Best Live Tournaments to Play in April 2025

Yet another month of live poker action is ahead of us, and April promises to be a good one for all tournament players out there!
There is a lot to look forward to, as this month brings events all over the world, with a wide range of buy-ins and extensive schedules to fit every bankroll and preference.
The rebranded Major Series of Poker – The Tour (MSPT), formerly known as the Mid-States Poker Tour, will be hosting two events in the US, bringing a lot of action for mid-stakes grinders.
The World Series of Poker Circuit will see four festivals take place during April. Two of these take place in the US, while the other two belong to the WSOP International Circuit and plays out in France and Canada
The World Poker Tour is hosting one of its most popular events of the season, setting the stage at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.
These are just a few of the highlights, as the live tournament action in April will be fast and furious, and we are bringing you all the details to help you keep track and make your plans.
April 2025 Live Poker Series
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Venue
|Main Event BI
|Apr 3- 13
|MSPT Minnesota Poker State Championship
|Columbus, Minnesota
|Running Aces Casino
|$1,110
|Apr 3 – 18
|WSOPC Illinois
|Chicago, Illinois
|Grand Victoria Casino
|$1,700
|Apr 4 – 8
|WPT Seminole Hard Rock Championship
|Hollywood, California
|Seminole Hard Rock Casino
|$3,500
|Apr 8 – 17
|PGT US Poker Open
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Aria Hotel & Casino
|$25,200
|Apr 10 – 21
|Irish Poker Open
|Dublin, Ireland
|The Royal Dublin Society
|€1,150
|Apr 10 – 22
|WSOP International Circuit Toronto
|Toronto, Canada
|Grand Canadian Casino
|$2,000
|Apr 11 – 22
|WSOP International Circuit France
|Aix-en-Provence, France
|Pasino Grand Partouche
|€1,100
|Apr 17 – 28
|WSOPC Tunica
|Tunica, Mississippi
|Horseshoe Casino
|$1,700
|Apr 19 – 27
|PartyPoker Tour London
|London, UK
|Aspers Casino
|£500
|Apr 24 – May 4
|MSPT 100 Grand Stack Series
|San Diego, California
|Sycuan Casino Resort
|$1,100
The MSPT Roars On Under New Branding
Although the MSPT is in the process of rebranding and changing things around a bit, not much has changed as of yet. The series continues as is for the time being, and there are two stops players can look forward to in April.
The first one is just around the corner, as the Minnesota Poker State Championship takes place at the Running Aces Casino in Columbus. The overall guarantee for the festival is $600,000, with $500,000 of that going to the $1,110 Main Event. The $400 Monster Stack features a $100k guarantee.
Towards the end of April, the MSPT will be visiting Sycuan Casino Resort in California. The 100 Grand Stack Series features a $1,110 Main Event with a $300k guarantee and a $400 Grand Stack NLH event with a $100k promise.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|Buy-in Range
|No. of Events
|Minnesota Poker State Championship
|Apr 3 – 13
|$1,110
|$500,000
|$100 – $1,110
|15
|100 Grand Stack Series
|Apr 24 – May 4
|$1,110
|$300,000
|$100 – $1,110
|19
The World Poker Tour at Seminole
The World Poker Tour is traveling to California to host one of the most iconic stops of the series, the WPT Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown Championship.
The festival is already underway, but the $3,500 Main Event kicks off on April 4, with the final day set to take place on April 8.
As one of the most popular events on the WPT schedule, the Seminole Championship features a generous guarantee of $3,000,000, and although the tournament attracts some of the best grinders around, it is well worth getting involved with.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|Buy-in Range
|No. of Events
|WPT Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown Championship
|Apr 4 – 8
|$3,500
|$3,000,000
|$3,500
|1
Plenty of Action on the WSOP Circuit
April will be the month of WSOPC rings, with the popular series visiting three distinct destination during the month.
First on the docket is the festival at the Grand Victoria Casino in Chicago, Illinois. This particular stop takes place Apr 3 -18, featuring 18 ring events, including the $1,700 Main Event with a $750,000 guarantee.
WSOP International Circuit returns in April with festivals in Canada and France, starting around the same time.
The WSOPC stop at the Grand Canadian Casino in Toronto kicks off on Apr 10, bringing 11 tournaments. The $2,000 Main Event doesn’t have a guarantee, but organizers expect a big turnout for this one.
On the other side of the pond, the WSOP Circuit will be visiting France, and the series runs Apr 11 – 22. Players will get to compete for 12 rings. The €1,100 Main Event features a handsome €1,000,000 guarantee.
Finally, wrapping the month up will be the WSOPC event at the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, Mississippi. This is the second time this year the Circuit returns to this venue, this time around bringing 18 ring-awarding tournaments and the Main Event with a $500,000 promise.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|Buy-in Range
|No. of Events
|WSOPC Grand Victoria
|Apr 3 – 18
|$1,700
|$750,000
|$400 – $1,700
|18
|WSOP International Circuit Toronto
|Apr 10 – 22
|$2,000
|N/A
|$300 – $3,500
|11
|WSOP International Circuit France
|Apr 11 – 22
|€1,100
|€1,000,000
|€250 – €2,000
|12
|WSOPC Tunica
|Apr 17 – 28
|$1,700
|$500,000
|$400 – $1,700
|18
PGT Brings Out US Poker Open
The PokerGO Tour will see one of the most exciting stops take place in April as the US Poker Open plays out at the Aria.
The seventh installment of this particular event will run Apr 8 – 17, featuring eight tournaments. The buy-ins are in the standard $5k – $15k range, with the final event of the series boasting an entry of $25,200.
The US Poker Open 2025 events feature blind levels of 30 – 40 minutes, with the final $25k event having 45 minute levels to give players more room to put their skills to good use.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|Buy-in Range
|No. of Events
|PGT US Poker Open
|Apr 8 – 17
|$25,200
|N/A
|$5,100 – $25,200
|8
Other Live Tournaments to Play in April 2025
In addition to these festivals, there are a few more interesting stops taking place this month, especially if you are a lower stakes player looking for some action.
The Irish Open 2025 takes place Apr 10 – 21, featuring a truly extensive list of events, with buy-ins starting as low as €140. The festival is highlighted by the €1,150 Main Event with a massive €2.5 million guarantee.
The PartyPoker Tour is traveling to London Apr 19 – 27, bringing a solid schedule of 11 events, with buy-ins starting at £100. The Main Event is available at just £500 and with a really solid structure, it promises a lot of play and loads of fun at the UK capital.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|Buy-in Range
|No. of Events
|Irish Poker Open
|Apr 10 – 21
|€1,150
|€2,500,000
|€140 – €5,000
|69
|PartyPoker Tour London
|Apr 19 – 27
|£500
|N/A
|£100 – £500
|11