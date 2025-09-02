Jacks or Better – How to Play the Best Video Poker Strategy

First invented in the 1980s, Jacks or Better is the most popular variation of video poker, bridging the gap between slots and poker. One of the biggest selling points of Jacks or Better, and a key reason for its popularity, is its incredibly high win rate.
The game features an RTP of 99.54%, giving the house a mere 0.46% edge over the player.
Compared to most other gambling games, this is an extremely attractive RTP rate, which is why the game is often considered a favorite among savvy players looking for value.
If you want to learn how to play Jacks or Better as well, this guide will take you through the basics, from hand rankings to the optimal Jacks or Better video poker strategy. Let’s get started!
What Is Jacks or Better Video Poker?
Unlike poker games like Texas Hold’em, Jacks or Better is a video poker game, which means it is played on a machine rather than with real cards. What’s even more, Jacks or Better poker is not played against other players, but rather against the machine.
Your goal is to make strong poker hands, and not to beat an opponent’s hand. In Jacks or Better, like in other video poker games, all you have to do is know which cards to keep and which to throw away at the right time.
Once you approach the Jacks or Better machine for the first time, you will want to know how to play, so let’s explain the basic gameplay first.
How to Play Jacks or Better
The game of Jacks or Better starts with a simple choice. You are asked to choose how many coins you want to bet per hand (1 to 5) and how much you want each coin to be worth.
For example, you may choose a coin value of $1, and play 5 coins per hand, which would make your bet per hand $5.
Once your bet is set, press the play button, and you will be dealt five face-up cards. These cards are dealt randomly out of a deck of 52 cards, using a random number generator (RNG), which ensures the fairness of the deal.
Once you have five cards, you can choose to hold or draw any of them. The cards you choose to hold remain a part of your final hand. The cards you choose to draw are thrown away, and new cards are dealt in their stead.
Following the drawing round, the computer will assess your hand against the existing Jacks or Better paytable, and you will receive the appropriate payout.
To play Jacks or Better correctly, understanding the game’s paytable is crucial. So, let’s take a look at the paytable and just how much each poker hand is worth before you play video poker.
Jacks or Better Paytable Explained
The Jacks or Better paytable resembles the traditional poker hand rankings in many ways. Namely, the order of hands, from worst to best, is the same in Jacks or Better and games like Five Card Draw or Texas Hold’em Poker.
The one difference, as we already touched on, is that hands in Jacks or Better have a fixed value, as there is no betting, calling, or folding happening throughout the hand.
Instead, each “made” poker hand is worth exactly a fixed amount, depending on your initial bet. Here is a look at all the possible hands you can make in Jacks or Better, their payouts, as well as the likelihood of making each hand:
|Poker Hand
|Example
|Payout
|Odds
|Royal Flush
|AsKsQsJsTs
|800x*
|1 in 649,740
|Straight Flush
|9h8h7h6h5h
|50x
|1 in 72,193
|Four of a Kind
|QsQhQcQd7s
|25x
|1 in 4,165
|Full House
|KcKdKh6s6d
|9x
|1 in 694
|Flush
|Ac9c7c4c2c
|6x
|1 in 509
|Straight
|JhTs9c8h7c
|4x
|1 in 255
|Three of a Kind
|TsTdTcAh5d
|3x
|1 in 47
|Two Pair
|JdJs7h7c9d
|2x
|1 in 21
|Pair (Jacks or Better)
|KsKcTh6s3d
|1x
|1 in 7.69
*Royal Flush payout is only 800x when you bet five coins, and 250x if you bet less
Example Jacks or Better Video Poker Hand
If you still aren’t clear on how Jacks or Better works exactly, the best way to explain is through an example.
Here is how a hand of Jacks or Better could go down:
You approach a Jacks or Better video poker machine, set the coin value to $1, and choose to bet 5 coins, for a total value of $5 per hand.
You press the play button and you are dealt Kd Ks 9h 6c 3s. Applying the optimal Jacks or Better strategy, which we will learn next, you choose to hold the two Kings while discarding the other cards.
You receive Kh 7c 2d as your new cards. Your hand is now Kd Ks Kh 7c 2d. According to the poker hand rankings, you hold three of a kind, Kings. A quick look at the paytable indicates this hand is worth 3x.
