Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Keating and Airball Star on Mega Cash Mania

Last week brought us one of the most exciting live-streamed cash game shows of 2026, as Hustler Casino Live hosted two days of Mega Cash Mania.
Over 18 hours of play across two days saw the likes of Alan Keating, Nik Airball, Turbo, Peter, Big Mike, Britney, and Jibrael battle it out over millions of dollars in chips.
As expected, Keating and Airball were involved in some of the biggest and most entertaining pots of the game, while a few fresh faces added variety to the table.
If you were too busy working or playing casino games at US online casinos to watch last week’s streams, keep reading and find out what happened in a few of the key pots that defined the big winners of the Mega Cash Mania.
Alan Keating Gets the Dream Runout
The biggest pot of the two-day Mega Cash Mania came late on day 1, as Alan Keating got involved with Scott Palmer, a former Congressional candidate from the Democratic Party.
For Palmer, this was the first time playing poker on a live stream, and things could hardly have gone worse, as he ended up in a brutal spot with one of the most unpredictable players in the game.
After 10 hours of play, a $2,000 straddle was on, and Nik Airball limped with 10♥9♠, followed by Palmer with A♥J♥. In the straddle, Keating decided to make it $22k with a trashy J♣3♦, and Palmer made the call with a dominating hand.
Keating had $740k in his stack when the two went to the flop, and Palmer was covering him, which meant the right flop could lead to a massive confrontation.
The dealer obliged by putting out A♠3♥3♣, giving Alan unlikely trips, while Scott held two pair with a strong kicker.
Alan continued for $35k, as he would with any cards on this board, and Palmer decided this was a good time to raise, although online poker strategy may dictate a call as the preferable option in the given spot.
$1 MILLION POT!!! 💰💰💰— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) May 15, 2026
QUADS vs FULL HOUSE 😱@Mister_Keating ends the night in the most Alan Keating way possible pic.twitter.com/B0ZphXNRJ2
Keating called to underrepresent his hand, and the two went to the turn, which was the incredible 3♠. The last Trey in the deck gave Keating quads, while his opponent was left with a full house, a hand he could hardly get away from.
This time around, both players checked, both assuming they were setting the trap. When the river Q♥ rolled off, Keating knew there was a good chance his opponent had an Ace, so he bet $390k into $277k for a chunky overbet.
Palmer got up from his seat and considered his decision for a while. However, all data indicated that Keating either had an Ace himself or was bluffing, which meant Scott would simply have to call.
He did eventually make the call, bloating the pot to just over $1 million, as Keating won over $530k in that single hand.
Palmer saved $235k in this hand by checking back the turn, which was the only saving grace in a pot that was always destined to be very costly.
Alan finished the first session up $818k, while Palmer lost $658k in the game, mostly thanks to this single unlucky hand. Big Mike, Nik Airball, and Turbo were among the other big winners.
Peter and Turbo in a Set-Over-Set Scenario
One thing that Hustler Casino Live fans can bank on is that Peter will bring action to any game he’s in, and when he’s accompanied by Turbo, the action is absolutely guaranteed.
Some three hours into the second Mega Cash Mania session, Peter got dealt Q♥Q♣, and raised it up to $6k in a straddled pot. Britney made the call with K♦J♦, Stanley Tang came along with K♠4♠, as did Turbo with 10♥10♦, and Keating with his measly 9♦3♦.
The flop brought 10♠8♣2♣, and the show’s producers didn’t even catch the fact that Turbo made the call preflop and was now holding top set.
Peter c-bet for $11k, Turbo made the quick call, and the other players got out of the way. Turbo was feeling very good with his top set on the flop, but the Q♦ on the turn was a disaster card for him.
INSANE COOLER FOR $633,000 🥶❄️— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) May 16, 2026
FULL HOUSE VS FULL HOUSE. WOW. pic.twitter.com/LIt8PN1gCb
Peter bet $20k this time, and Turbo made it $60k to go to protect his hand and get some value. Peter made the call, trapping his opponent, but perhaps also slightly concerned Turbo could have a straight.
Those fears were dispelled on the river, as the 2♥ made Peter top full house, making his hand next to invincible.
Peter checked this time around, letting his opponent hang himself. Holding one of the best possible hands, Turbo bet $180k of his remaining $230k, and Peter moved all-in relatively quickly. Turbo made the mandatory call, but quickly got the bad news.
The $633k pot was the biggest cooler of both sessions, and one of the unluckiest hands we’ve seen in a while. Despite winning this hand, Peter only came away with a $130k win, while Turbo would have further bad luck in the game and end up losing $630k in the game.
Turbo Gets Caught Speeding
Turbo has become a staple of the Huslter Casino Live shows in recent months, and his nickname is well-deserved, as he truly only knows one speed when he plays poker.
Despite the stakes being higher than ever, Turbo played every bit as aggressively in the Mega Cash Mania as he does in smaller games, as he made one wild play after another.
Deep into the second session, Airball raised to $3k with A♦7♦, and both Keating with Q♥10♦ and Turbo with K♠3♠ came along for the ride.
With just $10k in the pot, the flop came A♥7♠4♠, giving Nik top two pair and Turbo a strong flush draw.
Despite completely missing the flop, it was Keating who led out for a $15k overbet on the flop, which got a quick call from Turbo and his flush draw. Nik was next to act, and he decided to protect his hand right away by making it $60k to go.
Largest Pot of the Night 💥💣@nikairball needs to fade a spade for $764,000‼️ pic.twitter.com/wLL2X2DcHU— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) May 16, 2026
Turbo could choose between all three options, but he decided to go down the highest variance path, which tends to be his general MO. He moved all-in for $369k, and Nik snap-called the bet, seemingly sure his two pair were good.
The pot ballooned to $764k, but Nik insisted the board only run once. The turn J♣ and the river 6♥ changed nothing, and Turbo announced: “You win.”
Nik scooped three-quarters of a million in this pot alone and ended up winning $995k on the session, while Turbo was the biggest loser, losing $630k. Keating also gave back $524k of his winnings from the previous day, balancing his total at just around $300k in profits.