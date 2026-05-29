The Moment Griffin Benger Coolered Will Kassouf Out of the 2016 Main Event

Images courtesy of World Poker Tour
Will Kassouf has been one of the most controversial figures in poker for over a decade now. His aggressive speech play tactics have polarized the poker world, with most fans seeing him as either a hero or a villain.
Kassouf has always been aware of his image, but he believes it gives him an advantage, and he may well be right about it. That said, his persona certainly doesn’t help him make any friends at the table, and his eliminations are often welcomed with loud approvals and congratulations extended to the player who administered the final blow.
Over the years, Will has experienced many eliminations, just like any other tournament player, but there is one particular hand that many fans (and probably Kassouf himself) still remember quite vividly, despite the fact that it took place a decade ago.
As many of you will know, we are talking about the ultimate cooler that played out between Will and Griffin Benger deep in the 2016 WSOP Main Event.
“Check Your Privilege”
There were only 17 players left in the 2016 WSOP Main Event, Will Kassouf among them, and sitting with a decent stack.
Throughout the tournament, Will repeatedly utilized his known strategies to confuse his opponents, throw them off their game, and get them to make mistakes. Despite protests from the players (and many fans), he was allowed to continue, as he was technically not breaking any rules.
So, by the time the Main Event got down to two tables, almost everyone still left in the field has had it with Kassouf, and they wanted him gone. And they would get their wish.
The hand started with Will looking down at two black kings and facing a raise from Griffin. He went for a standard 3-bet, and, after some pondering, Benger, who actually woke up with pocket aces, came over the top.
So far, it was just another hand. A cooler, to be sure, but these things happen. But it was Will Kassouf sitting across from Benger, and there was no way he’d just play it out.
Instead, he started his speech play routine, trying to annoy his opponent, believing that Griffin was 3-betting him light. He had no idea that he was about to run into one hand that pocket kings were no match for.
Benger, fed up with Kassouf’s antics (and possibly also looking to get Will to make a mistake), started responding to Will’s provocations, calling him an “abusive person” and telling him he should “check his privilege.”
The interaction lasted only for about 20 seconds before all the chips found their way into the middle, as there was no other way for this hand to possibly play out.
The Whirlwind of Emotions
As Kassouf moved all in, Benger snap-called and slammed his pocket aces on the table. Will was still trying to argue with Griffin, saying to him he “can’t take it,” but his eyes were telling a different story.
He knew that he couldn’t talk his way out of this one. If his Main Event run were to continue, he would need a lot of help from the poker gods.
However, it wasn’t meant to be for the Brit. The board ran out clean, and the best hand held up, sending Kassouf packing in 17th place and with close to $340k for his efforts.
As for Benger, he put his newly-found chips to good use, making the final table, and eventually finishing in 7th place, good for over $1.2 million.
A Very Painful Exit
Busting from the WSOP Main Event is always a painful experience for any poker player. But this particular hand had a few layers to it.
First of all, it was the biggest preflop cooler you can get in Texas Hold’em, and for it to happen deep in the biggest tournament of the year is bad enough on its own.
But usually, in these spots, players and fans are at least somewhat restrained. Most people in that room were very much aware of what that kind of a cooler means, and that it is one of the worst feelings in poker.
However, in Kassouf’s case, there was no holding back. The table and the rail were pretty much all ecstatic to see him on the ropes. He later said that people were shouting at him to “go back to the UK,” and that there were even mentions of Brexit.
Was it too harsh? Perhaps, but some would argue that Kassouf brought it onto himself with his behavior throughout the tournament. Will disagrees, as he says that it’s all just his speech play routine and that there is no malice or bad intentions. It’s one of those situations that the poker community will never fully agree on, and there will always be players and fans on both sides of the fence. Either way, that 2016 hand will remain forever a part of poker history.