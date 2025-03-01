Best Live Tournaments to Play in March 2025

March will be the richest month of the year so far when it comes to live poker tournaments. There are festivals of all shapes and sizes taking place all over the world, and there is a lot to get excited for.
One of the March highlights is definitely the newly-launched PokerStars Open tour, which will see its first festival play out in Italy.
The World Poker Tour action will continue this month, with a couple of main tour stops in the US and the Prime festival in Cyprus and Australia.
For more low-stakes action in Europe, you should make your way to Glasgow, where 888poker will be hosting another fun and affordable event.
These are just some of the highlights. Read on for the full breakdown of the best live poker tournaments to play in March 2025 and start planning.
March 2025 Live Poker Series
|Dates
|Event
|Location
|Venue
|Main Even BI
|Mar 2 – 5
|WPT Choctaw
|Durant, OK
|Choctaw Casino
|$3,800
|Mar 5 – 17
|WSOP Circuit Tulsa
|Tulsa, OK
|Hard Rock Casino, Tulsa
|$1,700
|Mar 6 – 8
|PGT Super High Roller Bowl
|Las Vegas, NV
|Aria Resort & Casino
|$100,500
|Mar 10 – 16
|PokerStars Open Campione
|Campione d’Italia, Italy
|Casinò di Campione
|€1,100
|Mar 13 – 17
|WPT Prime Cyprus
|Çatalköy, Cyprus
|Chamada Prestige Hotel & Spa
|$1,100
|Mar 13 – 23
|888poker LIVE Glasgow
|Glasgow, UK
|Merchant City Casino
|£888
|Mar 13 – 24
|WSOP Circuit Turning Stone
|Verona, NY
|Turning Stone Resort Casino
|$1,700
|Mar 14 – 22
|WSOP International Circuit – Holland Casino
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Holland Casino
|€1,100
|Mar 16 – 19
|WPT Rolling Thunder
|Lincoln, CA
|Thunder Valley Casino
|$3,500
|Mar 19 – 23
|MSPT Grand Falls Casino
|Larchwood, IA,
|Grand Falls Casino
|$1,110
|Mar 20 – 31
|WSOP Circuit Horseshoe
|Las Vegas, NV
|Horseshoe Casino
|$1,700
|Mar 21 – 26
|WPT Prime Gold Coast
|Broadbeach, Australia
|The Star Gold Coast
|AU$2,000
|Mar 25 – 30
|MSPT Riverside Festival
|Riverside, IA
|Riverside Casino
|$1,110
|Mar 25 – Apr 5
|PGT PLO Series
|Las Vegas, NV
|Aria Resort & Casino
|$25,200
WPT Action Heats up in March
The World Poker Tour may have gotten off to a slow start in 2025, but it is starting to pick up speed. Between the main tour and the Prime, there are five festivals on the docket in March, taking place in all corners of the world.
Things will kick off in Durant, Oklahoma, the first week of March, with the WPT Choctaw festival highlighted by the $3,800 Main Event.
Next, the World Poker Tour is visiting Cyprus to host the WPT Prime festival there. The $1,100 Championship event features a big guarantee of $1,000,000, while the rest of the schedule brings a lot of affordable action, with buy-ins starting as low as $440 and satellites available from $220.
The always-popular $3,800 WPT Rolling Thunder Championship is on the docket Mar 16 – 19.
Finally, wrapping things up for the month, the series is traveling to the other side of the world for the WPT Prime Gold Coast Championship Festival in Australia. The AU$2,000 Championship will be the highlight of the festival, but the full schedule features loads of action for all bankrolls.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|Buy-in Range
|No. of Events
|WPT Choctaw
|Mar 2 – 5
|$3,800
|$2,000,000
|$3,800
|1
|WPT Prime Cyprus
|Mar 13 – 17
|$1,100
|$1,000,000
|$440 – $3,800
|13
|WPT Rolling Thunder
|Mar 16 – 19
|$3,500
|N/A
|$3,500
|1
|WPT Prime Gold Coast
|Mar 21 – 26
|AU$2,000
|N/A
|AU$450 – AU$5,000
|23
WSOP Circuit Action in the US & Europe
In March, players will have ample opportunities to claim some WSOPC rings, with three festivals taking place in the US and one playing out in Europe, in the Netherlands.
