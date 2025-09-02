WSOP Is Rewarding Content Creators with a Multi-Tiered Vlogger Program

The game of poker has experienced a resurgence of sorts in recent years, led in big part by poker vloggers, with the likes of Brad Owen, Ethan “Rampage” Yau, and Mariano Grandoli just a few names on the long list of players who have brought the game to the masses via their YouTube channels.
The game’s biggest brand, the World Series of Poker, has recognized the importance of poker vloggers, and created a brand-new promotional program to cater to them.
Dubbed the WSOP Vlogger Program, the scheme offers lucrative incentives to poker vloggers who would come out and cover their play in WSOP and WSOPC tournaments around the world.
Depending on the vlogger’s reach and popularity, the incentives include tickets to WSOPC and WSOP bracelet events, WSOP media passes, complimentary hotel stays, cash rewards, and creative support.
The new scheme will come as a great incentive to many up-and-coming vloggers, who will likely look to join the program in the coming months, aiming to capitalize on their reach within the poker community.
How Does It Work?
The WSOP Vlogger Program is a multi-tiered scheme, which rewards poker vloggers based on their reach and their coverage of WSOP events.
Vloggers who are interested in being part of the program must send an application, which is approved or denied at full discretion of the WSOP team.
The applications are considered on an individual basis, but vloggers are required to be 18 years old, have a YouTube channel with at least 5,000 subscribers, and have at least 60% of the content on their channel be poker-based.
All vloggers who meet these requirements are free to apply, and may be approved for participation at a tier matching their channels.
Past that, vloggers are required to travel to a designated WSOP stop and publish a minimum of three vlogs, totaling at least 30 minutes, within one month of playing in the event.
Vloggers who make it into the program are also not allowed to wear any logos or branding of other companies within the designated vlogs, regardless of their relationship with such brands.
If you can meet these basic criteria, and are happy to record some poker vlogs while wearing only WSOP-branded merch, there is plenty of upside in it for you.
Four Vlogger Tiers Announced
The Vlogger Program offers four creator tiers, each more lucrative than the last. The tiers are based purely on the vlogger’s reach, with the channels with more subscribers rewarded more handsomely.
Here is a quick look at the perks you can expect in various tiers:
|Emerging Vlogger
|Rising Vlogger
|Established Vlogger
|Elite Vlogger
|Subscriber Number
|5,000 to 25,000
|25,000 to 100,000
|100,000+
|250,000+
|WSOP Tickets
|WSOPC Tickets up to $3,000
|WSOPC Tickets Depending on Subscriber Count
|WSOPC or WSOP Ticket up to $30,000
|Customized Annual Deal
|WSOP Media Pass
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Accommodations
|No
|Hotel Stay
|Suite Stay
|Custom Stay
|Incentive Scheme
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Custom Incentives
|Creative Support
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Exclusive WSOP Deal
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
Emerging Vloggers can expect to get a media pass and tickets worth up to $3,000 per WSOPC stop, which can be a great way for some young players to get to play in tournaments they normally may not have access to.
Those in the Rising Vlogger category can expect complimentary hotel stays and more valuable tournament entries, depending on their subscriber count.
Established Vloggers can get entry into WSOP events, with up to $30,000 in tickets awarded per stop, along with elite accommodations and creative support from WSOP.
On top of these, all program members above the Emerging Vlogger category will also receive cash incentives, with $5,000 offered for every video that reaches a million views, and $10,000 for a video that reaches 2.5 million views.
Finally, Elite Vloggers with more than 250,000 subscribers can expect tailor-made packages that may include access to a variety of WSOP events and stops on a yearly basis, along with all the other perks of the program.
In exchange, Elite Vloggers will have to sign exclusivity deals with WSOP, which would make them WSOP ambassadors of sorts, joining the likes of Daniel Negreanu, who was named as the first member of the Vloggers Program.
Rising Talents Given a Shot
As the WSOP Vlogger Program was released by the company, the first four vloggers were already named, with WSOP ambassador extraordinaire Daniel Negreanu becoming the first name on the list.
He is joined by Lexy Gavin, a professional poker player and vlogger whose channel has been making a lot of noise in recent months.
New video is now live! @WSOP Circuit Cherokee Day 3!@HarrahsCherokee— Lexy Gavin-Mather (@LexyGavinPoker) August 29, 2025
You can also watch the video here: https://t.co/Ql68uj7uRv
⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WCoo9FwBGN
Finally, a pair of vloggers who have been rising at astronomic speeds, Corey Eyring and Frenkie C, have also joined the program from the get go.
As things stand, all three except for DNegs have between 100,000 and 250,000 subscribers, which would put them in the Established Vlogger category, although dangerously close to becoming Elite Vloggers and potentially signing exclusive deals with the WSOP.
Moving forward, it will be interesting which other poker vloggers make it into the scheme, and whether any of the big names who already have deals with other poker companies decide to jump ship and join the WSOP instead.
With the Vlogger Program now officially underway, we can expect to see plenty of exciting new poker vlogs coming from various WSOP stops across America and beyond, showing us the unique perspective of actual poker players on these tournaments.