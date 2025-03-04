The Untold Story of TDA Beginnings

2025 marks a third of a century working in the poker industry, and an industry that I never anticipated to be in when I was a clueless 18-year old high school graduate. My parents never wanted me to be in the gambling industry because they knew the pitfalls that came with it but not only have I had a very rewarding career it also has given me the opportunity to see the world, meet thousands or people I consider friends but also the biggest benefit of meeting my wife of 20 years Maryann at Binions Horseshoe when I was Tournament Director of the World Series of Poker.
I have always considered the creation of the Tournament Directors Association (TDA) my biggest career achievement, and it never would have happened if it wasn’t for Linda Johnson, who is in my opinion one of poker’s greatest ambassadors and still a founding board member.
I came to Las Vegas in 2001 and 1st stepped into the WSOP with the intention of getting the support of the WSOP TD of the time, Bob Thompson. It was shot down and I was very disappointed but was lucky enough to know Linda and Jan Fisher who were running the World Poker Industry Conference (WPiC) at the Orleans Casino and we were able to have the first TDA Summit with on the tail end of the WPIC and it was attended by 25 TD’s and Card Room Managers. The TDA Summits now draw attendees from around the world and we have expanded to multiple countries including Japan, and upcoming in Europe, South America, and back to Asia.
The goal of the TDA is to standardize tournament rules by getting the opinions of players, TDs, Card Room Managers, and dealers, and getting those in the extreme minority in differences to change their mind for the benefit of standardization and consistency.
We meet for the TDA Summit every two years to discuss current issues facing tournament poker, current rules that may need changing or new procedures that could be added to improve the game. We are always open to new ideas and love to have player input because they are the most important to the game.
Today, the TDA is used around the world and in every major tour and it makes it easier for players, dealers, and floor staff to have a reference of consistent standard rules. For more info, visit PokerTDA.com
My mission has always been to grow the game around the world and get new and recreational players to find the game and passion for poker. I make myself available through social media for helping players, dealers, and staff that may have questions.
You can reach me through X at @SavagePoker, and connect via Instagram or Facebook.