Triton Poker Announces Triton One Launch & More Big News

The Triton Poker Series has grown into a global phenomenon and one of the most prestigious poker festivals in the world. This week, Triton Poker came out with three massive announcements about the immediate future of the Series, including details on the first-ever Triton One event.
The inaugural Triton One festival will play out in early September this year in Jeju, with buyins ranging from $2,000 to $20,000, giving a greater number of players an opportunity to compete on the Triton stage.
The event will be followed by a traditional Triton Poker Super High Roller Series, which will include events with buyins going as high as $150,000.
To cap it all off, Triton Poker has also announced its return to WSOP Paradise, with three Triton-branded high roller events set to play out during the December festival.
As Triton Poker enters its new stage, both high-rollers and aspiring players will have plenty to look forward to, as we expect each future Triton festival to feature a Triton One schedule along with the Super High Roller Series.
Triton One Is Finally Here
Over the last few weeks, Triton Poker has been hinting at a new product, dubbed Triton One. The exact details remained hidden, but we knew Triton One would be a new tournament series with more affordable buyins.
The waiting is now over, as we finally have the full details on the first-ever Triton One festival, which will play out in Jeju this September.
The festival will precede the Triton Super High Roller Series in Jeju and feature tournaments with buyins in the $2k to $20k range, most notably, a $8k Triton One Main Event on September 5.
While this still remains a fairly high price point for many players, the festival will also feature several events with a lower buyin, such as the $3k Triton One Genesis, and several single-day events with buyins in the $2k – $3k range.
This will make the inaugural Triton One series perfect for mid-stakes poker grinders and professionals from all over the world, but also local recreational players who want to give Triton a shot.
The series will also include satellites for the WPT Global Slam event, which will play out as part of the Triton Super High Roller Series, giving players plenty of opportunity to play in the bigger buyin events later in the month.
Here is a look at the full schedule for the first-ever Triton One festival:
|Dates
|Event
|Buyin
|Sep 2 – 4
|Triton One Genesis
|$3,000
|Sep 2
|One Day NLH
|$5,000
|Sep 3
|One Nigh NLH 8-Handed
|$5,000
|Sep 4 – 5
|NLH 8-Handed Mystery Bounty
|$10,000
|Sep 4
|Qualifier to T1 Main Event
|$1,500
|Sep 4
|One Nigh NLH Bounty Quattro
|$5,000
|Sep 5 – 8
|Triton One Main Event
|$8,000
|Sep 5
|One Day High Roller #1
|$20,000
|Sep 5
|Qualifier to T1 Main Event
|$1,500
|Sep 5
|One Nigh NLH 8-Handed
|$2,000
|Sep 6
|One Day High Roller #2
|$20,000
|Sep 6
|One Night NLH 8-Handed
|$2,000
|Sep 7
|Triton One High Roller
|$15,000
|Sep 7
|Qualifier to WPT Global Slam
|$2,900
|Sep 7
|One Night NLH Bounty Quattro
|$2,000
What Does Triton One Bring to the Table?
The introduction of the new Triton One Series to the schedule is quite massive, as it opens up the Triton brand to a greater number of players than ever before.
For years, Triton Poker has been an exclusive poker tour reserved for high rollers only. Even as such, it attracted unprecedented numbers of players for tournaments with buyins of $25k and above.
Now, Triton Poker is set for a significant expansion, as the lower buyins of the Triton One events are guaranteed to bring out hundreds of players who have been eagerly waiting for their opportunity to play on the Triton stage.
The price point for the Triton One Main Event was set at $8k, bridging the gap between the $10k events we are used to seeing at the World Series of Poker and the popular $3,500 WPT Main Events.
With side events ranging from $2k to $20k, the Series could attract regulars from all parts of the world, who will be looking for value in playing with local recreational players, as well as the benefit of experiencing the VIP treatment traditionally offered to Triton Poker players.
Only time will show what kind of attendance Triton One events will have, but don’t be surprised to see the events at the first stop in Jeju sold out well ahead of time, with players waiting for an extra seat during late registration.
SHRS and Triton in Paradise Are Back
Along with announcing the inaugural Triton One Series, Triton Poker also announced a couple of other news this week. These include the return of the SHRS to Jeju, as well as the return of Triton to the WSOP Paradise.
The Super High Roller Series will kick off on September 8, the same day Triton One ends, giving the champions from the lower-stakes festival, and those who show up to play both, a chance to keep playing for another full week.
The buyins in the SHRS will be significantly higher. The lowest-buyin event will be the $25k WPT Global Slam, a tournament organized with cooperation of the World Poker Tour (WPT), while the highest will be the $150k 8-handed NLH.
A couple of $100k Main Events will start on September 16 and 19, with NLH and PLO players both getting an opportunity to compete for millions of dollars.
Following the Jeju events, Triton Poker will go on a hiatus until December, when three Triton-branded events will be played as part of the WSOP Paradise festival.
These three will include a $100k NLH Main Event, a $100k PLO Main Event, and a $250k Triton Invitational, which will likely employ the traditional Triton format with recreational players inviting the pros.
Stay tuned for more news on the upcoming Triton Poker Series stops, as well as more developments regarding the upcoming WSOP Paradise, one of the biggest tournament festivals of the year.