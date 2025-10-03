Poker Movie Friday: A Big Hand for the Little Lady

The story of A Big Hand for the Little Lady revolves around an annual poker game that takes place in Laredo, Texas, which gathers five of the richest men in the area. The game is very important in their lives, so much so, in fact, that they get up and leave in the middle of important events so that they can show up on time.
As things are starting to heat up, Meredith (Henry Fonda), his wife Mary (Joanne Woodward), and their son show up at the hotel. They are on their way to buy a farm in San Antonio, but their wagon breaks down, and they have to spend the night.
Unfortunately, Meredith has a bit of a gambling problem, and he joins the game behind his wife’s back, eventually putting on the line all $4,000 they have to their name. In the midst of the largest pot, however, Meredith collapses, and Mary has to take his place and finish the hand, which includes finding the rest of the money needed to cover the bet.
All hell breaks loose as Mary is trying to learn the rules and come up with the money, but not everything is as it seems.
Core A Big Hand for the Little Lady Movie Details & Ratings
- Title: A Big Hand for the Little Lady
- Year: 1966
- Director: Fielder Cook
- Main cast: Henry Fonda, Joanne Woodward, Jason Robards
- Genre: Western/Comedy
- Duration: 95 min.
- Overall score: 8/10
|Criteria
|Score (1-10)
|Reviewer note
|Poker Realism
|6.5/10
|There are quite a few “irregularities” in the game, but this is done on purpose to increase the comedic effect.
|Story & Writing
|8/10
|The storyline is quite fun and interesting, with a surprising twist in the end.
|Acting & Characters
|7/10
|Acting is good, but characters are a bit too much at times, although this is done on purpose, to make them funnier.
|Poker Excitement Factor
|8/10
|The whole movie mostly revolves around one hand, but there is plenty of excitement around it.
|Entertainment value
|8/10
|A good movie that will entertain you and provide you with a few solid chuckles along the way.
What We Loved About A Big Hand for the Little Lady
A Big Hand for the Little Lady is a fun poker movie that uses poker primarily as the vehicle to develop the story and make you laugh along the way, and it does so quite well.
Henry Fonda plays his role of a passionate but hopeless poker player to perfection, not only with his words, but with his whole demeanor.
The game itself seems fairly realistic, featuring a mix of Five Card Draw and Five Card Stud, and the kind of rules you’d expect in the Wild West. It’s table stakes, but with a twist, and it’s that twist that helps create the entertaining chaos in the second half of the film.
It is also funny (but quite relatable) to see how these men are excited to be here, and there is no place they’d rather be. They are all successful in their careers outside of poker, have families, and make a lot of money, but this annual game is something they look forward to the entire year.
The rivalry between the five regulars is off the charts, and each one of them is there to win, primarily for the bragging rights. Meredith is an “intruder” of sorts, but they let him pull up the chair as they think he is easy money, which would be pretty much true for any private game in the world. The fish is always welcome.
The Western Rules
The high stakes game is played with a $1,000 minimum buy-in, with table stakes and something called “Western Rules.” This means that, if a player can’t cover a bet they’re facing, they are simply out of the game, and have to forfeit all the chips they put in the pot up to that point.
From today’s perspective, this seems like a crazy rule, but poker has changed and evolved over time. These rules are at least somewhat sensible compared to those where anyone can bet any amount at any point, adding money to the table mid-hand.
Meredith gets involved in a massive hand where everyone is raising and re-raising, and eventually, there is $20,000 in the middle (which equated to over $700k in today’s money in the early 1900s, which is the period the movie is set in). He is facing a $500 bet, but he doesn’t have enough money to cover it.
As he is arguing with other players, looking for a compromise, he suddenly collapses, and the doctor, who is one of the players in the game, lets everyone know he won’t be able to continue. Meredith then asks Mary to finish the hand.
Mary takes the seat, but she doesn’t know the rules of the game or what’s going on. Once she catches up and realizes that she needs to find more money (or forfeit the pot), she goes across the street to the local bank and asks the bank owner, C.P. Ballinger, for a loan.
Mary has no collateral to offer, but shows Ballinger her hand, asking if that would be enough. At first, he refuses and sends her and the other players back to the hotel. However, shortly after, he comes to the playing room himself, pulls up a chair, and buys in for $5,500. He covers the original bet of $500 and then makes it another $5,000 on top.
Knowing Ballinger to be a man who doesn’t like gambling, drinking, or women, players are dumbfounded and convinced that Mary’s hand is super-strong. So, one by one, they fold, relinquishing the pot.
This is the end of the hand, but not the end of the movie, as there is a big twist in the final few scenes, explaining the whole situation.
Shortcomings
It’s hard to judge A Big Hand for the Little Lady too harshly, as this movie is a comedy in many of its aspects, so it doesn’t take itself too seriously.
The chaos with the final hand and players carrying their cards all over town in their hands and pockets is something that would never fly, even in a private Wild West game, and especially in such a game. But, that’s what makes it so funny.
Some of the betting is weird, too, with a bet of $500 followed by a raise of $200, but this isn’t the first time I’ve seen the action in these old movies described in such a way, so maybe that was actually a thing. If so, it’d be interesting to see how solvers would handle those situations.
The fact that Henry Drummond left in the middle of his daughter’s wedding to play in the game and Otto Habershaw left the client he was defending to be hanged feels a bit too much, but only for a serious movie. A Big Hand for the Little Lady isn’t that nor does it try to be– it’s a funny film featuring a private game that gets off the rails.
Final Verdict
If you’re looking for a simple and fun poker movie, this one doesn’t disappoint. There is plenty of suspense in it, but the whole story is told in a funny and lighthearted way, so it will entertain and relax you. It’s not Rounders or Molly’s Game, but A Big Hand for the Little Lady has its charm.
Seeing and hearing some of the betting action may give you a chuckle as well, as that part seems to be all over the place. But keep in mind that it’s six cowboys playing No Limit Five Card Draw in the early 1900s, so anything goes.
Overall Score: 8/10