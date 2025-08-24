Triple Threat! Three Powerful Female Players Chasing Celebrity Poker Tour Glory

It's Friday, which means it's poker movie time again! This week, we bring you a 2003 classic - High Roller: The Stu Ungar Story, a movie depicting the life and early death of one of the greatest poker players in history:



Poker Movie Friday: High Roller: The Stu Ungar Story – No Outs At All High Roller: The Stu Ungar Story is a quality drama / biography movie that tells the tragic tale of one of the best poker players ever. pokerati.com