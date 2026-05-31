Dvoress and Mateos Dominate the Triton Poker SHRS Montenegro

Triton Poker Series continued its 10th Anniversary celebrations with a Super High Roller Series in Montenegro, which once again brought out the very best tournament poker players in the world.
The last major tournament festival before the start of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) in Las Vegas, Triton Poker Montenegro, was a chance for the super high rollers to shine.
The likes of Adrian Mateos, Daniel Dvoress, Aleksej Ponakovs, and Fedor Holz all showed up in a big way, capturing Triton Poker titles and winning millions in the process.
The two-week affair in the Mediterranean paradise ended with the Canadian grinder Dan Dvoress putting up a dominating performance, as he took home three separate Triton Poker trophies and ascended to the top of the Ivan Leow POY Leaderboard for the year.
While many of the high rollers now move on to Las Vegas to take part in the 57th Annual World Series of Poker, the likes of Phil Ivey skipped the festival to better prepare for the Series and will likely be back on the Triton grind in September, when Triton Poker returns to Jeju for another Super High Roller Series.
Dan Dvoress Sets a New Triton Poker Record
Canadian super high roller Daniel Dvoress was the top performer of the Montenegro festival, as he won three events and set a new record for the most titles won in a single Triton Poker festival.
Dvoress was already having quite a year on the high roller circuit, as he won titles at EPT Paris and EPT Monte Carlo, while also having nine cashes and a 1st place at Triton Poker Jeju.
The Canadian outdid himself with his Montenegro performance. He started off strong with a win in the opening event, the $25k Golden Decade event, where he took down $849,000 in prize money to start things off the right way.
Dvoress settled down into a steady pace and booked a couple more cashes before taking down the $100k PLO Main Event for $2,018,000, one of the biggest prizes of the festival.
To close things off in a special way, Daniel took down the final tournament of the series as well, as he lifted the $25k PLO Bounty Quattro trophy, his third of the series and his sixth overall.
THREE-PEAT COMPLETE.@DDvoress closes out his third title in Montenegro and makes Triton history.— Triton Poker (@tritonpoker) May 29, 2026
Opened the series with a win. Closed it with a win. Touché. pic.twitter.com/g3Iw2DxHth
With these wins, Dvoress doubled the number of his lifetime Triton Poker wins and showed the world he very much belongs in the conversation for the world’s best tournament poker player.
His impressive performance in Montenegro also propelled Dvoress to the top of the Ivan Leow POY Leaderboard, where he now has 3,181 points, well ahead of Isaac Hexton in second place with 2,517 points and Danny Tang in 3rd with 2,405.
We expect to see more of Dvoress in the various high roller events at the WSOP, as he seeks to win even more silverware and extend his $53 million lifetime tournament winnings.
🔥 The Ivan Leow Player of the Year race heats up!— Triton Poker (@tritonpoker) May 29, 2026
A massive Montenegro series has reshaped the leaderboard, with Dan Dvoress taking the lead after his historic three-title run.
The race is wide open. Who makes the next move? pic.twitter.com/fW3nSEwmbC
Adrian Mateos Wins Big in the $200k Triton Invitational
The highlight event of the Triton Poker Montenegro festival was the $200k Triton Invitational, the one tournament where professionals and recreational players are given an equal footing to start with.
A stacked final table was dominated by the pros in the end, with the likes of Adrian Mateos, Ben Heath, and Ike Haxton all battling it out for the festival’s biggest prize of over $6,000,000.
Mateos was not the chip leader as 12 players entered the final day of action in the Invitational, but he would once again find his way past everyone to capture another major trophy and further pad his poker legacy.
The $6,370,000 score was the biggest of Adrian’s career by far, and it took his overall tournament winnings to $62,000,000, putting him in 10th place on the overall Hendon Mob leaderboard, and making him one of an elite group of players with more than $60 million in recorded tournament cashes.
Mateos was followed by Alexey Louzyk ($4,316,000) in second place and Ben Heath ($2,877,000) in third, both of whom had an impressive showing of their own in Montenegro.
Full Triton Poker Montenegro Results
The Triton Poker SHRS in Montenegro featured a total of 16 trophy events, each contributing to the POY leaderboard, and giving players a chance to chase after Jason Koon and his 12 Triton Poker titles.
Both Matthias Eibinger and Michael Watson capitalized on that opportunity, as they captured new Triton Poker titles and moved one step closer to challenging Koon’s supremacy, while Jason had a strong performance of his own with seven cashes and a second-place finish in a $75k PLO event.
Dvoress reigned supreme over the Montenegro leg of the 2026 Triton Poker Series, but the likes of Danny Tang, Aleksej Ponakovs, Fedor Holz, and Mario Mosbock all had their moments under the sun over the past two weeks as well.
Here is a complete look at all the champions from Montenegro and the prize money they took home for their efforts:
|Event
|Champion
|1st Place Prize
|$25k Golden Decade NLH
|Daniel Dvoress
|$849,000
|$25k 8-Handed NLH
|Anatoly Zlotnikov
|$715,000
|$30k 8-Handed NLH
|Mario Mosbock
|$928,000
|$40k NLH Mystery Bounty
|Fedor Holz
|$1,208,811
|$50k 8-Handed NLH
|Christopher Nguyen
|$1,535,000
|$30k NLH Turbo
|Mike Watson
|$659,000
|$200k NLH Triton Invitational
|Adrian Mateos
|$6,370,000
|$50k 7-Handed NLH
|Christoph Vogelsang
|$1,037,858
|$100k NLH Main Event
|Danny Tang
|$3,522,000
|$50k NLH Turbo Bounty Quattro
|Mike Watson
|$621,000
|$150k NLH 10th Anniversary Special
|Aleksej Ponakovs
|$3,027,000
|$30k NLH/PLO Mix
|Tobias Schwecht
|$465,000
|$100k PLO Main Event
|Daniel Dvoress
|$2,018,000
|$50k PLO Mystery Bounty
|Matthias Eibinger
|$1,053,000
|$75k 6-Max PLO
|Richard Gryko
|$1,243,000
|$25k PLO Turbo Bounty Quattro
|Daniel Dvoress
|$367,500
Triton Poker Is Back in September
The conclusion of the Triton Poker Montenegro festival sends the tour on a brief break, as the poker world looks to Las Vegas and the ongoing WSOP festival for the next six to seven weeks.
Once the festivities in Sin City are over and the dust has settled, Triton Poker will be back on the schedule, with the next festival in Jeju set to play out from September 4 to 21 at the Les A Casino, Jeju.
The year should conclude with a Triton SHRS and a Triton One festival in Cyprus, with the month of November bringing a whole lot of Triton Poker action from the Merit Royal Diamond casino in North Cyprus.
Stay tuned for more updates from the Triton Poker Series and reporting from upcoming festivals, as another season of one of the most prestigious poker series draws closer to its conclusion.