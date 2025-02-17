WSOP Schedule Reveals 100 Live Bracelets and Six New Events

The world’s biggest tournament poker series is back, with the 56th Annual World Series of Poker (WSOP) running from May 27 to July 16 this year.
The official schedule for poker’s biggest extravaganza was released by the WSOP today, and it features a total of 100 bracelet events, more than ever before in the history of the Series.
This is the first WSOP to run in Las Vegas since GGPoker acquired the WSOP brand last year in a $500 million deal, which made the online poker operator the owner of the prestigious tournament series.
Despite the change in ownership, the 2025 WSOP will be more similar to its previous versions than expected, with only six new events added to the schedule, and the vast majority of popular tournaments still in the mix.
Like last year, the festival will play out at Horseshoe and Paris, a pair of adjacent Caesars Entertainment properties in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip, one of the most attractive locations in the poker world.
Let’s take a look at the full 2025 WSOP schedule, as well as a more detailed look at some of the new events and the key tournaments to look out for this summer.
GGPoker Adds Six Brand-New WSOP Events
The 2025 WSOP schedule was heavily anticipated, with most players and fans expecting the new owners to stir things up and come up with some fresh ideas for the Series.
To the disappointment of some, WSOP added only six new events to the schedule, including a $100k PLO High-Roller, the first ever TORSE bracelet event, and a PLO Double Board Bomb Pot event.
The high-stakes community will look forward to the introduction of two new PLO High Rollers to the schedule.
The $25k PLO/NLH Mix event will start on June 2, early in the Series, while the $100k PLO High Roller will start almost a full month later, on July 1.
Both events are expected to draw in some of the most elite players in the world, including PLO and high-stakes tournament specialists.
A $1,500 PLO Double Board Bomb Pot event will put the novel tournament format to the test, being the first Double Board Bomb Pot tournament to feature only PLO.
Another brand-new event at the 56th WSOP will be the “Battle of the Ages” event. Featuring a $1,000 buyin, this tournament will feature two starting flights, one for players under 50 years of age, and one for those over.
The field will mix on Day 2, guaranteeing approximately one half of the field will be made up of young bucks and the other of experienced veterans of the game.
To the jubilation of many mixed game fans at the WSOP, the Series has decided to add a $3,000 TORSE event to the schedule as well.
This event will start on July 11 and will replace the game of Texas Hold’em with 2-7 Triple Draw, making it even more appealing to players who specialize in non-Hold’em events.
Finally, a $5,000 Super Turbo Bounty NLH event will run on July 8 as the last of the new events on the schedule. Last year, a $10k Super Turbo Bounty ran at the WSOP, along with a couple of lower stakes versions of the same event.
Chasing New Records at the Main Event
The 2024 WSOP Main Event broke attendance records when 10,112 players showed up to play the biggest freezeout tournament of the year.
Jonathan Tamayo took down the champion’s title and the glory that comes with it, although not without some controversy.
This time around, WSOP will once again be looking to shatter records and make history, but hopefully without the drama that surrounded the 2024 WSOP Main Event final table.
This year’s Main Event flights will run on June 2, 3, 4, and 5, with Day 2 action starting on July 6. The final table of the Main Event will play out on July 15 and 16, with plenty of action in-between.
The slowest structure tournament of the year is guaranteed to bring in thousands of players, including previous champions, poker veterans, and recreational players looking to make their poker dream into reality.
A Strong Online Presence Is Expected
Ever since GGPoker took over WSOP, we have been expecting the Series’ online presence to grow to new levels.
The online bracelet schedule has not yet been announced, so it remains to be seen how it will compare to last year’s, when a total of 30 online bracelets were handed out to players across Nevada, Michigan, and New Jersey, along with 7 more to those in Pennsylvania.
What we do know for sure is that players in both the US and the rest of the world will have plenty of opportunity to win their WSOP seats through online satellites at GGPoker and WSOP.com.
A greater number of players is expected to win their WSOP packages online than ever before, with GGPoker now acting as more than just the sponsor for the world’s biggest tournament poker spectacle.
