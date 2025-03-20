The Mid-States Poker Tour is entering its next phase, going through a big rebranding process and introducing some pretty significant changes that will benefit the players.
First of all, from June 1, the series will be known as the Major Series of Poker – The Tour, so the MSPT acronym will remain unchanged, but the four letters will now stand for a different name.
The change is not just in the name, though, as the new-old tour is set to shift things around quite a bit, with more opportunities to win leaderboard points and five annual Majors with big prize pools added to the mix.
The MSPT Goes Bigger & Better Than Ever Before
The biggest change that players can look forward to with the Major Series of Poker – The Tour is the introduction of five Majors throughout the year.
Each of these tournaments will have at least a $1,000,000 guarantee and custom prizes for the winners. Dates and locations for the events are yet to be announced and we expect this announcement to come in the following weeks.
There will be some changes to leaderboard points as well. First of all, the MSPT will start counting results from all side events with buy-ins over $200 towards the player of the year race. All five majors will award 1.5x points.
Additionally, starting from June 1, all winners in $200+ tournaments will receive collectible rewards, and there will be a separate leaderboard showcasing players with the most trophies earned. These special awards will also be shown in players’ individual profiles.
Senior Tour Coming Soon
As a part of the rebranding process, the MSPT will also launch its Senior Tour for players who are 50 years of age and older.
The details are still being worked out, and the starting date for the new tour will be revealed shortly. What we do know is that events will feature buy-ins in the $300 – $400 region, with the occasional $1,000 thrown into the mix.
The Senior Tour will have its own leaderboard, and the POY winner for the 2025 season will receive a $5,000 cash prize.
Building on a Rich History
The MSPT started its life back in December of 2009 as the Minnesota State Poker Tour. The very first Main Event featured a buy-in of $1,100 and attracted 130 players.
The tour continued to grow, first partnering up with casinos in the state and later expanding to five Midwest states. Thus, in 2012, it was rebranded to the Mid-States Poker Tour.
In the years to follow, the MSPT grew even bigger, going well beyond the original Midwest region. So, although the official name remained, it was no longer fitting, so everyone pretty much referred to it by the MSPT acronym.
Throughout its rich history, the MSPT hosted 279 Main Events with buy-ins of over $1,000 and 70 regional events with smaller buy-ins and multiple starting flights.
In 2025, the MSPT is ready for its next big chapter, changing not only the name, but adding new tournaments, boosting guarantees, and changing requirements for the MSPT Hall of Fame, with newly-introduced Majors becoming the focal point in the requirements.
Exciting times are ahead for one of the most popular tournament tours for mid-stakes grinders in the US, and we’ll make sure to bring you more details as they are revealed and keep you up to date!