In this case, since you were betting $5 per hand, you received a payout of $15, for a $10 profit. The hand is now over, and you may choose to press play again or cash out your winnings.
Optimal Jacks or Better Strategy
Now that you know how to play Jacks or Better on the most basic level, let’s get into some video poker strategy talk and figure out which cards you should hold and which you should let go of.
Keep in mind that the optimal Jacks or Better strategy is perfect, and any deviations from it will only cause you to increase the house edge and decrease your own RTP rate.
Follow these simple pointers, and you will never make a mistake playing Jacks or Better again:
- If you have four cards to a Straight or a Flush without a pair, hold the four cards and draw one.
- If you have three cards to a Royal Flush without a pair, hold the three cards and draw two.
- If you have three cards to a Straight Flush without a pair, hold the three cards and draw two.
- If you have a low pair (under Jacks), keep the pair unless you have four to a Flush or three to a Royal Flush.
- If you have a high pair (Jacks or better), keep the pair unless you have four to a Royal Flush.
- If you have no matching cards or draws, hold one high card (Jack or better), and draw four.
- If you have no matching cars, draws, or high cards, draw five.
It really is as simple as that! Playing Jacks or Better is very easy, and there are very few scenarios in which you should even question yourself.
While many players get confused and draw to a Royal Flush anytime they have three, or even just two cards to it, you should not make this mistake.
Instead, follow the optimal Jacks or Better strategy we described above, and you will see optimal results and the best possible RTP rate every time.
Jacks or Better Tips & Tricks
We have covered the basic strategy for Jacks or Better video poker in some detail, but there are still some useful tips and tricks we have to share with you.
These tips will help you maintain the best possible win-rate and ensure you don’t make mistakes that cost you money in the long run:
- Always Bet Five Coins: Betting five coins qualifies you for the 800x Royal Flush jackpot. Instead of betting fewer coins, reduce the coin value if you want to bet smaller, but always bet five coins, no matter what.
- Keep Your High Pair: If you have a pair of Jacks or better, you should only break it for a four-card Royal Flush draw. In all other cases, the odds simply aren’t there, and you should keep the pair and hope to improve to a trips or better.
- Always Go for the Royal: If you have four cards to a Royal Flush, you should always go for the draw. You have a 1 in 48 chance of making the hand worth 800x your bet, which is easily a profitable play.
- Always Keep Two Pair or Trips: If you have two pair or trips, you can’t go for the Royal Flush, so keeping these cards is your best bet. Keep the made hand and hope to improve to a full house or quads.
- Be Careful with Your Bankroll: Jacks or Better may have a high RTP, but it’s also a high variance game. Make sure you have a bankroll to sustain the bets you are making, and don’t bet too high on any single hand.
- Play the Full Paytable: Only play on Jacks or Better video poker machines with a 9/6 payout (9x for full house, 6x for flush). If you see a different paytable, don’t sit at the machine, as the RTP of this game is lower than you expect.
- Make Use of Casino Promotions: Any promotions you can find in either online or live casinos can help boost your Jacks or Better win-rate. With the RTP already at a high level, a little extra help can even make you a winner.
- Be Patient: You won’t land a Royal Flush every time you play Jacks or Better, so be patient, keep playing the right way, and your jackpot will hit when you least expect it.
FAQ
What is Jacks or Better video poker?
Jacks or Better video poker is the most popular video poker machine based on the classic game of Five Card Draw poker.
What is the RTP of Jacks or Better video poker?
Jacks or Better machines with a 9/6 paytable have an RTP of 99.54%, which makes them some of the best gambling games in any casino.
What is the best hand in Jacks or Better?
The best possible hand in Jacks or Better video poker is a royal flush, made up of the five highest ranked cards of the same suit.
Should I always draw to a Royal Flush?
You should draw to a Royal Flush anytime you have three cards to it, except if you have a pair. In that case, you should only draw to the Royal Flush if you have four cards to it.
Should I ever discard winning hands in Jacks or Better?
The only time when it makes sense to break a winning hand is when you have four cards to a Royal Flush, in which case breaking a pair, straight, or flush makes sense.
Should I always bet five coins in Jacks or Better video poker?
Yes, you should always bet five coins to a hand, as this is the only way to qualify for the 800x Royal Flush jackpot.