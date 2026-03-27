It’s Action Time: The CoinPoker Heads Up Cash Game World Championship Is On This April

Once more, CoinPoker is getting ready to launch an event focusing on high-stakes cash game grinders, giving them a chance to prove their skills, win some money on the tables, and claim valuable additional prizes along the way.
This time around, the focus will be on one-on-one action. The CoinPoker Heads Up Cash Game World Championship kicks off on April 6, and it will run through the month, officially ending on May 3.
Like previous CGWC events, this one caters to players with larger bankrolls, playing out at $50/$100+ stakes across Texas Hold’em and Pot Limit Omaha tables. However, this is the first time the operator is throwing an event that focuses solely on heads-up action, which many believe is the most skillful poker format.
2026 Heads UP CGWC Details
CoinPoker is slowly but surely establishing its position as the go-to platform for players seeking high-stakes action, and their Cash Game World Championships have certainly played an important role in that process.
Regularly attracting some of the best online players in the world, these events bring non-stop action, interesting clashes, and, naturally, huge pots.
The Heads Up CGWC runs April 6 – May 3, 2026, and it will play out on specially designated one-on-one PLO and Texas Hold’em tables. The minimum stakes for the event will be $50/$100, but players have the option to play higher.
As always, CGWC tables will be completely rake-free, which will certainly help attract players, especially in the heads-up format. Games will be played with no antes, and players have to buy-in for at least 100 big blinds, with a mandatory reload once their stack gets below that threshold.
The event will play out in three stages.
First comes the Group Stage (April 6 – 19) – players will be placed in groups, and over the course of two weeks, they’ll have to face each opponent in their group for 1,250 – 1,875 hands (depending on the group size).
50 points are awarded for every win, with up to an additional 150 points up for grabs in each match based on the EV BB score.
Winners from each group will move on to the Semi-Finals (April 20 – 26). Each Semi-Final match will last for 2,000 hands, and the player who earns the most points during the Group Stage will get to pick their opponent for this stage.
Things will culminate in the Grand Final that takes place from April 27 to May 3. This will be an epic 2,000 poker hands showdown that will determine the 2026 Heads Up Cash Game World Champion, and the whole thing will be streamed live on YouTube.
Prizes & Participation
Each participating player will contribute $10,000 to the Heads Up CGWC prize pool. CoinPoker will match 50% of each contribution.
On top of cash prizes, both Champions (NLHE and PLO) will also receive a high-end Rolex watch. As far as the prize pool distribution goes, details will be revealed once the registration for the event closes, as this will depend on the number of players and total amount.
The event is open to everyone. If you think you have what it takes to mix it up with the best, send an email to CoinPoker at cgwc@coinpoker.com, with the subject line “Heads Up CGWC Seat.” After this, the event team will get back to you with all the details.
Unlike the previous CGWC, where players could just grab any open seat, this one requires a bit more planning and scheduling due to the format.
For those not participating, CoinPoker will be hosting daily streams and highlights with the best and most interesting hands and moments from this exciting event.