Best Live Tournaments to Play in March 2025

March will be the richest month of the year so far when it comes to live poker tournaments. There are festivals of all shapes and sizes taking place all over the world, and there is a lot to get excited for.

One of the March highlights is definitely the newly-launched PokerStars Open tour, which will see its first festival play out in Italy.

The World Poker Tour action will continue this month, with a couple of main tour stops in the US and the Prime festival in Cyprus and Australia.

For more low-stakes action in Europe, you should make your way to Glasgow, where 888poker will be hosting another fun and affordable event.

These are just some of the highlights. Read on for the full breakdown of the best live poker tournaments to play in March 2025 and start planning.

March 2025 Live Poker Series

DatesEventLocationVenueMain Even BI
Mar 2 – 5WPT ChoctawDurant, OKChoctaw Casino$3,800
Mar 5 – 17WSOP Circuit TulsaTulsa, OKHard Rock Casino, Tulsa$1,700
Mar 6 – 8PGT Super High Roller BowlLas Vegas, NVAria Resort & Casino$100,500
Mar 10 – 16PokerStars Open CampioneCampione d’Italia, ItalyCasinò di Campione€1,100
Mar 13 – 17WPT Prime CyprusÇatalköy, CyprusChamada Prestige Hotel & Spa$1,100
Mar 13 – 23888poker LIVE GlasgowGlasgow, UKMerchant City Casino£888
Mar 13 – 24WSOP Circuit Turning StoneVerona, NYTurning Stone Resort Casino$1,700
Mar 14 – 22WSOP International Circuit – Holland CasinoAmsterdam, NetherlandsHolland Casino€1,100
Mar 16 – 19WPT Rolling ThunderLincoln, CAThunder Valley Casino$3,500
Mar 19 – 23MSPT Grand Falls CasinoLarchwood, IA,Grand Falls Casino$1,110
Mar 20 – 31WSOP Circuit HorseshoeLas Vegas, NVHorseshoe Casino$1,700
Mar 21 – 26WPT Prime Gold CoastBroadbeach, AustraliaThe Star Gold CoastAU$2,000
Mar 25 – 30MSPT Riverside FestivalRiverside, IARiverside Casino$1,110
Mar 25 – Apr 5PGT PLO SeriesLas Vegas, NVAria Resort & Casino$25,200

WPT Action Heats up in March

The World Poker Tour may have gotten off to a slow start in 2025, but it is starting to pick up speed. Between the main tour and the Prime, there are five festivals on the docket in March, taking place in all corners of the world.

Things will kick off in Durant, Oklahoma, the first week of March, with the WPT Choctaw festival highlighted by the $3,800 Main Event.

Next, the World Poker Tour is visiting Cyprus to host the WPT Prime festival there. The $1,100 Championship event features a big guarantee of $1,000,000, while the rest of the schedule brings a lot of affordable action, with buy-ins starting as low as $440 and satellites available from $220.

The always-popular $3,800 WPT Rolling Thunder Championship is on the docket Mar 16 – 19.

Finally, wrapping things up for the month, the series is traveling to the other side of the world for the WPT Prime Gold Coast Championship Festival in Australia. The AU$2,000 Championship will be the highlight of the festival, but the full schedule features loads of action for all bankrolls.

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDBuy-in RangeNo. of Events
WPT ChoctawMar 2 – 5$3,800$2,000,000$3,8001
WPT Prime CyprusMar 13 – 17$1,100$1,000,000$440 – $3,80013
WPT Rolling ThunderMar 16 – 19$3,500N/A$3,5001
WPT Prime Gold CoastMar 21 – 26AU$2,000N/AAU$450 – AU$5,00023

WSOP Circuit Action in the US & Europe

In March, players will have ample opportunities to claim some WSOPC rings, with three festivals taking place in the US and one playing out in Europe, in the Netherlands.

First in line is the WSOPC festival in Hard Rock Tulsa, featuring 15 events with a nice range of buy-ins between $250 and $1,700.

