CoinPoker Releases Full Schedule for Its World Poker Masters

After it had announced its marquee series earlier this month, CoinPoker has now released the full schedule and many additional details surrounding the World Poker Masters.
The series will run from May 3 to June 1, featuring hundreds of tournaments split into two buy-in tiers, low and high, so there will be plenty of action for all bankrolls and guaranteed prize pools to meet all expectations.
At the heart of CoinPoker’s World Poker Masters are two Main Events: the $2,5M guaranteed Main Event and the $500k guaranteed Mini Main. The overall series will dish out at least $25,000,000 in tournament prizes.
Additionally, players will have an opportunity to win extra cash via tournament leaderboards and pick up digital and physical trophies as lasting memories of their wins.
2026 World Poker Masters Highlights
CoinPoker is going all out with its World Poker Masters (WPM) series, offering $25,000,000 in guarantees spread across hundreds of events. We are bringing you some of the biggest highlights, while the full schedule is available on this page.
Two Main Events With $3,000,000 in Combined Guarantees
Highlight the World Poker Masters are two Main Events. The $530 Main Event comes with a big guarantee of $2.5 million, while the $55 Mini Main will dish out at least $500,000 in prize money.
Not surprisingly, both tournaments will feature multiple Day 1 flights.
For the Main Event, there are five Day 1 flights on offer, taking place every Sunday (May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31). Mini Main offers Day 1 flights every day of the series except Fridays.
Both tournaments will culminate with Day 2 action that takes place on June 1 and continues until the winners are found.
Big High Roller Event
The World Poker Masters schedule features a big spread of buy-ins, starting at just a few bucks. However, there is one event specifically tailored for those with big bankrolls and/or deep pockets.
The $1,500 CoinMasters BITCOIN High Roller features a big guarantee of $1,000,000 and offers three starting flights taking place on Sundays (May 10, 17, and 24).
Day 2 of the tournament is scheduled for Monday, May 25, and it’s safe to assume that this particular event will attract some of the biggest names in poker, many of whom have been battling it at CoinPoker’s cash game tables for a while now.
There are two more high-roller events on the 2026 WMP schedule: the $5,200 High Roller and the $25,500 Super High Roller, both offering a guarantee of a cool million.
The WPM Warm Up Stage Satellites
Leading up to the World Poker Masters, CoinPoker will be hosting the Warm Up Stage, taking place April 26 – May 2.
During this period, players will have ample opportunities to qualify for some of the biggest and most attractive events on the main series schedule.
There will be satellites and feeder events running around the clock at various buy-in levels. Over the course of the week, all players will have a chance to punch their tickets to the World Poker Masters at a big discount and secure their seats at the tables.
$500k Leaderboards and Tournament Trophies
In addition to heaps of money up for grabs in tournaments, CoinPoker will be offering additional incentives for players to get involved with the World Poker Masters series and show what they’re made of.
First of all, there are two leaderboards, awarding a total of $500,000 in prize money:
- Four weekly WPM leaderboards awarding a total of $425,000, split between low and high tiers
- The Champions Leaderboard awarding a total of $75,000 to the best five players of the series
Additionally, WPM tournaments will award digital trophies that will be stored in the players’ Trophy Cabinet. This is a new section of the CoinPoker app, designed to be a lasting reminder of various achievements on the site, and the upcoming series is a great opportunity to start adding to that section.
But there is more – Main Event winners, as well as winners of 30 WPM events will also receive physical trophies that they can place on their actual cabinets at homes.
The World Poker Masters kicks off in a week’s time, but Warm Up satellite will be starting in just a few days. Start your grind early, qualify for some of the bigger events ahead of time, and join one of the largest online tournament series of 2026.