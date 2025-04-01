best live tournaments april 2025

Best Live Tournaments to Play in April 2025

Live Poker / / By

Yet another month of live poker action is ahead of us, and April promises to be a good one for all tournament players out there!

There is a lot to look forward to, as this month brings events all over the world, with a wide range of buy-ins and extensive schedules to fit every bankroll and preference.

The rebranded Major Series of Poker – The Tour (MSPT), formerly known as the Mid-States Poker Tour, will be hosting two events in the US, bringing a lot of action for mid-stakes grinders.

The World Series of Poker Circuit will see four festivals take place during April. Two of these take place in the US, while the other two belong to the WSOP International Circuit and plays out in France and Canada

The World Poker Tour is hosting one of its most popular events of the season, setting the stage at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

These are just a few of the highlights, as the live tournament action in April will be fast and furious, and we are bringing you all the details to help you keep track and make your plans.

April 2025 Live Poker Series

DateEventLocationVenueMain Event BI
Apr 3- 13MSPT Minnesota Poker State ChampionshipColumbus, MinnesotaRunning Aces Casino$1,110
Apr 3 – 18WSOPC IllinoisChicago, IllinoisGrand Victoria Casino$1,700
Apr 4 – 8WPT Seminole Hard Rock ChampionshipHollywood, CaliforniaSeminole Hard Rock Casino$3,500
Apr 8 – 17PGT US Poker OpenLas Vegas, NevadaAria Hotel & Casino$25,200
Apr 10 – 21Irish Poker OpenDublin, IrelandThe Royal Dublin Society€1,150
Apr 10 – 22WSOP International Circuit TorontoToronto, CanadaGrand Canadian Casino$2,000
Apr 11 – 22WSOP International Circuit FranceAix-en-Provence, FrancePasino Grand Partouche€1,100
Apr 17 – 28WSOPC TunicaTunica, MississippiHorseshoe Casino$1,700
Apr 19 – 27PartyPoker Tour LondonLondon, UKAspers Casino£500
Apr 24 – May 4MSPT 100 Grand Stack SeriesSan Diego, CaliforniaSycuan Casino Resort$1,100

The MSPT Roars On Under New Branding

Although the MSPT is in the process of rebranding and changing things around a bit, not much has changed as of yet. The series continues as is for the time being, and there are two stops players can look forward to in April.

The first one is just around the corner, as the Minnesota Poker State Championship takes place at the Running Aces Casino in Columbus. The overall guarantee for the festival is $600,000, with $500,000 of that going to the $1,110 Main Event. The $400 Monster Stack features a $100k guarantee.

Towards the end of April, the MSPT will be visiting Sycuan Casino Resort in California. The 100 Grand Stack Series features a $1,110 Main Event with a $300k guarantee and a $400 Grand Stack NLH event with a $100k promise.

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDBuy-in RangeNo. of Events
Minnesota Poker State ChampionshipApr 3 – 13$1,110$500,000$100 – $1,11015
100 Grand Stack SeriesApr 24 – May 4$1,110$300,000$100 – $1,11019

The World Poker Tour at Seminole

The World Poker Tour is traveling to California to host one of the most iconic stops of the series, the WPT Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown Championship.

The festival is already underway, but the $3,500 Main Event kicks off on April 4, with the final day set to take place on April 8.

As one of the most popular events on the WPT schedule, the Seminole Championship features a generous guarantee of $3,000,000, and although the tournament attracts some of the best grinders around, it is well worth getting involved with.

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDBuy-in RangeNo. of Events
WPT Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown ChampionshipApr 4 – 8$3,500$3,000,000$3,5001

Plenty of Action on the WSOP Circuit

April will be the month of WSOPC rings, with the popular series visiting three distinct destination during the month.

First on the docket is the festival at the Grand Victoria Casino in Chicago, Illinois. This particular stop takes place Apr 3 -18, featuring 18 ring events, including the $1,700 Main Event with a $750,000 guarantee.

WSOP International Circuit returns in April with festivals in Canada and France, starting around the same time.

The WSOPC stop at the Grand Canadian Casino in Toronto kicks off on Apr 10, bringing 11 tournaments. The $2,000 Main Event doesn’t have a guarantee, but organizers expect a big turnout for this one.

On the other side of the pond, the WSOP Circuit will be visiting France, and the series runs Apr 11 – 22. Players will get to compete for 12 rings. The €1,100 Main Event features a handsome €1,000,000 guarantee.

Finally, wrapping the month up will be the WSOPC event at the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, Mississippi. This is the second time this year the Circuit returns to this venue, this time around bringing 18 ring-awarding tournaments and the Main Event with a $500,000 promise.

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDBuy-in RangeNo. of Events
WSOPC Grand VictoriaApr 3 – 18$1,700$750,000$400 – $1,70018
WSOP International Circuit TorontoApr 10 – 22$2,000N/A$300 – $3,50011
WSOP International Circuit FranceApr 11 – 22€1,100€1,000,000€250 – €2,00012
WSOPC TunicaApr 17 – 28$1,700$500,000$400 – $1,70018

PGT Brings Out US Poker Open

The PokerGO Tour will see one of the most exciting stops take place in April as the US Poker Open plays out at the Aria.

The seventh installment of this particular event will run Apr 8 – 17, featuring eight tournaments. The buy-ins are in the standard $5k – $15k range, with the final event of the series boasting an entry of $25,200.

The US Poker Open 2025 events feature blind levels of 30 – 40 minutes, with the final $25k event having 45 minute levels to give players more room to put their skills to good use.

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDBuy-in RangeNo. of Events
PGT US Poker OpenApr 8 – 17$25,200N/A$5,100 – $25,2008

Other Live Tournaments to Play in April 2025

In addition to these festivals, there are a few more interesting stops taking place this month, especially if you are a lower stakes player looking for some action.

The Irish Open 2025 takes place Apr 10 – 21, featuring a truly extensive list of events, with buy-ins starting as low as €140. The festival is highlighted by the €1,150 Main Event with a massive €2.5 million guarantee.

The PartyPoker Tour is traveling to London Apr 19 – 27, bringing a solid schedule of 11 events, with buy-ins starting at £100. The Main Event is available at just £500 and with a really solid structure, it promises a lot of play and loads of fun at the UK capital.

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDBuy-in RangeNo. of Events
Irish Poker OpenApr 10 – 21€1,150€2,500,000€140 – €5,00069
PartyPoker Tour LondonApr 19 – 27£500N/A£100 – £50011

Must Read