the World Poker Masters series, and it is set to become the operator’s flagship Sunday event. With a $1,000,000 guarantee attached to it, CoinMillion certainly has the potential to become one of the must-play events for MTT grinders.
Initial numbers support that assumption, as the inaugural event attracted a total of 4,278 entries, with 3,802 unique players and 1,196 re-entries. This wasn’t quite enough to meet the big seven-figure guarantee, but the overlay meant more value for the players who were there.
Gathering 5,000+ players in a $215 tournament is no small task, so to see the first CoinMillion come a bit short is no surprise. However, with more than 4,000 entries right off the bat, the event is showing a lot of potential, and, if it becomes a regular feature with daily satellites, it should get there.
Dejan Kaladjurdjevic Triumphs in the WPM High Roller
Another event that garnered a lot of attention was the $5,200 WPM High Roller. Despite a high admission price, the tournament saw a pretty big field of 209 unique players and 278 total entries, resulting in a prize pool of $1.4 million.
Coming out ahead of very tough competition was Dejan Kaladjurdjevic, a live and online high-stakes crusher hailing from Montenegro. With this triumph, Kaladjurdjevic added $300,101 to his bankroll and another worthy title to his impressive resume.
With over $5.6 million in live tournament earnings, Kaladjurdjevic has more than earned his reputation in the high-stakes world, and his triumph in the WPM High Roller comes on the heels of his victory in the EPT Monte Carlo High Roller, which saw him pocket over $850,000.
Bobby ‘BPPCoin’ James finished third in the tournament, picking up just shy of $160k, with a number of other CoinPoker friends and ambassadors making deep runs and finishing in the money, including ‘iWasOnly17’ and ‘FlawlessVictory.’
The Main Event Hunt Continues
While there is plenty to get excited about on the schedule, it is the $530 WPM Main Event that steals the show. Coming with a big promise of $2,500,000, the tournament is a crown jewel of the World Poker Masters series.
The event is structured with several starting flights spread across the four weeks, and three of these (Day 1 A, B, and C) are already in the books. However, there are still two opportunities to secure your seat for Day 2 action, with Day 1 D and E taking place on May 24 and 31, respectively.
Day 2 takes place on June 1, with all players who made it through coming back to their stacks and playing down to the winner.
So far, there are just shy of 2,800 players who made it past the initial hurdle and will be returning on June 1. This means that the last two flights should see another 2,200 players make it through for the event to reach its guarantee.
Will this happen? It’s hard to say, but if there is a potential overlay lurking, that’s a reason more to get in the mix and take advantage of the extra value.
And in case the $530 is too rich for your blood, there are all sorts of promotions taking place, giving everyone an opportunity to get in on the action for much less – or even for free!