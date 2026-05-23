Will WSOP Banning Sponsored Patches Have a Negative Effect on This Year’s Turnout?

One of the major changes for the 2026 World Series of Poker is that all players wanting to display sponsored patches will be required to ask for permission beforehand. The failure to do so can lead to serious consequences, including a potential disqualification from the tournament.
This is a big shift in the rules, as previously, players were pretty much allowed to wear any patch(es) of their liking without much scrutiny. Whether you had a sponsorship deal or simply wanted to promote your favorite small-time blog, you were free to do so.
This summer, however, anyone wanting to wear a patch on a featured table needs to reach out to the WSOP team at least 24 hours before sitting down, highlighting the brand(s) they want to promote and asking for exclusive permission.
Furthermore, there is a stipulation that only two “patched” players will be allowed per table.
From what we’ve learned over the past couple of weeks, this is not just a procedural step. Many players have had their patch requests denied, and it has become clear that the World Series does not want certain operators to be promoted.
CoinPoker & ClubWPT Gold Under Fire
Two operators whose patches we won’t be seeing at this year’s WSOP are CoinPoker and ClubWPT Gold. Patrick Leonard, one of CoinPoker’s ambassadors, sent in the formal request and was promptly denied, creating some confusion as to what the policy is.
Initially, most players believed that this was just a matter of procedure and that all patches would be allowed as long as the request was submitted in time, but this is clearly not the case.
Under the new guidelines, the WSOP will not allow any materials promoting unregulated gambling and harmful products. Furthermore, promoting any controversial materials or false claims, or using intellectual property without explicit approval, is not allowed.
This is a fairly broad spectrum, which gives the operator a lot of freedom to decide what patches players can and cannot wear. Sites like CoinPoker and Phenom Poker are clearly in the “unregulated” group, so it’s no surprise that they are not getting the green light.
ClubWPT Gold, on the other hand, is in a different category. The site operates in the US and in accordance with US laws, having recently switched from the widespread sweepstakes model to the novel idea of a hands-on poker training site.
However, the WSOP and ClubWPT Gold have an ongoing beef that started last year, when ClubWPT Gold’s promotion led to the last two players in a bracelet event presumably making an under-the-table deal to secure a win for Jesse Yaginuma, allowing him to get the extra $1,000,000 from Gold.
In light of that controversy, the WSOP decided to ban all third-party promotions under the threat of disqualification, but it’s also not hard to understand why they don’t want any players wearing ClubWPT Gold patches. Ultimately, it’s their tournament to run as they see fit.
Americas Cardroom in Good Graces
While many cryptocurrency poker operators are being denied, it seems like WSOP is taking a favorable stance towards Americas Cardroom (ACR).
This is the longest-standing US-facing online poker operator that continues to cater to players in the United States without proper regulation. So, they are also in the “unregulated” category, but it looks like ACR patches will be allowed.
In the past, ACR ran WSOP satellites and, even if unofficially, it seems like the operator has a pretty good relationship with the Series officials. That relationship could well be the reason why they were able to avoid the ban hammer.
Will New Patch Rules Influence Attendance Numbers?
That the WSOP doesn’t want to help advertise unregulated operators or their competitors isn’t that much of a surprise, especially with the Series coming back to ESPN this year.
The question, however, is whether these new rules will have a negative effect on total player numbers.
Even for the sites that will be allowed, such as GGPoker, BetMGM, and presumably other US-regulated operators like PokerStars, the rule is that only two players will be allowed to have a patch on during a featured table.
Will this lower incentives for the operators to create WSOP-focused promotions and try to send players to the Series? It is not uncommon for some smaller sites to eat up a part of the expenses for their qualifiers, banking on the positive exposure they’ll get from their brand potentially getting in front of tens of thousands of eyeballs.
Now, these incentives have been seriously hampered or removed altogether.
All that being said, it’s hard to see this leading to a significant drop in participation. GGPoker and WSOP US are two of the main sites sending players to the Series, with GG regularly qualifying over 1,000 players for the Main Event alone.
ACR has traditionally sent a fair number of people as well, and since their patches will be allowed, their incentives are still there.
So, on the overall, the new rules shouldn’t have too much of an effect. They might cause a few high-profile sponsored players to play a lighter schedule, and perhaps some of the biggest buy-ins will see a bit of a drop in participation. Beyond that, though, there shouldn’t be any massive impact.
The Poker World Is Changing
The debate surrounding sponsored patches at the World Series of Poker has opened doors for a wider discussion about what may or may not be good for poker in the grand scheme of things.
With GGPoker obtaining the WSOP brand, it stands to reason that the largest online poker operator will seek to protect its interests. There is room for collaboration, of course, but only with the brands that GG/WSOP deem fitting.
It is a balancing act, as the poker space is relatively small, and competing for the attention of the same audience.
Whether this change is good or bad for poker as a whole is hard to say. There are arguments on both sides. One company having a large share of the market may not be ideal, but it also means that players can look forward to certain rules and standards across the board.
Ultimately, we know that change is the only constant, so players and operators alike will adapt to new realities, and the game will find a way to continue to thrive, as it always has in the past.