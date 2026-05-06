Claim Free Tickets to CoinPoker’s World Poker Masters Main Event

The World Poker Masters has gotten underway on CoinPoker, and we’ve already seen a number of players picking up substantial amounts. That said, this festival of online poker is still in its very early days, and the best is yet to come.
There are several tournaments on the 2026 WPM schedule that comfortably fit under the “best” tagline, but one that stands above the rest is certainly the Main Event. With a $530 participation price, the tournament is set to dish out at least $2,500,000 in prizes, and it’s not every day that we see an online tournament with such a massive guarantee.
Of course, the $530 buy-in represents a bit of a barrier to entry, as a majority of poker players don’t have that kind of money to spend on a single event. Luckily, the folks over at CoinPoker are well aware of this fact, and they are offering some great opportunities to get in on the action without spending a single cent.
250 Satellite Seats up for Grabs
Right now, there is a giveaway happening at CoinPoker’s official X account, and it’s open to everyone who has an account on the site. If you don’t have $530 to spend on the Main Event entry (or you just like free equity), you should not miss out on the opportunity.
To get involved, simply follow the steps below:
- Follow CoinPoker’s official X account.
- Comment on the post below.
- In the comment, tag two friends & add your screen name.
It’s that simple. You can enter the giveaway until May 14. After that date, the operator will randomly select 250 players to enter a private satellite, which will award five seats to the $530 Main Event.
The whole thing takes about one minute to complete, and, by the looks of things, you’ll have a pretty good shot at winning that seat. There are no deposit requirements, and you don’t need to play any hands on the site. It’s a completely free shot at a satellite that could give you a seat in one of the biggest online events of the year.
Claim Even More Free WPM Tickets
The big Main Event giveaway sponsored by CoinPoker is just one of many opportunities available to players to claim some free tickets for the currently running World Poker Masters festival.
Many of operator’s friends and ambassadors are running special promotions as well, giving away tournament and satellite entries. So, if you like shots at free money, you should follow as many of them as possible and keep your eyes peeled over the next few weeks.
World Poker Masters will run for the entire month of May, bringing a host of events across all buy-ins every single day. The overall series will award at least $25 million in prize money, plus there are virtual and physical trophies up for grabs.
This is one of the biggest online poker series around, so if you enjoy MTTs, you should definitely check it out. And, if you don’t quite have the bankroll to do so, make sure to follow CoinPoker’s ambassadors on their social media channels for some free entries.
Every day brings new opportunities!