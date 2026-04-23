Why Mixed Games Are Poker’s Biggest Untapped Edge

Image source World Poker Tour
For years, No-Limit Hold’em has dominated poker, but as edges shrink at the highest levels, the players who keep winning are the ones who can adapt.
Few players represent that shift better than Alex Livingston, whose results include deep runs in the World Series of Poker Main Event and consistent success in some of the toughest mixed-game fields worldwide.
Over the past several years, Livingston has quietly built one of the strongest mixed-game résumés in poker. This includes multiple WSOP bracelets, double-digit final tables, and over $1.5 million in mixed-game cashes alone.
While most players stay in familiar territory, he has leaned into a part of the game many still avoid.
From One Hand to a New Way of Thinking
For Livingston, the shift did not start with a long-term plan. It started with a moment.
“I’d played some mixed games online over the years, but one day I randomly jumped into a live mix game at Aria. I made the nuts in Badeucey in the first orbit, scooped a big pot, and was hooked. I loved how it kept my brain moving, constantly switching between games. It never felt stale.”
That feeling is more important than it sounds.
In today’s games, many decisions are increasingly standardized with GTO strategies. Solvers like PeakGTO shape how players think about spots.
Mixed games break that pattern.
Every orbit forces recalibration. Every format changes incentives. There is no pattern to rely on.
In a landscape where many players are studying the same spots in the same way, that disruption creates a different kind of edge.
As Livingston explains in his broader approach to mixed-game strategy, a purely theoretical approach does not hold up well in live environments. The real edge comes from recognizing patterns in how people actually play and adjusting accordingly.
In other words, less memorization and more thinking.
Why Most Players Struggle to Start
If mixed games offer that kind of edge, the obvious question is why more players do not make the transition.
It is not a lack of interest. It is a lack of structure.
Unlike No-Limit Hold’em, mixed games do not follow a single framework. Each format has its own rules, hand values, and strategic priorities, which create friction early on.
Livingston’s advice is practical:
“The best way to start without feeling overwhelmed is to study first, then play low-stakes live or online mixed cash. It’s easier to start smaller than jumping straight into tournaments. From there, you can move into lower buy-in events like the Orleans series or similar smaller MTTs.”
The sequencing matters.
Mixed games become overwhelming when players try to learn everything at once. A more effective path is controlled exposure:
- Build a basic understanding of rules and structures
- Play low-stakes cash to gain repetition
- Move into tournaments once fundamentals are stable
It is not about mastering ten games immediately. It is about reducing uncertainty step by step.
That is where most players get stuck.
Without a clear structure, the transition becomes trial and error, and that is when mistakes start to appear.
That is also where structured learning becomes important.
Instead of piecing together multiple formats on their own, players benefit from a guided approach that first builds a foundation and then connects it to real-world situations.
That is part of what Livingston set out to address with his mixed games series on PokerCoaching, which walks through each format step by step before breaking down real WSOP and PokerGO hands. Check it out yourself.
The Mistakes That Cost Players the Most
The transition from Hold’em to mixed games is not just about learning. It is about unlearning.
Livingston sees the same patterns repeatedly:
“Not understanding preflop ranges, overvaluing the high side in high-low games, folding too much on the river when they’re getting a great price, and being too passive. They miss spots to push equity edges, both hand versus range and range versus range.”
Each mistake reflects a mismatch between format and mindset.
- Applying Hold’em preflop logic where it does not belong
- Ignoring split-pot dynamics in high-low variants
- Misjudging the price in unfamiliar structures
- Playing too cautiously instead of maximizing thin edges
The common thread is clear. Players rely on familiar instincts in unfamiliar systems.
Mixed games require recalibration, not just additional knowledge.
A Different Kind of Edge
Mixed games have always been part of poker’s DNA, but they have often existed in the background, overshadowed by the scale of Hold’em.
That may be changing.
As edges continue to shrink in more studied formats, the ability to think across games becomes increasingly valuable.
For players willing to step outside their comfort zone, mixed games offer something that is becoming harder to find in modern poker.
A real edge.