Best Live Tournaments to Play in August 2025: EPT Barcelona Is Here!

Two of the most action-packed months of the year when it comes to poker tournaments are behind us. We are now entering August, where things always calm down a bit, but the good news for all players is that there are still quite a few series on the horizon, especially in Europe.

The title of the biggest poker festival in August certainly goes to EPT Barcelona, which is slated for the second half of the month and stands to be one of the most-visited events of the year.

The World Poker Tour will be going strong as well, with the main festival taking place in Cyprus and a Prime event in Taiwan.

The WSOP International Circuit is traveling to Slovakia, featuring 13 ring-awarding events, while PartyPoker is coming back with another live event in Glasgow.

On the other side of the pond, there are several Major Series of Poker Tour (formerly Mid-States Poker Tour) events scattered throughout the month.

All in all, players can find plenty of tournament action this August, with a host of events to fit every bankroll.

August 2025 Live Poker Series

DateEventLocationVenueMain Event BI
Aug 1 – 12WSOP International Circuit BratislavaBratislava, SlovakiaCard Casino€1,500
Aug 6 – 10MSPT LarchwoodLarchwood, IowaGrand Falls Casino$1,110
Aug 12 – 17PartyPoker Tour GlasgowGlasgow, ScotlandAlea Casino£500
Aug 12 – 17MSPT East ChicagoEast Chicago, IndianaAmeristar East Chicago$1,110
Aug 7 – 18WPT CyprusKyrenia, CyprusChamada Prestige Hotel & Casino$3,500
Aug 14 – 19WPT Prime TaiwanTaipei City, TaiwanAsia Poker ArenaTWD 35,000
Aug 18 – 31EPT BarcelonaBarcelona, SpainBarcelona Casino€5,300
Aug 19 – 24MSPT St. LouisSt. Louis, MissouriHollywood Casino St. Louis$1,110
Aug 26 – 31MSPT Cleveland FestivalCleveland, OhioJack Cleveland Casino$1,110

WSOP International Circuit to Kick Things Off This August

In Europe, the World Series of Poker Circuit will get the action underway, with a festival taking place in popular Card Casino in Bratislava.

The series will feature 13 events in total, with buy-ins ranging €350 – €5,300, and a variety of cheap satellites available every day. The Main Event comes with a buy-in of €1,500, and all players will get to use the WSOP+ app for buy-ins, seat assignments, and much more.

It is worth noting that all players wanting to participate in any of the events must have the WSOP+ app installed and active on their phones.

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDNo. of Events
WSOPC International BratislavaAug 1 – 12€1,500N/A13

Major Series of Poker Tour Brings Action for US Players

The MSPT will host four festivals over the course of August, traveling to Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio.

All stops will be highlighted by the $1,110 Main Events, three of which come with $300,000 guarantees, while the one in Cleveland, Ohio, comes with a massive promise of $750,000.

In addition to the Main, all stops feature several side events with buy-ins around $300 – $500. The MSPT East Chicago offers the richest overall schedule, with 13 tournaments in total.

As always, hosting casinos will offer a number of affordable satellites for players to try and secure their seats in Main Events at a discount.

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDNo. of Events
MSPT LarchwoodAug 6 – 10$1,110$300,0005
MSPT East ChicagoAug 12 – 17$1,110$300,00013
MSPT St. LouisAug 19 – 24$1,110$300,00010
MSPT ClevelandAug 26 – 31$1,110$750,0006

A Poker Party in Glasgow

PartyPoker will be traveling to Glasgow this August for another live festival. Taking place at the Alea Casino, the festival brings heaps of fun and affordable action, with buy-ins starting at just £100.

In addition to the £500 Main Event, which is likely to attract a rather large player field made of direct buy-ins and online qualifiers, PartyPoker Tour Glasgow will offer a really colorful schedule with several PLO and Big O tournaments added to the mix.

The action from the festival will be streamed live PartyPoker TV and YouTube, giving players even more reasons to join the fun.

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDNo. of Events
PartyPoker Tour GlasgowAug 12 – 17£500N/A15

EPT Barcelona Is Back

Arguably the most popular stop of the European Poker Tour, Barcelona will once more play host to a major poker festival powered by PokerStars.

This year, the festival combines newly-introduced PokerStars Open and EPT schedules, so the action starts on August 18 and lasts for the entire month.

Players looking for cheaper buy-ins will find them during the PokerStars Open portion, with the €1,650 PokerStars Open Main Event and the €835 PokerStars Open Cup.

The EPT schedule brings over 60 events, including the €5,300 Main Event, €550 Women’s Event, several high roller tournaments, and the Spin & Go Championship Live, which will bring together 81 players who managed to secure their seats through online play (no direct buy-ins are available for this event).

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDNo. of Events
EPT BarcelonaAug 18 – 31€5,300N/A69

World Poker Tour Action in Europe and Asia

The World Poker Tour will host two festivals in August. Cyprus will host the main tour during the first half of the month, followed by a Prime event in Taiwan.

The WPT Cyprus festival takes place at the Chamada Prestige Hotel & Casino and brings a rich schedule of events, highlighted by the WPT Cyprus Championship that comes with a promise of $2,000,000.

The WPT Prime festival in Taiwan will also offer a variety of tournaments with affordable buy-ins. The TWD 35,000 (around $1,200) Championship comes with a guarantee of TWD 30,000,000 ($1,000,000). If you want to qualify for similar WPT live events, make sure to check ClubWPT Gold for these opportunities.

SeriesDatesMain Event BIMain Event GTDNo. of Events
WPT CyprusAug 7 – 18$3,500$2,000,00015
WPT Prime TaiwanAug 14 – 19TWD 35,000TWD 30,000,00059

