WSOP Paradise Returns for 2025 Featuring a Record-Setting $60M Main Event

The poker world has just received an official confirmation that the WSOP Paradise will return for its third edition, taking place at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.
The 2025 WSOP Paradise is set to take place Dec 4 – 18, featuring a colorful tournament schedule. Highlighting that schedule is the $25,000 Super Main Event that comes with a massive guarantee of $60,000,000.
This is a significant bump compared to last year’s Main, which came with a promise of $50,000,000. The 2024 event, which was already the largest guarantee in live poker, saw a turnout of 1,977 entries, and the eventual winner took home $6,000,000.
Excitement Building Up for the 2025 WSOP Paradise
With the official series announcement just dropping, we still don’t have the full schedule. It will likely be revealed in the coming weeks, but the WSOP has revealed a few highlight tournaments in addition to the Super Main Event.
By the looks of it, the 2025 WSOP Paradise will be a nice mix of events to cater to all bankrolls, but high rollers will certainly have a field day in the Bahamas, with several big buy-ins on the docket:
- Event #1 (Dec 4) – $2,500 Mystery Bounty WSOP Circuit Championship – all WSOPC ring winners from July 1 to Dec 2 will get a $5,000 package to play in this event
- Event #3 (Dec 5) – $100k Triton PLO Main Event
- Event #5 (Dec 7) – $250k Triton Invitational – a field will be split between professional and recreational players
- Event #9 (Dec 9) – $100k Triton NLHE Main Event
- Event #14 (Dec 15) – $23k GGMillion$ ($10M GTD)
It is clear from the highlighted events that the WSOP is doubling down on its partnership with Triton, bringing two brands even closer together.
The increased guarantee for the Main Event is another clear signal that the WSOP Paradise is here to stay, and this sentiment was echoed by Ty Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of WSOP, in the PR announcing the December series:
They called us crazy last year for launching the Super Main Event with the biggest live tournament guarantee ever, so consider this a re-raise. WSOP Paradise is here to stay, and we’re making poker history once again, with the $60,000,000 guarantee and some new signature events.
The expanded partnership with Triton, alongside the new Super Mystery Bounty kickoff event, headlines what is a can’t-miss winter festival.
That excitement was shared by Daniel Negreanu, the GGPoker ambassador, who stated:
WSOP is bringing the biggest high rollers and the best poker experience possible back to Paradise, and I cannot wait to be part of it.
Exciting Finish to 2025 Awaits
The official announcement of the 2025 WSOP Paradise is certainly welcome news for all tournament grinders out there. Thanks to Event #1, which will bring out all ring winners from the second half of the year to the Bahamas, we can expect things to be even busier than last year.
The summer series in Las Vegas has lived up to and exceeded expectations, so the WSOP continues building on that momentum, and Paradise is becoming a thing everyone in the poker world expects and looks forward to.
Of course, this will likely not be the only major series playing out in December. The WPT World Championship Festival in Las Vegas has yet to announce the 2025 dates, but it will probably take place around the same time. At the very least, there will probably be some overlap between the two.
While this has its downsides, there are also certain upsides, allowing players who may not be willing to travel all the way to the Bahamas to play closer to home.
As for the 2025 WSOP Paradise, the full schedule will be revealed later in the year, and players will have ample opportunities to qualify for the Super Main Event online through GGPoker’s Road to Paradise promotion.