Full WSOP 2025 Schedule Revealed
We have looked at the key new events added to the 2025 WSOP schedule, as well as the Main Event dates, and other highlights.
Now, without further ado, let’s take a look at the full 2025 WSOP schedule, with all 100 bracelet events, their dates, and buyins revealed:
|Start Date
|Event #
|Event Name
|Tuesday, May 27
|#1
|$1,000 Mystery Millions
|Tuesday, May 27
|#2
|$500 Industry Employees NLH
|Wednesday, May 28
|#3
|$5,000 Eight Handed NLH
|Wednesday, May 28
|#4
|$1,500 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better
|Thursday, May 29
|#5
|$5,000 PLO
|Thursday, May 29
|#6
|$1,500 Seven Card Stud
|Friday, May 30
|#7
|$25,000 Heads Up NLH Championship
|Friday, May 30
|#8
|$1,500 Dealers Choice 6-Max
|Saturday, May 31
|#9
|$10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better Championship
|Sunday, June 1
|#10
|$600 NLH Deepstack
|Sunday, June 1
|#11
|$10,000 Mystery Bounty NLH
|Sunday, June 1
|#12
|$1,500 NL 2-7 Single Draw
|Monday, June 2
|#13
|$1,500 6-Max NLH
|Monday, June 2
|#14
|$25,000 High Roller NLH/PLO
|Monday, June 2
|#15
|$1,500 Omaha Mix
|Tuesday, June 3
|#16
|$600 PLO Deepstack
|Tuesday, June 3
|#17
|$2,000 NLH
|Tuesday, June 3
|#18
|$10,000 Dealers Choice Championship 6-Max
|Wednesday, June 4
|#19
|$500 COLOSSUS NLH
|Wednesday, June 4
|#20
|$1,500 Shootout NLH
|Wednesday, June 4
|#21
|$1,500 PLO Hi-Lo 8 or Better
|Thursday, June 5
|#22
|$25,000 High Roller 6-Max NLH
|Thursday, June 5
|#23
|$1,500 Badugi
|Friday, June 6
|#24
|$1,500 PLO Double Board Bomb Pot
|Friday, June 6
|#25
|$10,000 Seven Card Stud Championship
|Saturday, June 7
|#26
|$25,000 High Roller NLH 8-Max
|Saturday, June 7
|#27
|$1,500 Big O
|Sunday, June 8
|#28
|$600 Mixed NLH/PLO Deepstack
|Sunday, June 8
|#29
|$2,500 NLH
|Sunday, June 8
|#30
|$10,000 NL 2-7 Single Draw Championship
|Monday, June 9
|#31
|$800 8-Max NLH Deepstack
|Monday, June 9
|#32
|$50,000 High Roller NLH 8-Max
|Monday, June 9
|#33
|$1,500 Limit Hold’em
|Tuesday, June 10
|#34
|$1,500 Super Turbo Bounty NLH
|Tuesday, June 10
|#35
|$3,000 Freezeout NLH
|Tuesday, June 10
|#36
|$10,000 PLO Hi-Lo 8 or Better Championship
|Wednesday, June 11
|#37
|$1,500 Monster Stack NLH
|Wednesday, June 11
|#38
|$100,000 High Roller NLH
|Wednesday, June 11
|#39
|$1,500 HORSE
|Thursday, June 12
|#40
|$5,000 Seniors NLH
|Thursday, June 12
|#41
|$10,000 Limit Hold’em Championship
|Friday, June 13
|#42
|$1,000 PLO 8-Max
|Friday, June 13
|#43
|$1,500 Razz
|Saturday, June 14
|#44
|$10,000 Big O Championship
|Sunday, June 15
|#45
|$500 Salute to the Warriors NLH
|Sunday, June 15
|#46
|$250,000 Super High Roller NLH
|Sunday, June 15
|#47
