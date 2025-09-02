Best Live Poker Tournaments in September 2025: It’s Time for WSOP Europe

August was certainly an exciting month for live poker in Europe, with the EPT Barcelona stealing the spotlight once more and putting on a show that we’ve come to expect from this most popular stop on all of EPT calendar.
With August in the books, we are headed for a new month, and this one will be marked by another major series. Namely, this September will see the start of the World Series of Poker Europe in Rozvadov, giving players a bunch more chances to win some coveted WSOP bracelets.
888poker is back with its final LIVE stop for the year, featuring an exciting series in London. The operator is set to wrap things up in style, bringing another fun and affordable event for poker fans in the UK and across Europe.
For players in the United States, the MSPT will be hosting two events. The first one takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, followed by the Wisconsin Poker State Championship featuring a hefty $1,000,000 guarantee.
September 2025 Live Poker Series
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Venue
|Main Event BI
|Sep 4 – 14
|888poker LIVE London
|London, UK
|Victoria Casino (VIC)
|£1,250
|Sep 17 – Oct 8
|WSOP Europe
|Rozvadov, Czech Republic
|King’s Casino
|€10,350
|Sep 25 – 28
|Nevada State Poker Championship (MSPT)
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Venetian Casino
|$400
|Sep 30 – Oct 4
|Wisconsin Poker State Championship (MSPT)
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|Potawatomi Casino
|$1,110
888poker Wraps Another Successful LIVE Season in London
Running Sep 4 – 14, the stop in London represents the culmination of the official 888poker LIVE season for 2025. As such, the stop features a rich schedule of events with buy-ins tailored to suit recreational players looking for that major live poker series experience.
At the center of it all is the £1,250 Main Event. Featuring three individual starting flights and unlimited reentries, the tournament comes with a very generous guarantee of £250,000. These events are usually a mixed bag of recreational players and low-stakes grinders and represent a good value.
Built around the Main Event is a very solid schedule of tournaments. One that stands out is the £340 Mini Main, which comes with a guarantee of £100,000. There is also an unavoidable Mystery Bounty event, and even some options for PLO fans.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|No. of Events
|888poker LIVE London
|Sep 4 – 14
|£1,250
|£250,000
|10
WSOP Europe Kicks Off in Rozvadov
The World Series of Poker Europe 2025 will be taking place at King’s Casino in Rozvadov from Sep 17 to Oct 8. There are 15 bracelet events on offer. Buy-ins start as low as €350, and there are actually three tournaments with buy-ins under €1,000.
Thus, the 2025 WSOP Europe represents a great opportunity for all players to try and win a bracelet, but especially for those who can’t get to Las Vegas to compete in the summer series. For many, it is a much more affordable alternative.
The €10,350 Main Event is sure to attract many pros, especially from the continent. However, with a €6,000,000 guarantee and many satellites available live and online, it’s still worth trying to get in the mix, even if you are more of a recreational player.
If it is cheaper buy-ins that you’re looking for, this year’s WSOPE brings plenty, such as:
- Event #1 – €1,200 NLH Bounty Hunter (€500,000 GTD)
- Event #2 – €350 NLH King’s Million (€1,000,000 GTD)
- Event #3 – €1,000 Omaha 8-Max (€1,000,000 GTD)
- Event #7 – €550 Colossus (€1,500,000 GTD)
- Event #11 – €777 NLH Lucky 7’s (€1,000,000 GTD)
If you need more info, you can check out our article featuring the full schedule for the 2025 WSOP Europe and more details about the upcoming series.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|No. of Events
|World Series of Poker Europe
|Sep 17 – Oct 8
|€10,350
|€6,000,000
|15
Couple of MSPT Events for US Players
In the United States, the Major Series of Poker The Tour (formerly Mid-States Poker Tour) will feature two stops, both taking place towards the end of September.
First on the docket is the Nevada State Poker Championship taking place at the Wynn Casino. The festival takes place in the midst of the Venetian Las Vegas Classic, so you can expect to find plenty of action all over the place. As for the MSPT, the Main Event comes with a buy-in of just $400 and a guarantee of $100,000.
Following shortly after is the Wisconsin Poker State Championship at the Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee. The series is highlighted by the $1,110 Main Event with a big $1,000,000 guarantee, but there are a couple of fun side events in the mix as well, especially the $400 100 Grand Stack featuring a promise of $200,000.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|No. of Events
|Nevada State Poker Championship
|Sep 25 – 28
|$400
|$100,000
|18
|Wisconsin State Poker Championship
|Sep 30 – Oct 4
|$1,110
|$1,000,000
|11