First in line is the WSOPC festival in Hard Rock Tulsa, featuring 15 events with a nice range of buy-ins between $250 and $1,700.
Following in its footsteps is the WSOPC Turning Stone, kicking off on Mar 13 and bringing out a rich schedule of 18 ring-awarding tournaments and the $1,700 Main Event with a generous $1,000,000 guarantee.
On the other side of the pond, WSOP International Circuit will visit the Holland Casino in the Netherlands. Kicking off on Mar 14, the festival features eight tournaments.
Wrapping things up for the month is the festival at the Horseshoe Casino in Las Vegas, lasting Mar 20 – 31. This one brings quite a few big guarantees, including the $750k guarantee for the $1,700 Main Event and the $300k guarantee for the $1,125 Mystery Bounty event.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|Buy-in Range
|No. of Events
|WSOP Circuit Tulsa
|Mar 5 – 17
|$1,700
|N/A
|$250 – $1,700
|15
|WSOP Circuit Turning Stone
|Mar 13 – 24
|$1,700
|$1,000,000
|$300 – $2,200
|18
|WSOP International Circuit – Holland Casino
|Mar 14 – 22
|€1,100
|N/A
|€200 – €2,000
|8
|WSOP Circuit Horseshoe
|Mar 20 – 31
|$1,700
|$750,000
|$250 – $3,300
|18
PokerStars Open Rolls Out in Italy
The new live series powered by PokerStars kicks off in March. The first festival of the 2025 PokerStars Open takes place in Campione d’Italia, Italy from Mar 10 – 16.
The series boasts a €1,100 Main Event with a very generous €1,000,000 guarantee, which is bound to attract a fair bit of attention from the local poker community and beyond.
The full schedule features 20 events geared towards low and mid-stakes players, with buy-ins starting at just €220.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|Buy-in Range
|No. of Events
|PokerStars Open Campione
|Mar 10 – 16
|€1,000
|€1,000,000
|€220 – €5,000
|20
888poker LIVE Takes Over Glasgow
888poker LIVE is heading to Glasgow’s Merchant City Casino between Mar 12 and 23 to host its first-ever live festival in the vibrant Scottish city.
The £888 Main Event comes with a rather handsome guarantee of £250,000, but there is plenty more action surrounding the big one.
The £250 Mini Main Event is very affordable and comes with a hefty promise of £100,000, so that one is likely to garner some attention.
At the end of the festival, players will have a shot to rub shoulders with some big names and win extra bounties in the Beat the Ambassadors event.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|Buy-in Range
|No. of Events
|888poker LIVE Glasgow
|Mar 12 – 23
|£888
|£250,000
|£200 – £1,500
|13
Two Mid-States Poker Tour Festivals in March
For mid-rollers in the US, the Mid-States Poker Tour (MSPT) is hosting two festivals in March, both taking place in Iowa.
The first one takes place Mar 19 – 23 at Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood. The $1,110 Main Event features a $200,000 guarantee, with a bunch of surrounding satellites and a few more Monsterstack events to keep you busy.
The second festival happens Mar 25 – 30 at Riverside Casino in Riverside, featuring the $300k-guranteed Main Event and a similar schedule of satellites and side events.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|Buy-in Range
|No. of Events
|MSPT Grand Falls
|Mar 19 – 23
|$1,110
|$200,000
|$70 – $1,110
|4
|MSPT Grand Falls
|Mar 19 – 23
|$1,110
|$300,000
|$70 – $1,110
|5
PokerGO Tour Continues
Finally, there are a couple of events on the schedule for the PokerGO Tour as well, with their usual big buy-ins and expected big names.
The first one is a single tournament, the $100,500 PGT Super High Roller Bowl, which is the culmination of the PGT Mixed Games festival. This tournament will be played in the mixed game format as well, which means it will attract some of the best all-around poker specialist alive.
Starting at the end of March and rolling into April is the PGT PLO Series, featuring eleven tournaments and highlighted by the $25,200 Pot-Limit Omaha Championship.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|Buy-in Range
|No. of Events
|PGT Super High Roller Bowl
|Mar 6 – 8
|$100,500
|N/A
|$100,500
|1
|PGT PLO Series
|Mar 25 – Apr 10
|$25,200
|N/A
|$5,100 – $25,200
|11