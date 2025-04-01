Top Live Streamed Poker Hands in March 2025

It’s been another exciting month for the poker world, and we have seen dozens of fun poker live streams across the major channels.
Hustler Casino Live was particularly active, as it aired a few big games in preparation for the upcoming Million Dollar Game, including the one that involved the return of Nik Airball, the “King of LA.”
Airball made some headlines, but it was Alan Keating and Peter that stole the show in that episode, playing several massive pots and kicking the action up to new levels.
Nik Airball made an appearance at The Lodge as well, playing a high-stakes game with the likes of Taras, Doug Polk, Alex, and Brown Balla.
The Venetian’s new live stream hosted its own biggest game to date as well, with several high rollers making their debuts.
So, let’s jump right into it and take a look at the three of the biggest and most interesting pots played on live streams in March 2025.
- $559,200 pot won by Alan Keating against Peter on HCL
- $689,000 pot goes to Nik Airball on his epic return
- $142,000 pot for Eric Wasserson on Venetian Poker Live
Keating Scoops Peter on HCL
Hustler Casino Live hosted a massive high-stakes game in the honor of the return of Nik Airball, who had been exiled from the show for a full year.
Airball was joined in LA’s most popular card room by Alan Keating, Peter, Britney, King Charles, and Steve. This action lineup was always going to play some big pots, but the way action went down was even more epic than expected.
One of the most exciting hands of the day came about five hours into the stream, as the stacks were already deep, and players were looking to play a big one.
Surprisingly, this one played out without any straddles on. With the stakes at $200/400, Charles, Keating, and Airball all limped in, before Peter bumped it up to $4.4k with A♦J♦.
Charles got out of the way, but Keating and Nik took to the flop, which brought A♥8♥3♦.
This seemed like good news for Peter, who held top pair and a backdoor flush draw, but things could not have been worse for him.
Airball whiffed the flop with his pocket nines, but Keating’s 3♥3♣ had turned into a set, giving him 84% equity in the pot already.
Peter continued for $12k, and Keating nonchalantly bumped it up to $35k, as he would do with many drawing hands. Knowing his opponent to be very aggressive, Peter went for another raise, and put in $85k.
Keating had a decision to make, and he decided his best course of action is to go for all of it. He shoved for $270k, and Peter snap-called the shove.
Just like that, the two high rollers were playing a pot worth $559,200, with Keating holding a 94% lead over his opponent.
It’s not every day that Alan gets into a spot like this, but this time around he was in the driver’s seat.
The two players ran it twice, but the board bricked out for Peter both times, despite the first turn brining in a sweat with the Q♦ rolling off.
Airball Sticks to His Guns Against Keating
Nik Airball has a reputation of an action player to maintain, so when he showed his face back at Hustler Casino, he had to play at least one massive pot.
He didn’t disappoint either, as he got involved in the biggest pot of the night, with the wildest player in the game, Mister Keating himself.
The two were chatting it up in the lead up to the hand when Keating went for a big re-raise to $25k over Peter’s $3k open. Airball looked down at pocket Nines and, realizing it was Keating that re-raised, he sprang into action.
Nik made it $65k to go almost instantly, which easily got rid of Peter and Steve, who had called the original raise.
Airball probably assumed Keating was often bluffing in this spot, but he was wrong in that. In fact, Alan had a powerhouse of a hand in A♠K♦, so he popped it back up to $165k in total.
This put Nik into a bit of a spot, as he was about to basically commit almost $350k in his stack with just a pair of Nines.
Yet, not one to be deterred by a big raise, he stuck in a call. The two went to a flop of J♠6♠4♦. Keating tested Nik with an all-in bet for the remaining $175,800, and Nik snap-called as the board didn’t bring the key danger cards.
The board ran out two times, but no help came Alan’s way, as he lost the biggest pot of the night worth almost $700k.
Alan went from winning a huge one against Peter to eventually being the biggest loser in the game, dropping $600k of his own money on the day.
Things Get Spicy on Venetian Poker Live
The poker’s newest live stream show, Venetian Poker Live, hosted a couple of huge games this March, with a few well-known high rollers making their first appearances on the show.
Peter and Britney joined the show and played against a lineup that included King Charles, Jean Robert Bellande, and the show’s other co-host, Okin.
The Chinese businessman has been involved in basically all the biggest games in recent months across all the shows, so it was no surprise to see him in action at the Venetian either.
The stacks were shallower than in the big Hustler game, but there was still plenty of green on the table when Peter got involved in a hand with Eric Wasserson, a professional poker player known as Wass.
Peter opened the pot to $3k with his pocket Nines, Wass made it $15k to go with his A♥K♠, and Peter came along for the ride.
The two went to a flop of Q♥Q♣10♦ and Wass made a bet for $13k, which gave Peter amazing odds to continue.
The turn brought the A♦. Wass continued for $20k, and Peter could have probably gotten away from it and saved his last $41k.
Yet, the businessman seemed frustrated, likely for not putting in the money on the flop, and ended up putting his stack in, only to get the bad news.
They ran two rivers, but Peter was running very slim and could not find one of the last remaining Nines, which meant the $142k pot would go Wasserson’s way.