WSOP Europe 2025 Returns in September With 15 Bracelet Events

Just a couple of week after announcing the full schedule for the 2025 WSOP in Las Vegas, details for the European leg of poker’s biggest series were revealed as well.
We now know that the 2025 World Series of Poker Europe will take place during the second half of September and the first week of October (Sep 17 – Oct 8), and once again, it will all happen at the now-legendary King’s Casino in Rozvadov, Czech Republic.
Players will have 15 opportunities to win coveted gold bracelets and seize a share of €20,000,000 in prize money guaranteed across the series, which means that the King’s Casino will once again become the center of the poker world this fall.
WSOP Europe 2025 Full Schedule
|Dates
|Event
|Buy-in
|GTD
|Sep 17 – 19
|#1 WSOPE NLH Bounty Hunter Opener
|€1,200
|€500,000
|Sep 17 – 22
|#2 WSOPE NLH King’s Million
|€350
|€1,000,000
|Sep 18 – 23
|#3 WSOPE Pot Limit Omaha 8-max
|€2,000
|€1,000,000
|Sep 21 – 23
|#4 WSOPE NLH 2K Monsterstack
|€2,000
|€1,000,000
|Sep 22 – 27
|#5 WSOPE NLH Mini Main Event
|€1,350
|€1,500,000
|Sep 23 – 25
|#6 WSOPE 2K Pot Limit Omaha
|€2,000
|€1,000,000
|Sep 24 – 29
|#7 WSOPE NLH Colossus
|€550
|€1,500,000
|Sep 27 – 29
|#8 WSOPE 5K Pot Limit Omaha
|€5,000
|€1,000,000
|Sep 28 – 30
|#9 WSOPE NLH 3K 6-max
|€3,000
|€1,000,000
|Sep 29 – 30
|#10 WSOPE 10K PLO Mystery Bounty
|€10,000
|€1,000,000
|Sep 29 – 30
|#11 WSOPE NLH Lucky 7s
|€777
|€500,000
|Sep 30 – Oct 2
|#12 WSOPE NLH Mystery Million
|€1,500
|€1,000,000
|Sep 30 – Oct 1
|#13 WSOPE NLH GGMillion€
|€25,000
|€1,000,000
|Oct 3 – 8
|#14 WSOPE Main Event – NLHE European Championship
|€10,350
|€6,000,000
|Oct 4 – 8
|#15 WSOPE 2025 NLH Closer
|€1,000
|€1,000,000
2025 WSOP Europe Main Event & Highlights
The 2025 WSOPE Main Event comes with a big guarantee of €6,000,000, which is a whole million more than last year. This means that organizers are expecting an even bigger turnout in 2025, and given the trends we’ve been seeing in live poker, the odds of this happening are quite good.
The Main Event is the penultimate tournament on the schedule, taking place Oct 3 – 8, making it easier for players who may only be interested in playing the big one to plan things.
However, there are certainly many reasons to be in Rozvadov from the very start of the series, as the schedule features 15 events, and quite a few of them have very affordable buy-ins and juicy guarantees.
The Mini Main Event taking place Sep 22 – 27 brings a promise of €1,500,000 with a buy-in of just €1,350, so this one sounds like a good value proposition.
The same goes for Event #7, €550 Colossus, which will also dish out at least €1.5 million in prizes.
There are also four PLO tournaments on the 2025 WSOP schedule, each with €1M guaranteed, which should make the four-card variation aficionados quite happy. That said, there are no other poker variations or mixed-game tournaments on the docket.
All in all, WSOP Europe 2025 looks very promising, with a good range of buy-ins and rather generous guarantees, and with the full schedule already out, you can start planning well ahead of time.
And, if you’re ready to book right now, King’s Casino is offering some pretty sweet early bird prices until the end of the month!