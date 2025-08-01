Best Live Tournaments to Play in August 2025: EPT Barcelona Is Here!

Two of the most action-packed months of the year when it comes to poker tournaments are behind us. We are now entering August, where things always calm down a bit, but the good news for all players is that there are still quite a few series on the horizon, especially in Europe.
The title of the biggest poker festival in August certainly goes to EPT Barcelona, which is slated for the second half of the month and stands to be one of the most-visited events of the year.
The World Poker Tour will be going strong as well, with the main festival taking place in Cyprus and a Prime event in Taiwan.
The WSOP International Circuit is traveling to Slovakia, featuring 13 ring-awarding events, while PartyPoker is coming back with another live event in Glasgow.
On the other side of the pond, there are several Major Series of Poker Tour (formerly Mid-States Poker Tour) events scattered throughout the month.
All in all, players can find plenty of tournament action this August, with a host of events to fit every bankroll.
August 2025 Live Poker Series
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Venue
|Main Event BI
|Aug 1 – 12
|WSOP International Circuit Bratislava
|Bratislava, Slovakia
|Card Casino
|€1,500
|Aug 6 – 10
|MSPT Larchwood
|Larchwood, Iowa
|Grand Falls Casino
|$1,110
|Aug 12 – 17
|PartyPoker Tour Glasgow
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Alea Casino
|£500
|Aug 12 – 17
|MSPT East Chicago
|East Chicago, Indiana
|Ameristar East Chicago
|$1,110
|Aug 7 – 18
|WPT Cyprus
|Kyrenia, Cyprus
|Chamada Prestige Hotel & Casino
|$3,500
|Aug 14 – 19
|WPT Prime Taiwan
|Taipei City, Taiwan
|Asia Poker Arena
|TWD 35,000
|Aug 18 – 31
|EPT Barcelona
|Barcelona, Spain
|Barcelona Casino
|€5,300
|Aug 19 – 24
|MSPT St. Louis
|St. Louis, Missouri
|Hollywood Casino St. Louis
|$1,110
|Aug 26 – 31
|MSPT Cleveland Festival
|Cleveland, Ohio
|Jack Cleveland Casino
|$1,110
WSOP International Circuit to Kick Things Off This August
In Europe, the World Series of Poker Circuit will get the action underway, with a festival taking place in popular Card Casino in Bratislava.
The series will feature 13 events in total, with buy-ins ranging €350 – €5,300, and a variety of cheap satellites available every day. The Main Event comes with a buy-in of €1,500, and all players will get to use the WSOP+ app for buy-ins, seat assignments, and much more.
It is worth noting that all players wanting to participate in any of the events must have the WSOP+ app installed and active on their phones.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|No. of Events
|WSOPC International Bratislava
|Aug 1 – 12
|€1,500
|N/A
|13
Major Series of Poker Tour Brings Action for US Players
The MSPT will host four festivals over the course of August, traveling to Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio.
All stops will be highlighted by the $1,110 Main Events, three of which come with $300,000 guarantees, while the one in Cleveland, Ohio, comes with a massive promise of $750,000.
In addition to the Main, all stops feature several side events with buy-ins around $300 – $500. The MSPT East Chicago offers the richest overall schedule, with 13 tournaments in total.
As always, hosting casinos will offer a number of affordable satellites for players to try and secure their seats in Main Events at a discount.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|No. of Events
|MSPT Larchwood
|Aug 6 – 10
|$1,110
|$300,000
|5
|MSPT East Chicago
|Aug 12 – 17
|$1,110
|$300,000
|13
|MSPT St. Louis
|Aug 19 – 24
|$1,110
|$300,000
|10
|MSPT Cleveland
|Aug 26 – 31
|$1,110
|$750,000
|6
A Poker Party in Glasgow
PartyPoker will be traveling to Glasgow this August for another live festival. Taking place at the Alea Casino, the festival brings heaps of fun and affordable action, with buy-ins starting at just £100.
In addition to the £500 Main Event, which is likely to attract a rather large player field made of direct buy-ins and online qualifiers, PartyPoker Tour Glasgow will offer a really colorful schedule with several PLO and Big O tournaments added to the mix.
The action from the festival will be streamed live PartyPoker TV and YouTube, giving players even more reasons to join the fun.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|No. of Events
|PartyPoker Tour Glasgow
|Aug 12 – 17
|£500
|N/A
|15
EPT Barcelona Is Back
Arguably the most popular stop of the European Poker Tour, Barcelona will once more play host to a major poker festival powered by PokerStars.
This year, the festival combines newly-introduced PokerStars Open and EPT schedules, so the action starts on August 18 and lasts for the entire month.
Players looking for cheaper buy-ins will find them during the PokerStars Open portion, with the €1,650 PokerStars Open Main Event and the €835 PokerStars Open Cup.
The EPT schedule brings over 60 events, including the €5,300 Main Event, €550 Women’s Event, several high roller tournaments, and the Spin & Go Championship Live, which will bring together 81 players who managed to secure their seats through online play (no direct buy-ins are available for this event).
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|No. of Events
|EPT Barcelona
|Aug 18 – 31
|€5,300
|N/A
|69
World Poker Tour Action in Europe and Asia
The World Poker Tour will host two festivals in August. Cyprus will host the main tour during the first half of the month, followed by a Prime event in Taiwan.
The WPT Cyprus festival takes place at the Chamada Prestige Hotel & Casino and brings a rich schedule of events, highlighted by the WPT Cyprus Championship that comes with a promise of $2,000,000.
The WPT Prime festival in Taiwan will also offer a variety of tournaments with affordable buy-ins. The TWD 35,000 (around $1,200) Championship comes with a guarantee of TWD 30,000,000 ($1,000,000). If you want to qualify for similar WPT live events, make sure to check ClubWPT Gold for these opportunities.
|Series
|Dates
|Main Event BI
|Main Event GTD
|No. of Events
|WPT Cyprus
|Aug 7 – 18
|$3,500
|$2,000,000
|15
|WPT Prime Taiwan
|Aug 14 – 19
|TWD 35,000
|TWD 30,000,000
|59