|$2,500 Omaha Hi-Lo/Seven Card Stud Mix
|Monday, June 16
|#48
|$1,000 Seniors NLH Championship
|Monday, June 16
|#49
|$3,000 6-Max NLH
|Monday, June 16
|#50
|$10,000 Razz Champinship
|Tuesday, June 17
|#51
|$25,000 High Roller PLO
|Tuesday, June 17
|#52
|$1,500 Freezeout NLH
|Wednesday, June 18
|#53
|$1,500 Millionaire Maker NLH
|Wednesday, June 18
|#54
|$1,500 PLO
|Wednesday, June 18
|#55
|$10,000 HORSE Championship
|Thursday, June 19
|#56
|$2,500 Mixed Triple Draw Lowball
|Friday, June 20
|#57
|$50,000 High Roller PLO
|Saturday, June 21
|#58
|$3,000 Nine Game Mix
|Sunday, June 22
|#59
|$1,000 Battle of the Ages
|Sunday, June 22
|#60
|$3,000 6-Max Limit Hold’em
|Monday, June 23
|#61
|$500 NLH Freezeout
|Monday, June 23
|#62
|$5,000 6-Max NLH
|Monday, June 23
|#63
|$1,500 Limit 2-7 Triple Draw
|Tuesday, June 24
|#64
|$1,000 Super Seniors NLH
|Tuesday, June 24
|#65
|$1,000 TAG TEAM NLH
|Tuesday, June 24
|#66
|$50,000 Poker Players Championship
|Wednesday, June 25
|#67
|$300 Gladiators of Poker NLH
|Wednesday, June 25
|#68
|$3,000 NLH
|Wednesday, June 25
|#69
|$1,500 Seven Card Stud Hi-Lo 8 or Better
|Thursday, June 26
|#70
|$1,000 Ladies Championship
|Thursday, June 26
|#71
|$10,000 2-7 Triple Draw Championship
|Friday, June 27
|#72
|$10,000 Super Turbo Bounty NLH
|Friday, June 27
|#73
|$1,500 Eight Game Mix 6-Max
|Saturday, June 28
|#74
|$10,000 PLO Championship
|Sunday, June 29
|#75
|$1,000 MINI Main Event NLH
|Sunday, June 29
|#76
|$2,500 Mixed Big Bet Event
|Monday, June 30
|#77
|$10,000 Seven Card Stud Hi-Lo Championship
|Tuesday, July 1
|#78
|$600 PokerNews Deepstack Championship NLH
|Tuesday, July 1
|#79
|$100,000 High Roller PLO
|Wednesday, July 2
|#80
|$800 Summer Celebration NLH
|Wednesday, July 2
|#81
|$10,000 Main Event NLH World Championship
|Wednesday, July 2
|#82
|$10,000 Eight Game Mixed Championship
|Thursday, July 3
|#83
|$2,500 NLH Freezeout
|Friday, July 4
|#84
|$1,000 NLH
|Sunday, July 6
|#85
|$600 Ultra Stack NLH
|Tuesday, July 8
|#86
|$1,000 Mystery Bounty PLO
|Tuesday, July 8
|#87
|$5,000 Super Turbo Bounty NLH
|Wednesday, July 9
|#88
|$50,000 High Roller NLH
|Wednesday, July 9
|#89
|$3,000 Mid Stakes Championship NLH
|Thursday, July 10
|#90
|$777 Lucky 7s NLH
|Thursday, July 10
|#91
|$1,500 Six-Max PLO
|Friday, July 11
|#92
|$1,979 Poker Hall of Fame Bounty NLH
|Friday, July 11
|#93
|$3,000 TORSE
|Saturday, July 12
|#94
|$10,000 6-Max NLH Championship
|Sunday, July 13
|#95
|$800 NLH Deepstack
|Sunday, July 13
|#96
|$3,000 6-Max PLO
|Monday, July 14
|#97
|$1,500 The Closer NLH
|Monday, July 14
|#98
|$25,000 High Roller HORSE
|Tuesday, July 15
|#99
|$5,000 8-Max NLH
|Wednesday, July 16
|#100
|$1,000 Super Turbo NLH