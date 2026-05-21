Top 5 Tips for Having a Successful Summer at the WSOP

Images courtesy of PokerGO Tour
The WSOP is the biggest stage in poker. It brings out the best players in the world, the longest structures of the year, and more variance in a single summer than most players see in twelve months combined.
That combination can destroy your results if you are not prepared for it.
After spending multiple WSOP summers grinding events and learning what separates players who run deep from those who flame out early, I have narrowed it down to five things that matter most.
None of them are about hand ranges or technical elements like solver outputs that you can find on pokercoaching.com. All of them are about how you show up and how you handle what happens to you.
Tip 1. Motivation Is Everything
You can be technically skilled and still play terrible poker if your head is not in the right place.
The WSOP grinds you down. Long days, bad beats, short stacks, and a packed schedule can drain your motivation fast. If you start zero for four and walk into your fifth event feeling defeated, you are not going to be playing your best poker. You are just going through the motions.
When you notice your motivation slipping, do not fight it by forcing more volume. Take a day off. Work out. Get a good meal. Do whatever resets you and gets you genuinely looking forward to sitting down at the table again.
Everything at the table comes down to energy and effort. If you are not bringing a high level of both, you are already behind.
Tip 2. Tournaments Are Not Won on Day One
This is one of the most common mistakes I see at the WSOP every single year.
A player has a tournament circled on their calendar for months. They fly into Vegas, sit down at the table on day one, and immediately try to force things. They want a big stack right away. They do not want to get pushed around. They play like they need to win their table before dinner.
That approach does nothing for you. WSOP events are long, slow structures. Day one is about survival and patience, not about building a massive stack before the dinner break.
Even if you grind down to five big blinds by the end of day one, you are still alive. And everyone has watched someone turn five big blinds into a deep run in a major tournament.
As long as you are still in, stay focused and play your best. Keep a long-term mindset and trust the process.
Tip 3. Increase Your Aggression as You Go Deeper
Here is where a lot of players give up their edge at the worst possible time.
As tournaments get deeper into the money, players start thinking about ICM and pay jumps. Their natural instinct is to tighten up and protect their stack. The problem is that almost everyone at the table is doing the same thing.
That is your opportunity.
Getting 80th place in a major tournament does not do much for you. You came to the WSOP to make final tables and win bracelets. You do that by building a big stack when everyone around you is scared to put chips in.
Three-bet more often. Continuation bet with more frequency. Take on more variance in the money stages if it means you can develop a stack that lets you put real pressure on shorter-stacked players.
The players who are worried about tiny pay jumps are handing you their chips. Take them.
Tip 4. Do Not Let One Moment Define Your Summer
You will hear bad beat stories every single day at the WSOP. Kings vs. aces. A river that should not have happened. A cooler that ended a deep run.
Letting those moments define how you feel about your summer is one of the most damaging things you can do to your results.
If something goes wrong, do not put it out into the world. Move on to the next tournament. Focus on what you can control, which is your own decision-making.
This applies inside tournaments too. Players on break who spend fifteen minutes complaining about a hand have already lost something. Thousands of people have already busted the tournament they are still in. The better use of that break is thinking about the player giving you trouble at the table, how you want to approach the next spot, and what adjustments you need to make.
Negativity and self-pity drain your mental energy. Every minute you spend on a bad beat is a minute you are not preparing to play your best poker.
Sort out your self-talk. Build the mental endurance to stay sharp over a long summer. That is what separates players who consistently go deep from those who just get lucky once.
Tip 5. Stop Caring What Other People Think
This might be the most underrated tip on this list.
The WSOP table is full of opinions. Players will comment on your play, criticize your decisions, and offer unsolicited analysis. If you are playing on a live stream for the first time or competing for significant money in front of a crowd, the noise can be overwhelming.
None of it matters.
Your job at the table is to focus on your game, your reads, and your strategy. If you are spending mental energy worrying about what the player to your left thinks of your bluff, you are not playing your A-game.
If you run a hyper-aggressive style and someone lets you hear about it after a bluff, stay calm. Nod, say something brief and pleasant, and move on. Do not respond. Do not justify your decisions. Do not invite a debate.
The players who take the bait and get caught up in table talk lose focus at exactly the moments when focus matters most.
Shut out the noise. Trust your game. Focus on the next decision.
Final Thought
A successful WSOP summer is not just about running good. It is about showing up prepared, staying mentally sharp through the grind, and putting yourself in a position to win when the spots come.
Keep your motivation high. Play with patience early and aggression late. Do not let bad moments carry over. And block out the noise.
Do that consistently and you will give yourself a real shot at making deep runs this summer.
Good luck out there.