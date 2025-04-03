Award Winning Irish Poker Open Blends Cards, Culture, and Craic

Every year, thousands of poker enthusiasts from all corners of the globe flock to the Emerald Isle to play in one of the longest-running poker tournaments in history, the Irish Poker Open (IPO). Held annually in Dublin, this year, the IPO celebrates its 45th Anniversary and will be held for the first time at the prestigious Royal Dublin Society (RDS) from April 16-21.
Last year’s main event attracted more than 3,200 players, making it the highest attended event in the festival’s history. So what makes the IPO a hidden gem in the poker world and a bucket list event for so many poker players?
“It encapsulates everything that’s great about playing poker in Ireland: jovial atmosphere, great location, and top-class dealers and floor staff. Every Irish player aspires to play it,” said 8-time attendee and Irish poker pro Dara O’Kearney, “This year’s festival boasts the best selection of side events ever, so get involved.”
A Storied History
The Irish Poker Open is the oldest poker tournament series in Europe and the second oldest in the world, behind only the World Series of Poker. It harbors a fascinating history that dates back to 1979 when Irish bookmaker Terry Rogers traveled to Las Vegas and forged a friendship with WSOP founder Benny Binion. It was there that Rogers was introduced to a new poker variant, which was virtually unheard of at the time in Europe, called No Limit Texas Hold’em.
Rogers had a sharp eye for gambling and realized the excitement of this new game would be a hit at the Stud and Draw heavy card rooms back home. The inaugural Irish Poker Open took place a year later and was won by Irish poker legend Colette Doherty, who also holds the privilege of being the first European player – and first female player – to play in the World Series of Poker. Doherty won the IPO for a second time in 1991.
Over the years, the IPO has been attended by some of the greatest players to ever play the game, including Doyle Brunson, Stu Ungar, Chip Reese, Puggy Pearson, and Amarillo Slim.
It has grown from a few hundred players to over 2,000 in 2023, before smashing the record last year. Just a few weeks ago, the IPO won the Global Poker Award for “Best Stand-Alone Festival” in a competitive category that included record-setting high profile events at Wynn Las Vegas and Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood.
A Unique Atmosphere
Many say the Irish Poker Open is not just a poker tournament festival but a celebration of Irish culture. The Irish are known as a lively and welcoming people, and that spirit extends to the poker table as well.
Whether you’re a seasoned pro, or someone playing for the first time, according to Irish poker pro David Lappin, “You might arrive with a serious disposition, but when you see the energy in the room, it very quickly turns everyone into that fun-loving person.”
“It’s a people’s tournament. It’s a €1,000 buy-in that’s for recreational and mid-stakes poker players alike,” Lappin said. “People are there to have a good time. There’s a sense that when you bust out of a tournament, into the bar you’ll go to catch up with friends and have a few pints.”
In a recent interview on Andrew Brokos’ ‘Thinking Poker’ podcast, one of the IPO’s organizers, Paul O’Reily, explained, “This is a poker festival, but it’s also a festival.” “We’ll spend as much time planning the entertainment as we do the poker.” Players can expect live music every night, trivia games, horse racing, and “people sitting around a poker table having pints and a laugh.”
The Tournament Schedule
The 12-day festival includes 69 total events of differing poker variants, including No Limit Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha, and a variety of mixed-game events like H.O.R.S.E., 8-Game, Big-O, and OFC. There’s also an Irish Open Deaf Championship.
But the crown jewel of the series is the €1,100 buy-in Irish Open Main Event. The accessible entry fee attracts a large field and a wide variety of players, and the slower structure allows for plenty of maneuvering. The event advertises a €2,500,000 guarantee, but if last year’s prize pool of over €3,100,000 is any indication, the organizers shouldn’t be too worried about overlaying.
Lappin lists two of his can’t-miss events as the €250 Mini Irish Open, which carries a €1,000,000 guarantee, and the JP Poker Masters. “If you bust the main on Day 2 before the money, the JP Poker Masters almost becomes a second chance. It’s a €550 buy-in that attracts a large field and carries a bit of weight as one of the great tournaments in Ireland each year.”
Whether you’re looking for high-roller events or to try your luck in smaller buy-in ones, there’s something for everyone. The variety ensures that players of all skill levels and bankrolls can find a game that suits them.
Travel Guide for First-Time Visitors
If you’re planning to travel to Dublin for the first time to play the IPO, Lappin recommends packing for a wide variety of weather, because “You’ll probably experience all seasons in the same day.”
When it comes to lodging, O’Kearney advises, “The venue is located in one of Dublin’s most expensive neighbourhoods (embassy district), so if you’re on a budget, look to eat and stay somewhere else. The coastal train service (called the DART) is excellent, so pick somewhere where you can use it to get to the RDS quickly.”
For food options, Lappin says the Ballsbridge area has plenty of nice restaurants, but if you’re short on time, there are food trucks at the venue, “So you can most certainly pick up what you need to fuel yourself for the next session.” On longer breaks, he recommends trying Roly’s Bistro, which is roughly five minutes from the RDS and “Not crazy expensive, but very nice, very old school.”
If you find yourself with time off, Lappin recommends seeing St. Stephen’s Green and Phoenix Park, which is a nature reserve and Europe’s largest walled park, and “as cliche as it sounds,” if you’re a drinker, or even if you’re not, to do the Guinness and Jameson Distillery tours. “There’s sort of a historical quality to them that’s embedded in the Dublin experience.” But he adds that he likes to tell everyone who visits to consider venturing outside of Dublin and to head south to Wexford or west to Sligo. It’s in those places you really get a taste of the Irish countryside.
Brush Up on Your Irish Slang
O’Kearney and Lappin both inform us the most important word to know is Craic (pronounced crack), meaning “fun.” O’Kearney adds, “Given the decision of the organisers to call the players lounge ‘The Craic Den’, that’s an important one.
Lappin tells us his favorite Irish word is “banjaxxed,” which means to be broke, tired, drunk, or hungover.
O’Kearney adds, in most places “deadly” and “brutal” mean almost the same thing, but in Dublin slang, they’re polar opposites: deadly means “brilliant,” and brutal means “dreadful,” so if someone says you’re a deadly player, that’s a compliment, but if they say you’re brutal, they’re calling you a fish.”
Final Thoughts
The Irish Poker Open is more than just a tournament series—it’s a cultural experience, blending world-class poker with Irish hospitality. Whether you’re chasing a title or simply soaking in the atmosphere, the IPO promises an unforgettable adventure.