Following in its footsteps is the WSOPC Turning Stone, kicking off on Mar 13 and bringing out a rich schedule of 18 ring-awarding tournaments and the $1,700 Main Event with a generous $1,000,000 guarantee.

On the other side of the pond, WSOP International Circuit will visit the Holland Casino in the Netherlands. Kicking off on Mar 14, the festival features eight tournaments.

Wrapping things up for the month is the festival at the Horseshoe Casino in Las Vegas, lasting Mar 20 – 31. This one brings quite a few big guarantees, including the $750k guarantee for the $1,700 Main Event and the $300k guarantee for the $1,125 Mystery Bounty event.

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDBuy-in RangeNo. of Events
WSOP Circuit TulsaMar 5 – 17$1,700N/A$250 – $1,70015
WSOP Circuit Turning StoneMar 13 – 24$1,700$1,000,000$300 – $2,20018
WSOP International Circuit – Holland CasinoMar 14 – 22€1,100N/A€200 – €2,0008
WSOP Circuit HorseshoeMar 20 – 31$1,700$750,000$250 – $3,30018

PokerStars Open Rolls Out in Italy

The new live series powered by PokerStars kicks off in March. The first festival of the 2025 PokerStars Open takes place in Campione d’Italia, Italy from Mar 10 – 16.

The series boasts a €1,100 Main Event with a very generous €1,000,000 guarantee, which is bound to attract a fair bit of attention from the local poker community and beyond.

The full schedule features 20 events geared towards low and mid-stakes players, with buy-ins starting at just €220.

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDBuy-in RangeNo. of Events
PokerStars Open CampioneMar 10 – 16€1,000€1,000,000€220 – €5,00020

888poker LIVE Takes Over Glasgow

888poker LIVE is heading to Glasgow’s Merchant City Casino between Mar 12 and 23 to host its first-ever live festival in the vibrant Scottish city.

The £888 Main Event comes with a rather handsome guarantee of £250,000, but there is plenty more action surrounding the big one.

The £250 Mini Main Event is very affordable and comes with a hefty promise of £100,000, so that one is likely to garner some attention.

At the end of the festival, players will have a shot to rub shoulders with some big names and win extra bounties in the Beat the Ambassadors event.

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDBuy-in RangeNo. of Events
888poker LIVE GlasgowMar 12 – 23£888£250,000£200 – £1,50013

Two Mid-States Poker Tour Festivals in March

For mid-rollers in the US, the Mid-States Poker Tour (MSPT) is hosting two festivals in March, both taking place in Iowa.

The first one takes place Mar 19 – 23 at Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood. The $1,110 Main Event features a $200,000 guarantee, with a bunch of surrounding satellites and a few more Monsterstack events to keep you busy.

The second festival happens Mar 25 – 30 at Riverside Casino in Riverside, featuring the $300k-guranteed Main Event and a similar schedule of satellites and side events.

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDBuy-in RangeNo. of Events
MSPT Grand FallsMar 19 – 23$1,110$200,000$70 – $1,1104
MSPT Grand FallsMar 19 – 23$1,110$300,000$70 – $1,1105

PokerGO Tour Continues

Finally, there are a couple of events on the schedule for the PokerGO Tour as well, with their usual big buy-ins and expected big names.

The first one is a single tournament, the $100,500 PGT Super High Roller Bowl, which is the culmination of the PGT Mixed Games festival. This tournament will be played in the mixed game format as well, which means it will attract some of the best all-around poker specialist alive.

Starting at the end of March and rolling into April is the PGT PLO Series, featuring eleven tournaments and highlighted by the $25,200 Pot-Limit Omaha Championship.

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDBuy-in RangeNo. of Events
PGT Super High Roller BowlMar 6 – 8$100,500N/A$100,5001
PGT PLO SeriesMar 25 – Apr 10$25,200N/A$5,100 – $25,20011

Must Read